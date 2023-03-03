Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
'Bholaa' Will Have 'Razor-Sharp Fights In Rough Terrains' Says Ajay Devgn

'Bholaa' Will Have 'Razor-Sharp Fights In Rough Terrains' Says Ajay Devgn

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bholaa' and has hinted that it's going to have unique stunts.

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:24 pm

The trailer of the film is all set to release in 3D and for the first time ever, a Hindi film trailer will be launched in an IMAX format. So, the decibel levels surrounding the trailer in the trade and audiences are truly understandable.

"I want people to see the action and feel the vibe before saying anything about it," said Ajay Devgn.

But he hints that the stunts, the chases, and the fights seen in Bholaa are going to be definition-changing.

"The approach is raw; it is based in rural India and it has fights and chases that are razor-sharp and super-fast. The terrain is rough, the fighters are menacing. The whole idea is to give the action a newer dimension because I am partial to action."

"I grew up doing innovative action under my father Veeru Devgan's supervision and I like the challenges around stunts."

