Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Criminal Justice’ Actress Khushboo Atre: Sports Is A Voyage Of Self-Control, Relaxation, And Mental Peace

Khushboo Atre, who has received immense praise from audiences all over for her performance in ‘Criminal Justice’, will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in ‘Capsule Gill’. She speaks up about how sports is her next love after acting.

Khushboo Atre
Khushboo Atre Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 3:00 pm

Cinema and sports go hand in hand in more ways than one, and there is no denying the fact that one activity that a lot of Bollywood actors indulge in is sports. Fitness plays a key role in every B-town actor’s life, indulging in sports is a great source of fitness and a medium for them to improve their personal and interpersonal values. Many Bollywood celebrities are currently keen sportspersons, one of whom is Khushboo Atre.

Khushboo Atre is known for her character Ratna in the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Criminal Justice’. She will be next seen in the movie, ‘Capsule Gill’, working along with Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar. And now, she talks about her second love, which is sports.

Khushboo Atre
Khushboo Atre Instagram

The actress now shares her thoughts about her second love, besides acting. She says, "As actors, we have long schedules and hectic days at work; and playing a sport is also an extremely effective stress-buster. Fitness is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle, as we all know. I view sports as a healthy way of life and believe in staying fit. It is a voyage of self-control, relaxation, and mental peace.”

Khushboo Atre has also been an avid sportsperson since she was in school. She was highly active and sports oriented. She also served as captain of her college's cricket team. Audiences would love to see such a sports enthusiast in a sports film.

Khushboo Atre
Khushboo Atre Instagram

On the work front, Khushboo Atre has had prominent roles in movies and series like ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal’, ‘Shamitabh’, and ‘Vodka Diaries’. Currently, she is shooting for ‘Capsule Gill’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Khushboo Atre Criminal Justice Capsule Gill
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh