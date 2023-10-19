Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Neil Bhatt Tells Aishwarya Sharma That Housemates Want To Separate Them

Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Neil Bhatt Tells Aishwarya Sharma That Housemates Want To Separate Them

TV actors and couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were seen discussing how some housemates want to separate them.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 12:05 pm

TV actors and couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were seen discussing how some housemates want to separate them.

In a promo by the Colors show, the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “Do aesai log hai jine pata nahi chal kya raha hai aur woh karna kya chahahte hai."

Neil is then heard telling his wife: “Yahan bahut saare log hai jo alag karna chahate hai… humein. .. Woh jaan boojhkar bol bol kar karna chaha rahe hain.”

“So don’t get affected by it and don’t react to it.”

 Aishwarya is seen telling Neil: “I am not getting affected by it… Ek toh mere mood swings ho rahe pagal jaisai kuch samajh nahi aa raha hai.”

Currently in the show, the first round of nominations have taken place. Mannara Chopra, Naved Sole and Abhishek Kumar have been named for eviction this week.

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Actress Aishwarya Sharma Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 17 Actor Couple TV Actors

Related stories

Aishwarya Sharma All Set For Her First Diwali With Husband Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt Does A Kishore Kumar, Performs Maestro's Ageless 'Eena Meena Deeka'

TV Stars Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt To Tie The Knot

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read