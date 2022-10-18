Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

KBC 14 : Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Shooting For 'Sholay', Praises Akshay Kumar For His Stunts

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled shooting for a milestone film 'Sholay' and how the director of the film Ramesh Sippy did the shooting in a flower valley rather choosing a desert that is more appropriate for a dacoit-based film. He also talked about getting injured on the sets of the film on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Hungama

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:04 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled shooting for a milestone film 'Sholay' and how the director of the film Ramesh Sippy did the shooting in a flower valley rather choosing a desert that is more appropriate for a dacoit-based film. He also talked about getting injured on the sets of the film on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

While having a conversation with 'KBC 14' contestant Dipesh Jain, Big B discussed his past and shooting for 'Sholay'' which was a blockbuster film released in 1975 starring him, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.

Be it action sequences, dialogues of Gabbar, played by Amjad Khan and Thakur (played by late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar or Hema Malini as Basanti, or the friendship of Jai and Veeru, played by Big B and Dharmendra, every element of the movie made it an iconic creation.

Big B revealed action sequences shot during the film and getting injured on the sets and many other aspects of the film.

He told he still limps because of his injuries in past. According to him, the actors don't get hurt now because of the new safety precautions as contractually, the producer makes sure that any dangerous stunts are not performed by the actors.

Big B also opened up about taking help from foreign stunt directors for the first time for the film.

He said: "In the earlier days, people did not know about these safety precautions, and the actors, would get injured almost every time they would be shooting."

Furthermore, he said there are still many actors who do their stunts themselves like Akshay Kumar, and added: "He is a passionate actor, he will jump from one building to the other or set himself on fire."

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan KBC Amitabh Bachchan Blockbusters Sholay Akshay Kumar KBC 14 KBC Contestant India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico