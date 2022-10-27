Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': House Becomes 'Pyaar Ka Adda' As It Turns Into Girls, Boys Hostel For Task

It's all about love in 'Bigg Boss 16'; the house has been divided into two parts: one is a boys' hostel and one is a girls' hostel.

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 12:20 pm

Contestant Sajid Khan plays the watchman and Archana Gautam is the warden, as in the promo. Bigg Boss has given the housemates a task to create couples and the boys seem ready to go for it.

The watchman of the Boy's hostel is Sajid while the warden of the girl's hostel is Archana.

The brewing romance between Tina and Shalin can be seen, another love angle is of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, but going by the promo, the most interesting love story is of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik.

The boys are trying hard to break the hostel rules and woo their partners in the clip.

The caption on Instagram for the promo says it all: "Bigg Boss hostel hai banne ke liye pyaar ka adda."

Bigg Boss 16
