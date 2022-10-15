Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
'Doctor G' Actor Shefali Shah On Adding Humour To Serious Storylines : As An Audience, I Love It

The film is a campus comedy film, a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical college

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:59 am

Ayushmann Khurrana is back in theatres with his new release, 'Doctor G', in which he plays a gynaecologist. It also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh as his fellow doctors. The film is a campus comedy film, a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical college and focusses on the struggle of a male doctor

Sheeba Chaddha also stars in the film. She plays Ayushmann's mom. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by her in collaboration with Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh.

Talking about why such stories being told using humour, Shefali tells Indian Express in an interview, "I love it. As an audience, I don’t like the moral of the story kind of films. No one likes being preached to. Anything told in an entertaining way will automatically get more eyeballs. As it’s rightly said, a sugar-coated quinine tablet is easier to take than just a quinine tablet."

The actor plays the role of Nandini in the film and she says, "she is doing what every doctor is expected to do. She understands the importance of her job and loves what she does. She also understands that it’s the profession that people trust the most, and she will do anything to follow the code of ethics. Dr Nandini neither compromises at anything nor will allow anyone around her to do it."

The film was announced in December 2020 with Ayushmann in the lead role, being the first directorial film of Anubhuti Kashyap. In February 2021, Rakul Preet Singh was signed to star opposite Khurrana

