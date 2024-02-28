Unbeatable Savings: 65% On Refrigerator Off from Top Brands!

What's Hot

February 28, 2024

Prepare to revolutionise your kitchen like never before with astounding discounts on refrigerators from renowned brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and more. With savings of up to 65%, this sale offers an unparalleled opportunity to upgrade your home appliances without breaking the bank.

Maximise your savings with additional benefits such as up to ₹17,000 off when using SBI cards, ensuring you get the best value for your money. Plus, take advantage of up to ₹2500 off on coupons, allowing you to unlock even more discounts on your purchase.

But the savings don't stop there! With up to ₹12,000 off on exchange offers, you can trade in your old refrigerator for a brand new one while enjoying significant savings. Don't let this chance slip away – seize the opportunity to enhance your home with high-quality refrigerators at unbeatable prices. 

Product Name

List price

Discount 

Deal Price

Samsung 653 L Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi 

113000

29% Off

79000

Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance

29990 

30% Off

14790 

Samsung 236 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

37990 

33%

25490 

Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance

14990

27%

10990

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

22199

20%

17690

Samsung 256 L Double Door Refrigerator

44990

33%

22990

Haier 596L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

101990

41%

59990

Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator

50990

31%

34990

Things to consider before purchasing a refrigerator during this deal time

  • Size and Capacity: Determine the appropriate size and capacity based on the available space in your kitchen and your family's storage needs.

  • Type: Choose between different styles such as top-freezer, bottom-freezer, side-by-side, French door, or compact models to suit your preferences and space requirements.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for ENERGY STAR certified models to save on energy bills and reduce your environmental impact.

  • Features and Functionality: Consider features like adjustable shelves, humidity-controlled drawers, ice and water dispensers, and smart technology to enhance convenience and usability.

  • Build Quality and Durability: Assess the build quality, materials used, and construction of the refrigerator to ensure durability and longevity.

How we picked them for you 

  • Brand Reputation: We focused on partnering with reputable brands such as Samsung, LG, Haier, and more. These brands are known for their quality, reliability, and innovation in the appliance industry.

  • Customer Feedback: We considered feedback and reviews from customers to gauge the performance and reliability of each refrigerator model. By incorporating real-world experiences, we ensured that our selection meets the expectations of discerning consumers like you.

  • Discounts and Savings: We scoured the market to find the most enticing deals, offering discounts of up to 65% off. Additionally, we negotiated exclusive offers such as extra savings on SBI cards, discounts on coupons, and lucrative exchange deals, maximising your potential savings.

  • Product Features: We considered a wide range of features and functions to cater to diverse customer needs. From adjustable shelves to advanced temperature control systems, we selected refrigerators that offer convenient and customizable storage solutions.

Below is a list of best deals on refrigerators from top brands 

  1. Samsung 653 L Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi

The Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a powerhouse of convenience and efficiency. With its Convertible 5-in-1 mode, you can optimise storage for any situation, from a full house to a solo stay. The Twin Cooling Plus system ensures your food stays fresher for longer, while the Power Cool and Power Freeze options provide rapid chilling at the touch of a button. Its SmartThings compatibility allows for remote monitoring and control, ensuring your fridge is always working efficiently. With a sleek design and advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity and precise cooling, this refrigerator is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Grab the deal now! 

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Capacity: 653L

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Compressor: Digital Inverter

  • Dimensions: 91.2x178x71.6 cm

  • Weight: 100 kg

  • Technology: Twin Cooling Plus

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi

  • Special Features: Moist Freshness, Energy Saving

Pros

Cons

Efficient cooling technology

Large size may not fit all spaces

Large storage capacity

Doesn't come with the ice maker 

Energy-saving features

Stylish design

Easy access controls

Excellent quality and performance 

User’s Testimonial: My Samsung side by side refrigerator is very big, spacious and elegant looking as I expected. The functions are very user friendly. Wifi features give it a unique advantage. I will definitely recommend this to all my friends and family. Thank you Samsung.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its spacious capacity and advanced cooling technology, backed by its Amazon Choice status and a commendable 4.1-star rating.

2. Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance 

The Haier 190L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is the epitome of style and efficiency. With its 4-star energy rating, it offers high energy efficiency without compromising on style. Perfect for small families or bachelors, its spacious interior and toughened glass shelves provide ample storage while ensuring durability. The 1 Hour Icing Technology ensures you have ice at your disposal in no time, while the Large Vegetable Box keeps your veggies fresh and organised. With features like a Clean Back for easy cleaning and a convenient Recess Handle, this refrigerator combines functionality with elegance. Don't miss out on this deal – grab it now!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier

  • Model: HED-204DS-P

  • Capacity: 190L

  • Energy Star: 4 Star

  • Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

  • Technology: Direct Cool

  • Interior: Toughened Glass Shelves

  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros

Cons

Low energy consumption

Difficult to open and close the freezer door

Hygienic storage with bacterial gasket

Durability issues 

Stylish design and convenient handle

Efficient cooling performance 

Compact and small size 

User’s Testimonial: Clean package, no scratches or dents, and the refrigerator is more than sufficient for a small family, And about the product performance it cools in no time as promised, will highly recommend.

Why it's worth buying: With over 700 purchases last month on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, this Haier refrigerator combines efficiency, reliability, and value, making it a worthwhile investment for any household.

3. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

info_icon

The Samsung 236L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator brings unmatched convenience and freshness to your kitchen. With its powerful cooling and long-lasting performance, it ensures your food stays fresh for longer periods. Perfect for small families, its Digital Inverter Technology ensures greater energy efficiency and less noise. The Coolpack feature keeps food frozen during power cuts, while the Easy Slide Shelf makes organising and accessing items a breeze. Plus, with Stabiliser Free Operation and All Round Cooling, you can trust this refrigerator to keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish. Upgrade your kitchen now with this innovative appliance – grab the deal before it's gone!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung

  • Type: Frost Free

  • Capacity: 236 Litres

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Compressor: Digital Inverter

  • Shelves: Toughened Glass

  • Cooling System: All-around Cooling

  • Features: Coolpack, FreshRoom

  • Dimensions: 63.7D x 55.5W x 154.5H cm

  • Weight: 48.26 kg

  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros

Cons

Efficient cooling system

No light in the freezer 

Easy slide shelf organisation

Stabiliser free operation

Movable ice maker convenience

Deodorizer for odour-free freshness

Energy efficient 

Spacious design 

User’s Testimonial: Everything was up to our expectations. It arrived on the day Amazon said it would. The refrigerator looks futuristic. There is plenty of space inside. The ice cube maker is easy to use. The discounted festive price helped us save a couple of thousand rupees. We are completely satisfied and would recommend this brand and model to anyone who is looking for something in this price range.

Why it's worth buying: With a staggering 55% of Amazon users awarding it a perfect 5-star rating, this Samsung double door refrigerator proves its worth with unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction, making it a top choice for modern kitchens

4. Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance 

info_icon

The Haier 165 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator blends economy with style, featuring an external bar handle for easy access. Perfect for bachelors, its 1-star energy rating ensures basic efficiency. With Diamond Edge Freezing Technology, it maintains firm ice formation and better cooling retention. The spacious vegetable box and wire shelves offer ample storage and organisation options. Enjoy the convenience of a recess handle and temperature control for customised cooling. Plus, the LED lamp provides energy-efficient illumination. Upgrade your kitchen with this sleek and functional appliance.Upgrade your kitchen now with this innovative appliance – grab the deal while it lasts!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier 

  • Capacity: 165 litres

  • Energy Star: 1 Star

  • Technology: Direct Cool

  • Interior: Wired shelves

  • Cooling: Diamond Edge Freezing

  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  • Dimensions: 62D x 53.1W x 103.5H cm

  • Weight: 29 kg

  • Colour: Red Steel

Pros

Cons

Large vegetable box

Non-inverter technology

Low energy consumption

Few compartments

Superior built quality 

Small and compact size 

Great performance 

Reliable cooling 

User’s Testimonial: Got what I saw. Amazon was prompt in hassle free delivery. Exterior looks are plain and simple. The fridge is small (we're used to seeing bigger ones) and suits me since I won't stuff much. Ideal for budget buyers with a family size not more than three. It's One Star rated for power consumption, which means it's the least efficient.

Why it's worth buying: This refrigerator offers great value for its price. Its popularity is evident, with 1,000 purchases on Amazon last month, highlighting its worthiness as a reliable appliance.

5. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

info_icon

The LG 185L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers fast cooling that lasts longer. Perfect for families or bachelors, its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures unmatched performance and great savings. With toughened glass shelves and a base stand drawer for extra storage, organising your groceries is a breeze. Enjoy fast ice making in just 108 minutes and hassle-free connectivity with Auto Smart Connect technology. Plus, with its energy-efficient 5-star rating, you can say goodbye to high electricity bills. Upgrade your kitchen with this innovative appliance – grab the deal now and keep your food fresh and your wallet happy!

Specifications:

  • Brand: LG 

  • Capacity: 165 Litres

  • Energy Star: 1 Star

  • Technology: Direct Cool

  • Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

  • Warranty: 1 Year

  • Weight: 29 Kg

  • Dimensions: 62x53.10x103.50 cm

  • Shelves: 2 Wired

  • Gasket: Anti-bacterial

Pros

Cons

Effective cooling performance 

Limited capacity for larger families

Compact design 

Basic features only

Energy-saving LED lamp

Sturdy wire shelves

Firm ice formation

Excellent size and appearance 

User’s Testimonial: Cooling is above and operation noise is quite low. Cooling efficiency is more than adequate. Liked the design on the door and went for it for 17k. And will serve you well.

Why it's worth buying: With a 61% 5-star rating on Amazon, this fridge promises efficient cooling and hygienic storage, making it a top choice for compact yet reliable refrigeration needs.

6. Samsung 256 L, 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

info_icon

Samsung 256L Convertible Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers powerful cooling with a 3-star energy rating. Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures long-lasting performance while consuming 50% less power. Enjoy flexible storage with convertible modes and fast cooling with Power Cool and Power Freeze. Smart features like Smart Connect Inverter and Voltage Protection keep your food fresh even during power cuts. The Twin Cooling Plus system preserves food in optimal conditions, while the MoistFresh Zone maintains the perfect humidity. With convenient features like Easy Slide Shelf and Movable Ice Maker, this refrigerator offers convenience and efficiency. Upgrade your kitchen now – buy this Samsung fridge today at an unbeatable price and experience the convenience yourself.!

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 256 litres

  • Energy Star: 3 Star

  • Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

  • Compressor: Digital Inverter

  • Special Features: Convertible, Digital Display

  • Interior Description: Toughened Glass Shelves, Anti Bacterial Gasket

  • Dimensions: 55.5x163.5x63.7 cm

  • Weight: 53.74 kg

Pros

Cons

Flexible storage options

Some users find the freezer small

Long-lasting performance

Even cooling with All-around Cooling

Durable build with long compressor warranty 

Low power consumption

User’s Testimonial: Fridge is nice with adjustable temperature, and converted from Ice cube space into a normal fridge and vice versa based on our requirements, space is really great and my mother likes it so much. 

Why it's worth buying: It stands out for its efficient cooling, smart features, and durable build, making it an Amazon Choice product for its performance and reliability.

7.Haier 596L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

The Haier 596L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator is a premium choice for large families, offering ample storage and innovative features. Its Side-by-Side configuration provides easy access to both the refrigerator and freezer sections. The inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, silent operation, and durability. With a capacity of 596 litres, this refrigerator is perfect for families with five or more members. The Deo Fresh Technology keeps your food fresh for up to 21 days*. Made in India and designed to meet local needs, this refrigerator comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor. Don't miss out on this locally designed gem – grab the deal now for trouble-free services and assured longevity.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier

  • Capacity: 596 litres

  • Configuration: Side-by-Side

  • Compressor: Inverter

  • Colour: Shiny Steel

  • Warranty: 1 year (product), 10 years (compressor)

  • Dimensions: 69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm

  • Weight: 94 kg

Technology: Frost Free

Pros

Cons

Energy efficient inverter compressor

May be too large for small kitchens

Spacious capacity

Requires regular cleaning for optimum performance

Easy conversion to 100% fridge

Toughened glass shelves provide durability

Well-organised interior

Exceptional performance and quality 

User’s Testimonial: The fridge is spacious and very useful for our family. The freezer area is wonderful. In fact we selected the fridge mainly for the freezer purpose. Recommend that every family must have this product. You can keep the seasonal items in the freezer for future use.

Why it's worth buying: This Haier Side by Side Refrigerator is worth buying for its energy efficiency, spacious design, and innovative features tailored to local needs.

8. Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator

The Haier 325L Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator is a game-changer for households. With its auto defrost function and 3-star energy rating, it ensures efficient cooling without ice build-up. Perfect for families or bachelors, its large capacity and versatile design cater to various storage needs. The triple inverter technology guarantees energy efficiency and silent operation. Plus, features like the 14 in 1 Convertible Mode and Turbo Icing provide convenience and flexibility. With reduced bending thanks to "Jhukna Mat" technology, this refrigerator offers both comfort and efficiency. Upgrade your kitchen today with this innovative appliance – grab this refrigerator at the best discount price now!!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier

  • Capacity: 325 litres

  • Configuration: Bottom Mount

  • Energy Star: 3 Star

  • Special Features: Triple Inverter, Convertible Mode

  • Dimensions: 66.5D x 62.3W x 164H cm

  • Weight: 65 kg

Pros

Cons

Efficient cooling with triple inverter

Limited drawers and shelves

Versatile with convertible mode

May require more space for installation

Spacious and organised interior design

Auto defrost prevents ice build-up

Turbo icing provides  quick freezing

Reliable performance

User’s Testimonial: I bought this in Oct 2023—it works as expected—family of 5. The freezer at the bottom is a comfort. No surprise, and it looks nice. Delivery and installation on time. It is spacious, and I will recommend it for the typical simple household that wishes for a refrigerator to work as a refrigerator.

Why it's worth buying: It is a worthy investment, as evidenced by its high 5-star ratings from 61% of Amazon users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What capacity refrigerator should I buy for a family of four?

  • For a family of four, a refrigerator with a capacity between 300 to 400 litres should suffice. Consider your storage needs, lifestyle, and available space to make the best choice.

Are frost-free refrigerators worth the extra cost?

  • Yes, frost-free refrigerators save time and effort as they prevent ice build-up, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. Additionally, they offer more consistent cooling and better food preservation.

How important is energy efficiency in a refrigerator?

  • Energy-efficient refrigerators can significantly reduce electricity bills over time. Look for models with high energy star ratings, as they consume less power while providing optimal cooling performance.

Is it better to buy a refrigerator with an inverter compressor?

  • Yes, refrigerators with inverter compressors are more energy-efficient, produce less noise, and offer longer-lasting performance compared to conventional compressors. They also provide more consistent cooling, resulting in better food preservation.

How long should a refrigerator last before needing replacement?

  • On average, refrigerators last between 10 to 20 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and quality. Investing in a reputable brand and model with a good warranty can ensure longevity and reliability.

Wrapping up 

Purchasing a refrigerator during this deal time can be a smart investment for your household needs. With a wide range of options available, including energy-efficient models and various capacities, now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances. Considering factors such as energy ratings, capacity, and special features can help you make an informed decision. Choose from our curated list of recommendations to find the perfect refrigerator that meets your requirements and fits your budget. Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your home - grab the deal now and enjoy the benefits of a modern and efficient refrigerator.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

