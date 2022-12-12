‘Pathaan’ Song ‘Besharam Rang’: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan Showcase Breath-Taking Chemistry

After teasing the audience with their first looks from the song from ‘Pathaan’, titled ‘Besharam Rang’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the makers have finally dropped the much-awaited first track from the film. And just like Deepika’s gold swimsuit look and SRK’s man-bun look, the song too has managed to create a ripple, both amongst the audience and on social media.

The track features Shah Rukh flaunting his eight-pack abs in a shirtless moment, and we must say that SRK and Deepika’s chemistry is breath-taking just like the song in itself, which has been shot on the island of Mallorca.

Check out the song here:

Earlier, director Siddharth Anand had said about the song, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I am confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come,” adding that Deepika ‘would look her hottest yet’.

Reportedly, Deepika and Shah Rukh shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca, and then they then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27. Well, one look at the song and we can affirm that DP and SRK are certainly looking their sizzling bests.

Coming to ‘Pathaan’, the film’s teaser showed SRK as a ruthless spy. Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham and will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe, and marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 5 years.

The actor will also be seen in other films in 2023, including Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.