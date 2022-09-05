Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
‘Babli Bouncer’ Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Is A ‘Desi Pehalwan’ Turned Female Bouncer In This Madhur Bhandarkar Film

The trailer of ‘Babli Bouncer’ is out and it marks the return of Madhur Bhandarkar, who last directed the 2017 drama ‘Indu Sarkar’.

Trailer of 'Babli Bouncer'
Trailer of 'Babli Bouncer' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 11:10 pm

Madhur Bhandarkar, who last helmed the 2017 drama ‘Indu Sarkar’, is back with his next project, titled ‘Babli Bouncer’. The film, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the titular role, is all set to have an OTT release on September 23. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have released the trailer. 

Check it out here:

In the trailer, a female ‘pehelwan’, played by Tamannaah, is battling all the odds in her village Fatehpur Beri, which is full of male bodybuilder bouncers. She might not know how to make perfectly round chapatis, but can lift the heaviest of weights in the gym with ease. She eventually lands up a job as a lady bouncer in a club. And how her life goes for a change, is what forms the crux of the story. However, she ends up defying gender norms, no matter where she goes. 

Touted to be a “delightful fun family entertainer”, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in vital roles. The film’s concept, story and screenplay are by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in 2019 thriller ‘Khamoshi’. Going ahead, she has Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film ‘Bhola Shankar’, Prime Video’s ‘Jee Karda’ and Netflix’s ‘Plan A Plan B’.

Babli Bouncer Tamannaah Bhatia Madhur Bhandarkar
