‘Mister Mummy’ Trailer: Expect The Unexpected With This Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza Starrer

‘Expect The Unexpected’ as Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza come together for a rib-tickling comedy ‘Mister Mummy.' Directed by Shaad Ali, this twisted laughter ride, shot extensively in England, revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children and what unfolds next is destiny`s biggest surprise for the two.

After much anticipation surrounding the real-life couple’s reel-life reunion, the trailer of the comedy drama is finally out and we see Riteish Deshmukh step into the shoes of Amol, a cranky PT teacher, while Genelia D’Souza plays his wife Gugloo. The film revolves around a fun and unique storyline about how the man in the relationship ends up becoming pregnant with a baby.

‘Mister Mummy’ releases on November 11.