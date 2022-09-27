‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter’s Episode Is The Highest Rated On IMDb This Season

The 7th season of ‘Koffee With Karan is finally coming to an end. In the past few months, there have been numerous episodes – while some have been filled with fire, there are a few that were a bit Thanda. However, when checked on IMDb, it was Katrina Kaif’s episode with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi that got the maximum rating.

There is no doubt that the episode in question was an absolute treat for the audience. The three ‘Phone Bhoot’ discussed work, love life, and lots more. Even the closet poet in Siddhant Chaturvedi was discovered. Some of the witty replies and charming gestures in the episode were just too much to handle.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was amazing with his rapid-fire answers which got him a hamper in return. His gentlemanly behaviour made him give the hamper to his co-star Katrina Kaif, which touched everyone’s hearts. The entire episode is absolute entertainment and a true treat for the audience, and without a doubt, it was Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fun chemistry that made this possible.

Also, Siddhant Chaturvedi did not shy away from taking a jibe at nepotism, making that the talking point of the episode.

Here are the ratings of some of the top episodes:

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh - 4.4

Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor - 3.5

Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan - 3.7

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter - 6.7

‘Phone Bhoot’, which promises to be a horror comedy is set to release on November 4. It will be exciting to watch more of the fun chemistry between Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.