Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
‘Incar’: 3 Shocking Facts About The Making Of Ritika Singh’s Thriller

‘Incar’: 3 Shocking Facts About The Making Of Ritika Singh’s Thriller

Ritika Singh starrer ‘InCar’ is releasing this Friday. Here are a few shocking details about the thriller which will make you desperately want to watch the film.

A Still From InCar
A Still From InCar Instagram

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:05 pm

Ritika Singh starrer ‘InCar’ is all set to release this Friday. The film is creating quite a buzz for its intriguing and thought-provoking concept. Director Harsh Warrdhan is garnering all the praise for the dialogues in the trailer as well his creativity during the making of the film.

Here are certain facts about ‘InCar’ that will surprise you and excite you even more to watch the upcoming thriller.

Use Of Multiple Anamorphic Cameras

Multiple Anamorphic cameras were used to shoot to ‘InCar’. Very rarely Anamorphic cameras are used to shoot a film and to give a widescreen perspective for ‘InCar’ and to maintain the continuity of the film in a moving car, the entire film is shot by multiple Anamorphic cameras.

The Film Was Shot Continuously For 32 Days

As the story of ‘InCar’ unravels in one day, the continuity played an extremely important role in the making of the film, hence the makers decided to not take any breaks during the shooting of the film and completed it in just 32 days.

Ritika Singh Didn’t Wash Her Hair For 16 Days

The character played by Ritika Singh in ‘InCar’, Sakshi Gulati aka Ritika gets kidnapped in the middle of the day and to show the real depth and portray the emotions of her character, Ritika Singh didn’t wash her hair for 16 consecutive days to look real and raw, during the making of the film.

Art & Entertainment InCar Ritika Singh Harsh Warrdhan
Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

