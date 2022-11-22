‘Bholaa’ Teaser: Ajay Devgn’s Next Directorial Impresses With Some Mind-Blowing Action

31 years in the film and television industry and Ajay Devgn usually finds a way to stun his audience with creating larger-than-life entertainment. His fourth directorial ‘Bholaa’ is an action extravaganza in 3D with a heart.

The actor has released the teaser of the film a little while ago on social media, and it is already trending all over. Check out the teaser right here:

After giving a massive hit with ‘Drishyam 2’, the actor has shared an intense and intriguing teaser of ‘Bholaa’ showcasing a glimpse into his world. The film features Ajay Devgn in the title role and also features Tabu and Amala Paul in pivotal roles.