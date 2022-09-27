Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter’s Episode Is The Highest Rated On IMDb This Season

The ‘Phone Bhoot’ starcast appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ and that episode has got the highest rating on IMDb. Here are the ratings of the few top episodes of this season.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:43 pm

The 7th season of ‘Koffee With Karan is finally coming to an end. In the past few months, there have been numerous episodes – while some have been filled with fire, there are a few that were a bit Thanda. However, when checked on IMDb, it was Katrina Kaif’s episode with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi that got the maximum rating.

There is no doubt that the episode in question was an absolute treat for the audience. The three ‘Phone Bhoot’ discussed work, love life, and lots more. Even the closet poet in Siddhant Chaturvedi was discovered. Some of the witty replies and charming gestures in the episode were just too much to handle.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was amazing with his rapid-fire answers which got him a hamper in return. His gentlemanly behaviour made him give the hamper to his co-star Katrina Kaif, which touched everyone’s hearts. The entire episode is absolute entertainment and a true treat for the audience, and without a doubt, it was Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fun chemistry that made this possible.

Also, Siddhant Chaturvedi did not shy away from taking a jibe at nepotism, making that the talking point of the episode.

Here are the ratings of some of the top episodes:

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh - 4.4

Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor - 3.5

Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan - 3.7

Related stories

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Finale Promo: Karan Johar Gets Roasted For His Obsession With Alia Bhatt, Quizzed About Ex

'Koffee With Karan Season 7': Karan Johar Reveals He Just Had A Break-Up

Karan Johar Reveals The Two Celebs That Are Unlikely To Ever Appear On ‘Koffee With Karan’

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter - 6.7

‘Phone Bhoot’, which promises to be a horror comedy is set to release on November 4. It will be exciting to watch more of the fun chemistry between Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Koffee With Karan Koffee With Karan 7 Koffee With Karan Season 7 Koffee With Karan Promo Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Ishaan Khatter Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide