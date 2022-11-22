‘Criminal Justice’ Actress Khushboo Atre: Sports Is A Voyage Of Self-Control, Relaxation, And Mental Peace

Cinema and sports go hand in hand in more ways than one, and there is no denying the fact that one activity that a lot of Bollywood actors indulge in is sports. Fitness plays a key role in every B-town actor’s life, indulging in sports is a great source of fitness and a medium for them to improve their personal and interpersonal values. Many Bollywood celebrities are currently keen sportspersons, one of whom is Khushboo Atre.

Khushboo Atre is known for her character Ratna in the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Criminal Justice’. She will be next seen in the movie, ‘Capsule Gill’, working along with Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar. And now, she talks about her second love, which is sports.

Khushboo Atre Instagram

The actress now shares her thoughts about her second love, besides acting. She says, "As actors, we have long schedules and hectic days at work; and playing a sport is also an extremely effective stress-buster. Fitness is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle, as we all know. I view sports as a healthy way of life and believe in staying fit. It is a voyage of self-control, relaxation, and mental peace.”

Khushboo Atre has also been an avid sportsperson since she was in school. She was highly active and sports oriented. She also served as captain of her college's cricket team. Audiences would love to see such a sports enthusiast in a sports film.

Khushboo Atre Instagram

On the work front, Khushboo Atre has had prominent roles in movies and series like ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal’, ‘Shamitabh’, and ‘Vodka Diaries’. Currently, she is shooting for ‘Capsule Gill’.