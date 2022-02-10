'Big Boss 14' Contestant Eijaz Khan Comes Clean On Cheating Anita Hassanandani

In the popular television show 'Kkavyanjali,' Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan were a hit on-screen couple. At the time, there were also rumours that the two were dating. According to rumours, Eijaz Khan's developing attraction to Canadian singer Natalie De Luccio was the catalyst for their breakup.

Khan had admitted to cheating on his partner during an interview on Rajeev Khandelwal's chat program 'JuzzBaat.' Many felt he was referring to Anita Hassanandani even though he didn't say her name. “The one and only time jab maine kisi pe cheat kiya. Galti hui jo mere puri zindagi ka nichod nikal diya (The one and only time when I cheated on someone. It was a mistake which churned up my whole life)," the actor said on the show.

Khan has now spoken out again about his shocking confession in an interview with ETimes, clarifying that the woman he mentioned on 'JuzzBaat' was not from the entertainment industry. The actor further stated that acknowledging his "mistake" on national television was not something he regretted.

“I am not that kind of a person who will take anyone else’s name because I want to have a kind of revelation on a public platform and show ‘Maine galti ki aur mai sudhaar raha hun’. I will never do that by making anyone a crutch. The names that these portals are taking are incorrect," said Khan.

“I don’t regret it because I have gone and asked for forgiveness from that person long back and that person has forgiven me. So, I had the guts to go and speak that someone like me, who puts my life on such high pedestal, who puts myself ‘Oh, I’m principled, I’m righteous’ and everything, I just want to say, ‘even I have screwed up.’ I am human and that makes me human… I am not glorifying my mistakes. I get really upset when these articles come up because I can’t keep giving importance to every article. I am just tired of this," the actor added.

While Eijaz Khan is now dating his former 'Bigg Boss 14' co-contestant Pavitra Punia, Anita Hassanandani is now married to Rohit Reddy and has a son with him.