Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Ghost' Makers Release New Poster For Action Heist Thriller

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming pan-India movie "Ghost" is the next big thing from Sandalwood. Billed as an action heist thriller, its shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

Shiva Rajkumar
Shiva Rajkumar Deccan Herald

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 8:04 pm

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming pan-India movie "Ghost" is the next big thing from Sandalwood. Billed as an action heist thriller, its shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

On Diwali, Team "Ghost" wished everyone with a brand new poster. The poster features Shivaraj Kumar holding a gun with bullets flying all-over. The fire and smoke backdrop added more intensity to the already striking poster.

The crew is filming key scenes in a huge prison set worth Rs 6 crore at Minerva Mills in Bengaluru. An action sequence will be shot in this set for 24 days in this schedule till November 10. The second schedule will begin from December.

Srini, who helmed the Kannada blockbuster film "Birbal", is directing the film, while politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this biggie under his Sandesh Productions banner.


The crew of "Ghost" comprises leading Sandalwood talent. Dialogues are by Masthi and Prasanna V.M. Art has been overseen by Shiva Kumar of "KGF" fame. The music is by popular composer Arjun Janya.

"Ghost" will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar Ghost Sandalwood Action Heist Thriller Upcoming Movies Poster Release Shiva Rajkumar Srini Srinivasan India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics