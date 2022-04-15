'KGF: Chapter 2' Day One Box-Office Collections: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Starrer Shatters Records

Director Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ had a monstrous opening at the box-office on April 14. According to Pinkvilla, trade reports claim that it has collected Rs 133.50 crores pan India on day 1 itself. The film has got the company of positive reviews and a huge number of screens that might pave the way for it to cross many more records at the box-office.

After getting postponed many times due to the pandemic, the much-awaited film was finally released yesterday (April 14). Reports suggest that it has become the biggest box-office opener of all times.

As of now, ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’ are the top openers with a difference of less than a crore in their collections and now ‘KGF 2’ is getting added to the competition. If the film was a solo release of the week, there was no doubt that it would have shattered the records. However, since ‘Beast’ was released on April 13, ‘KGF 2’ lost around Rs 10 crores in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Talking about the film’s performance, it took the record for the biggest opening day in Karnataka with an estimated Rs 28-30 crores collection. These numbers are almost double the opening numbers for ‘Baahubali 2’, ‘RRR’, and ‘James’. The film took over Rs 15 crore in Bengaluru city only while the previous openers collected the same amount in the full state.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film had the biggest one day opening for a non-Tollywood movie with Rs 25 crores plus.

As per the Pinkvilla report, the following are the collections of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ in India:

Karnataka - Rs 29 crores approx

AP/TS - Rs 25.50 crores approx

Tamil Nadu - Rs 7.50 crores approx

Kerala - Rs 7 crores

North India - Rs 64.50 crores

The total share of ‘KGF 2’ is at Rs 133.50 crores as of now.