‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

Filmmaker Indranil Banerjee has come up with the first silent mini-series in India. Titled, ‘A Sinful Story’, the trailer of the mini-series was recently released with much fanfare, and it has been trending all over social media since.

Talking about what’s the uniqueness of ‘A Sinful Story’, Banerjee says, “After making India's 1st horror mini-series which is streaming on Amazon Prime USA, UK and trending as well, it was my dream to do a sitcom which will be Kolkata's first sitcom. ‘Paanchphoron’ has got highly praised at Kolkata starring Paran Bandyopadhyay. So, keeping my unique and challenging work in mind, I decided why not to make a mini-series which is silent. After researching a lot, I decided to make ‘A Sinful Story’ which is India's first silent mini-series. I can’t thank enough my producer Maitrayee De for having complete faith in me.”

Describing the story, Banerjee says, “The series starts in a deserted place, in the wee hours of the morning. A standalone car is seen haphazardly parked. On a closer look, the audience gets to see the corpse of a dead girl. A Panditji is seen walking down the muddy path with a lantern in hand and an umbrella. He peeps at the car and walks away. In a police station, a glutton of a police officer is seen jotting down a GD while eating or just after completion of eating. He seems to be seriously writing a detailed report with occasional advice and sympathy towards the man who has come to file the report. An old man is seen crying unperturbed and uncontrollably sitting in front of the police inspector. His eyes fall on the newspaper where he sees a girl’s picture and breaks down again crying and heartbroken, oblivious of the surrounding. He seems inconsolable and shattered. What happens after this forms the crux of ‘A Sinful Story’.”

A Behind-The-Scenes Picture From The Shoot Of 'A Sinful Story' Instagram

The concept of the show and the cinematography has been done by Tuhin Dasgupta. The writing and scripting credits go to Banerjee himself. There are only 3 artists who have been handpicked by the filmmaker for this challenging show. Asish Pathak and Riddhiman Khan who are regular faces in Bengali daily soaps and lastly Sayantani Mukherjee who is a new face will be a part of ‘A Sinful Story’.

'A Sinful Story' releases all over on September 9.