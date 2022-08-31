‘Dream Scenario’: Nicolas Cage To Star In A Comedy Drama Next

Nicolas Cage, who has been making headlines for the past few months for his stellar performance in ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ has now been roped in to play the lead in an upcoming film titled 'Dream Scenario’. As per reports on Deadline, it’s going to be a comedy-drama.

Kristoffer Borgli is all set to sit on the director’s chair for the movie. He has also been credited with penning the script of the flick.

Entertainment company A24 will be financing and producing the film. As per the report, Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will also act as co-producers via their banner Square Peg.

Nothing about the plot of the movie has been revealed as of yet. They’re keeping the storyline strictly under wraps so as to avoid any leaks.

For the unversed, Nicolas Cage’s Lionsgate film, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, was based on his own life instances. He will next be seen in an action comedy under the Universal banner called ‘Renfield’. As per reports, Cage will be playing Dracula in the movie opposite Nicholas Hoult as the titular character.