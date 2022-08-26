‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Karan Johar reveals Kiara Advani’s ‘Lust Stories’ role was first offered to Kriti Sanon

The eighth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ witnessed ‘Kabir Singh’ co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani grace the couch as host Karan Johar spoke to them about their personal and professional lives. However, did you know that ‘Lust Stories’, which was a game-changer for Kiara in the Bollywood film industry, was first offered to Kriti Sanon?

During their chat on the show, Karan revealed that he had a hard time casting the leading lady in the short film of the anthology as the lead female character Meghna had an orgasm in front of the whole family. The film, which was about a newly married couple starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara, helped the actress prove her mettle in Bollywood and she’s now the ‘blue-eyed girl’ of KJo’s Dharma Productions.

Talking about the role, Karan said, "I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role and she said that her mom didn't allow her,” adding, "I thought everybody's mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It's actually a very empowering story. It's about a woman's right to pleasure. So I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra's house, and I just saw her, I knew her of course, I knew her as Alia Advani then...so I met her and I asked can you come tomorrow and meet me, it's for a short film. She came and she heard it and then she was a little zoned out.”

Karan added, "She said, are you directing it? I said yes. Then she said, yeah! I'm doing it!" To which Kiara quipped that since Karan was directing it, she saw it as an opportunity for her to work with him. Kiara said, "I have to say that when I signed the film, it was only to work with Karan Johar."

On the work front, Kiara Advani has a lineup of projects ahead, including ‘RC 15’ with Ram Charan and Shankar, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan.