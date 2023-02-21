Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Joins Rs 1000 Crore Club, Becomes Fifth Indian Film To Do So

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller is now the fifth Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office.

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 1:13 pm

Almost a month in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is continuing to let the ball rolling at the domestic and global box office, and is witnessing extraordinary success. Now adding to the excitement, the film has joined the coveted Rs 1000 crore club worldwide apart from being one of the top Hindi-language films domestically. 

On its fourth Monday, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is remaining unfazed by other releases like Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ and Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and collected Rs 1.25 crore (all languages) to its nett collection in India. Now the film’s total Hindi-language collection in India is around Rs 499 crore, and will soon be crossing the Hindi version of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, which made Rs 510.99 crore. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

On Monday, Yash Raj Films shared the global collection of ‘Pathaan’ till Sunday, and tweeted, “#Pathaan streak continues to soar”, sharing that with Monday’s collection, the film has zoomed past the Rs 1000 cr mark. The domestic gross collection of ‘Pathaan’ is Rs 623 crore while the overseas gross collection is Rs 377 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1000 crore.

Not just that, ‘Pathaan’ has become the fifth Indian film to have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide after ‘Dangal’ (Rs 1968.03 cr), ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ (Rs 1747 cr), ‘KGF 2’ (Rs 1188 cr) and ‘RRR’ (Rs 1174 cr). ‘Pathaan’ has achieved the milestone without being released in China.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. He will next be seen in 'Jawan' directed by Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

