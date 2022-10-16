‘Farzi Mushaira Season 2’ Host Zakir Khan On Growing World Of Social Media Stars: I Can't Be Jealous Of Them

Zakir Khan is back in his shayarana andaaz as Amazon miniTV announces ‘Farzi Mushaira Season 2’. Season 2 of this show will feature Tanmay Bhat, Vijay Varma, Richa Chadha, Kritika Kamra, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap, Sara Gurpal, Dolly Singh, Sulagna Panigrahi, and Badri Chavan as special guests along with the recurring cast.

The show offers a comedic twist to traditional Shayari and Zakir in an interview with Outlook tells that the fun is double this time. “There is a lot of new poetry, new shayari, new people and Tanmay Bhatt is the highlight of the second season.”

Speaking about the pressure of the second season considering season 1 was a hit, he says, “There is no pressure as we love doing this and we keep doing this. We had a blast while shooting and writing this show and till the time we are enjoying, we will keep doing it.”

Zakir Khan rose to fame in 2012 by winning Comedy Central's India's Best Stand-Up Comedian competition and since then, he has been a part of a news comedy show, On Air with AIB. He has also released two-hour length standup specials: Haq Se Single (2017) and Kaksha Gyarvi (2018) on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking at the growing list of social media stars, Did Zakir ever feel that competition is getting higher every day he says, “I cannot kill everybody who is emerging, that’s an impossible task to do and I cannot be jealous of them as well. The only thing I can do is my work. Also, I am a very reluctant person to follow every possible trend in the world. I have never done that and that’s not something I am good at also. I have always done what I know how to do and that includes doing my shows, comedy, and doing the things I like. That’s the only thing I do and I don’t care about anything else.”

He also says that he is proud of the work he is doing.

“If I don’t work hard on my crafts and my skills then who would come to watch it? I am selling so many tickets because there is a reason. People come for my skill and I have to keep up with it.”