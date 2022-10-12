Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
‘Double XL’ Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi Question Society’s Bodyweight Stereotypes In A Humorous Way

The trailer of ‘Double XL’, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, has just been unveiled.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha In Double XL
Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha In Double XL Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 4:30 pm

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are all set to collaborate for the first time in 'Double XL', a slice-of-life social comedy drama that makes a remark on body weight stereotypes that plague the society. The trailer of the much-awaited film was released on October 12 and features the two actresses as two plus-sized women who battle body-shaming in their daily lives.

The trailer starts with Huma Qureshi having a dream about meeting Shikhar Dhawan. But she is soon woken up by her mother who tells her, “Iss ladki ka kya karun?” Her dreams of being a sports presenter are squashed too because she is too ‘healthy’ for it.

Huma then meets a morose Sonakshi Sinha in a washroom and finds out that she has been cheated upon by her boyfriend. The two become friends, and head to London. Their battle against fatphobia and societal expectations go on as they try to change the standards of ‘normal’. From songs, to tearful meltdowns in public and the determination to fight a battle against all odds forms the crux of the trailer. 

Check out the trailer here:

Extensively shot in India and the UK, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal, Shikhar Dhawan and Mahat Raghavendra. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz, 'Double XL' is set to release in theatres on October 14.

