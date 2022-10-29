Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
‘Mister Mummy’ Trailer: Expect The Unexpected With This Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza Starrer

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are back together for a film and this time it promises to be a rib-tickling comedy film. The trailer of ‘Mister Mummy’ has finally released. Check it out right here.

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 5:48 pm

‘Expect The Unexpected’ as Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza come together for a rib-tickling comedy ‘Mister Mummy.' Directed by Shaad Ali, this twisted laughter ride, shot extensively in England, revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children and what unfolds next is destiny`s biggest surprise for the two.

After much anticipation surrounding the real-life couple’s reel-life reunion, the trailer of the comedy drama is finally out and we see Riteish Deshmukh step into the shoes of Amol, a cranky PT teacher, while Genelia D’Souza plays his wife Gugloo. The film revolves around a fun and unique storyline about how the man in the relationship ends up becoming pregnant with a baby.

‘Mister Mummy’ releases on November 11.

