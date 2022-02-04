Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and international sensation Michele Morrone are all set to light up the screens with the music video for 'Mud Mud Ke'. The star of '365 Days' rushed to Instagram to share the exciting news, as well as the first poster for the song.

“India 🇮🇳 here I come! Now you can see the First look of my upcoming Music Video with @jacquelinef143 in @desimusicfactory 's latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned 🎧 Sung by @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar #MudMudKe #MicheleMorrone #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #ShaktiMohan #DesiMusicFactory @anshul300”

Fernandez on teaming up with Morrone says, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Morrone participated in the Polish pornographic film '365 Days' in 2020, in which he played mobster Massimo Torricelli and Anna-Maria Sieklucka played his love interest Laura Biel. The production company is planning two sequels to the film. While the actor's performance left the internet 'hungry' for more, he also revealed that he is open to working in Bollywood if a 'great' screenplay comes along.

Now with this collaboration, Michele says, “I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory.”

Tony and Neha Kakkar composed the music for the 'Mud Mud Ke' video.

The music was choreographed by Shakti Mohan and directed by Mihir Gulati. The song marks the label's first foray into foreign territory. The teaser for the song will be released on February 8, and the music video will be released on February 12.