'Bigg Boss 15' Winner Tejasswi Prakash Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra

In a recent interview, actress Tejasswi Prakash revealed that her beau, actor Karan Kundrra calls the sets of 'Naagin 6' as the actress' 'Maayka'.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:43 pm

Indian television actress and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash caught everyone’s attention for her participation in the show as well as her bond with actor Karan Kundrra. Fans absolutely love the new pair and have nicknamed the couple as ‘TejRan’.

Prakash and Kundrra have often been spotted together post the reality show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Prakash opened up about their relationship and went candid about Kundrra. She revealed that her counterpart now calls the sets of her new show ‘Naagin 6’ as her ‘Maayka’. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundrra previously has worked for many projects associated with Balaji films and refers to Prakash as ‘their bahu’ on the sets.

The couple is often seen hanging out at places and is chased by the media. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Prakash revealed that the excitement shown by everyone has put Kundrra in a tough spot which wasn’t necessary at all. The couple might be interested in spending their first Valentine’s privately in each other’s company.

Prakash is currently shooting for Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’ that will go on air from February 12.

