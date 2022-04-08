'KGF: Chapter 2' Producers Worried About Ticket Pricing In Two Telugu States

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is nearing its grand release on April 14. However, the producers are caught in a worry near the release because of the ticket prices in two Telugu-speaking states.

The Yash starrer doesn’t come under the regional movie category in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is a cause of worry for the producers regarding ticket prices.

The ‘KGF 2’ producers are in talks with Andhra government for the ticket pricing. Meanwhile, they quoted that ‘KGF’ justifies the government’s condition for hike as it is a pan-Indian film with budget more than Rs 100 crores, according to Pinkvilla.

However, clarity is not there regarding the issue whether Andhra Pradesh applies the budget quote for a Kannada movie. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is a Kannada based pan-Indian movie made on a huge budget. There is a lot of excitement and buzz, and seeing the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ it is being reported that distributors have paid record amounts for the film.

Therefore, for making reasonable profits, the movie’s team has to ensure the current ticket pricing in both the Telugu states.