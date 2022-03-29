'Baby Doll' Singer Kanika Kapoor To Marry Businessman Gautam On May 20

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor is set to begin a new chapter of her life. The singer will get married to her London based businessman boyfriend Gautam in May, according to Spotboye. Kapoor was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok, who was also a London based businessman. Kanika and Gautam will tie the know on May 20, reportedly.



For those unaware, Kapoor has been in a relationship with Gautam for more than a year, and the wedding discussions were on table for past six months. Also, Kapoor ended her marriage with Raj in 2012 and has three children from the marriage.



The singer is already busy shopping for her big day. When asked about the plans, the singer replied with a ‘folded hands’ emoji and a ‘big happy smile’, according to ETimes. Though she did not reveal much, Kapoor said, “Please check my updates on Instagram. I finished 3 successful tours in the US- Houston, Jersey, and Washington,” and added, "10 more to go.”



Through her career so far, Kapoor has given many hits including her latest blockbuster ‘Oo Bolega Ya oo Bolega’ from ‘Pushpa’. She has also been a judge on ‘The Voice India’ along with Armaan Malik and AR Rahman.