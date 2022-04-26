Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Review: Less On Horror And Comedy, Just High On Kartik Aaryan

The haunted haveli has returned. Makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa' released the trailer of the sequel of 2007 film and it stars actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and amongst others. The first part of the horror-comedy had actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiny Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal and others. While the story of this sequel seems to have been changed completely, the basic essence of the story looks the same.

One of the first things to stand out in the trailer is how Aaryan has tried to ape Kumar in some of the scenes. From getting into the garb of a priest to making the sound of an engine in order to scare someone else in the family, Aaryan's character has picked up tricks from Kumar’s antics in the first part.

You also get to hear a rejigged version of the song ‘Hare Ram Hare Ram’ that became hugely popular from the first film. Here they’ve used it as a background score for the trailer, and it appears that there might be a dance number from Aaryan grooving to similar steps that Kumar had done in the original song.

One look at the trailer and you are left feeling like it’s too heavy on Aaryan’s character and performance. Tabu, a two-time National Film Award winner and recipient of the Padma Shri, is barely seen in the three-minute-twelve-second long trailer. It could be that her character is kept hidden in order to make some big revelation in the theatres, considering the story has a mystery angle to it. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who picks up his same character from the first film, doesn’t seem to have enough dialogues in the trailer. He was one of the highlights of the first film, and one more dialogue on his part wouldn’t have hurt the timeline of the trailer. The first film had a gamut of great character artists like Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vikram Gokhale, etc who lent a lot to the story. Here that seems to be missing, at least in the trailer. It looks like an overall Kartik Aaryan show.

Also, Advani has been shown as Manjulika in the trailer in a couple of shots. It could be a distraction as well when the actual ghost turns out to be someone else. But if she is only the actual ghost, then a lot of the mystery behind the story gets revealed even before you start watching the film. Like, Vidya Balan as Manjulika wasn’t revealed till the very end while the makers were promoting the first film.

The trailer doesn’t show up much of actor Sanjay Mishra as well, who is known for his hilarious antics. Hopefully, the movie would have more than what comes out in the trailer.

Overall, the trailer seemed less on horror and comedy, both – and that's not a good sign for a film that promises to be a horror-comedy.

Directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anjum Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The film is set to release in theatres on May 20.