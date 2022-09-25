Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji Offers Tickets For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer At Rs 100 For Navratri

After the record-breaking performance On National Cinema Day, ‘Brahmastra’ tickets will be available at a special price of Rs 100 in order to bring in the Navratri celebrations.

'Brahmastra'
'Brahmastra' Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 2:40 pm

Continuing to spread immense joy and cheer across the Worldwide Box Office and theatre chains, the big-ticket family entertainer ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ yet again saw record-breaking advances with sold-out shows on National Cinema Day. Such has been the massive demand, that the makers have announced a special offering for audiences by further slashing the ticket price to Rs 100 exclusively for the auspicious occasion of Navratri from Monday, September 26 to Thursday, September 29.

Director Ayan Mukerji took to social media to announce the big news. He wrote, "NAVRATRI BRAHMĀSTRA SPECIAL 🕉💥Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about ! With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmāstra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow! 🤞🕉💥#brahmastra (sic)." Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions the magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ is currently in theatres in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film boasts of a with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan.

