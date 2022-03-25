Friday, Mar 25, 2022
'Bachchhan Paandey' 7-Day BO Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Grosses Rs 46 Crores

'Bachchhan Pandey' released last Friday (March 18) on the festival of Holi. Its competitor, 'The Kashmir Files' has outdone it with earnings of Rs 110 crores in the same week.

Bachchhan Paandey

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 9:25 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ released last week on the occasion of Holi and had high expectations. The total box office collection of the film after a week is Rs 46 crores. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi along with Akshay Kumar. The Farhad Same directorial follows the story of aspiring filmmaker, played by Sanon, who is studying a gangster, played by Akshay, for her film. 

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, 'Bachchhan Pandey collected a poor 46.75 crore nett in its first week as collections fell fast from Monday onward. The weekend itself, it had struggled as it failed to grow over the weekend. This was mainly due to Mumbai circuit which fell heavily on day two.


The earnings of ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ can be further affected as most of the screens are captured by SS Rajamouli’s Pan India film ‘RRR’ that released today (March 25). 

Majority of the earning for ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ have come from smaller centres in UP, Bihar and MP. It is predicted by the industry estimates that the film will cross Rs 50 crore mark but is unlikely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. 

On the other hand, the strong word of mouth publicity that its competitor, ‘The Kashmir Files’ received has helped the film gross Rs 110 crore in the same week. The film released on March 18, on the occasion of Holi but failed to deliver the numbers that were expected, according to The Hindustan Times. 

