‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On The Success Of ‘Shershaah', Reveals How It Gave Him A Sense Of Validation

On his recent appearance with ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, Sidharth Malhotra talked about how the success of ‘Shershaah’ managed to silence his critics.

Sidharth Malhotra in 'Shershaah'
Sidharth Malhotra in 'Shershaah' Instagram

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 5:52 pm

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 5:52 pm

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and they both managed to set the couch on fire. The two not just brought the Punjabi flavour to the episode but also got candid about their personal and professional lives. 

While addressing the challenging nature of the entertainment industry, Karan Johar asked Sidharth about the impact of a film like ‘Shershaah’, which was immensely loved by critics and fans alike. 

KJo further added how Sidharth was always considered the perfect Bollywood hero material, but he will still be considered someone who is “yet to prove his mettle as an artist.” The director-producer pointed out, “But when Shershaah came, many of those people were silenced because your performance spoke for itself.”

Hearing this, Sidharth accepted that Shershaah was a “blessing” and quipped, “Success also solves everything.” The actor further said, “Shershaah comes as a blessing where people see a character beyond their looks.”

Further, speaking about the success of the film, Karan told Sidharth that he now seems more “relaxed” and “more Zen than you ever were.” To this, Sidharth replied, “In ‘Shershaah’, from the beginning, I was involved in the journey. I was emotionally involved…We had a great director, a great cast and a producer…I mean ‘Shershaah’ had to work. It came to a stage where I had put in so much time and effort.” 

Sidharth also mentioned how the success of the film has given him a sense of validation. “And, it gives me a sense that I have a sense of what this business is all about,” he said, adding that no one can tell you how to be successful in Bollywood.

‘Shershaah’, based on the life of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, starred the actor opposite Kiara Advani and is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

