'Bigg Boss 16': Housemates Berate Priyanka Choudhary For Double Standards, Disclose Their 'Targets'

Salman Khan, in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', will be seen reprimanding Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for showcasing her double standards in the house and picking up sides as per her own convenience.

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 6:02 pm

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', will be seen reprimanding Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for showcasing her double standards in the house and picking up sides as per her own convenience.

However, he will be seen motivating and appreciating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her mental health progress and fighting in the toughest of situations in the house.

Later, the host, in his innate style, gives a fun task called 'Target Game' wherein the contestants have to splash water on the face of inmates they see or wish to target in the upcoming weeks. All this will be followed by an intense elimination that leaves everyone in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan will be seen having a candid conversation with Abdu Rozik and giving him some advice.

Abdu confesses that he has some feelings for Nimrit but is not able to understand what it really is. Sajid explains to Abdu not to overthink the same as this would only spoil the present, and there's no future whatsoever.

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Priyanka Choudhary Bigg Boss Housemates
