'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14': Amitabh Bachchan Says He Works For 12 To 14 Hours

At an age of 79, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood with projects like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14' and his new films 'Brahmastra' and ' Goodbye'. Recently, in a promo of KBC season 14, the megastar says that he spends 12 to 14 hours on sets. Big B revealed that he starts working at 6 in the morning and works till 8-9 pm at night.

It all started when contestant Brij Kishor opened up about his hectic working hours and said that he only gets two leaves in a month and two half days off. He said that he works 12 hours every day and gets a one-hour-long lunch break.

Amitabh then told him, "Aap ki aur humari stithi bilkul same hai, Hum bhi kya bataye aapko, subah 6 baje se lage hue hain hum yahan par, aur ab jab aapka khel khatam hoga, toh uske baad phir aayenge hum yahan par, ye 7-8 PM tak chalega. (Yours and mine, our situation is the same. I have been working since 6 am and after your game is done with, I will come back again and continue to work till 8pm)."

Amitabh returned to shooting earlier this month after he had to take a break because of COVID-19. He then shared on his blog, “Back at work... your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude... negative last night... and nine days isolation over... mandatory is seven days... My love as ever to all... you are kind and concerned throughout... have only my folded hands for you.”

The actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film is slated for a September 9 release. It will release in six languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The megastar's other project also includes Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai' which also features Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Uunchai will hit theatres on November 11.