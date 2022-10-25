‘Cherrapunji Ki Diwali’: Netflix Brings The Reality Of Celebrating Deepavali In One Of The Wettest Places In The World

To imagine a Diwali, without the lights, the firecrackers, the rangolis and the mouth-watering sweets would be hard right? Would it still be Diwali? Well yes, because at the core of it, Diwali is all about families coming together, and spending time together as a family.

Netflix has come up with a new short film ‘Cherrapunji Ki Diwali’ and through that they’ve tried to bring alive this simple thought of spending quality time with family during the festival of lights. The video has gone viral on all social media platforms. People everywhere, who know Cherrapunji as one of the wettest places on earth, have been praising it for showing the ground reality of a place during a festival like Diwali.

Check out the short film right here:

The story is set up in one of the wettest places on planet earth. Mortals of a quaint village battling with the rain Gods to celebrate a festival dear to their hearts. They have their fair share of failures, heartbreaks but also moments of success. As they realise the one thing the rain can’t rob them of is quality time with each other. The story is beautifully held together by a Khasi song, the lyrics of which talk about the spirit of these folks.

Not often do audiences get to see such a Diwali advertisement, which is why it’s being shared so much, all over social media. For the first time has a Diwali advertisement of this scale effortlessly included the people of northeast. A story featuring the local cast of the region and an original Khasi Jingle is also first of its kind.