The Best Guitars for Beginners in India (2024)

Best Overall: with its rosewood fingerboard, gloss top finish, and adjustable bridge system offers exceptional playability and durability, making it our top pick for beginners seeking quality and reliability in their musical journey.
Best Budget: The impresses with its linden wood body, rosewood fretboard, and comprehensive accessory pack, providing excellent value for budget-conscious beginners without compromising on sound or playability.
The music instrument industry is vast, offering a wide array of guitars tailored to different skill levels and musical styles. For someone just starting on their musical journey, choosing the right guitar is a crucial first step. As a beginner, it's essential to make an informed choice to ensure that your instrument not only suits your current needs but also grows with you as you progress.
Yet, navigating the diverse options available in the guitar market can be daunting. With numerous brands and models boasting unique features, the process quickly becomes overwhelming.
Recognizing the paramount importance of playability for beginners, our recommended guitars prioritise user-friendly designs. Featuring comfortable neck profiles and smooth fretboards, these instruments facilitate a seamless learning experience, whether you're strumming your first chords or mastering intricate fingerpicking patterns.
To streamline your decision-making process, we've curated this list of best guitars for beginners from top brands to provide you with the necessary knowledge for making an informed choice.
Types of guitars
Acoustic Guitar: Produces sound acoustically by vibrating strings over a hollow chamber.
Acoustic-Electric Guitar: Combines acoustic sound with electronic amplification capabilities.
Archtop Guitar: Known for its arched top and f-holes, popular in jazz and blues.
Classical Guitar: Features nylon strings and a wide neck, primarily used for classical music.
Electric Guitar: Requires amplification to produce sound, versatile in various music genres.
Flamenco Guitar: Designed for flamenco music, with a bright and percussive sound.
Flat Top Guitar: Known for its flat top and back, offering a balanced sound.
Fretless Guitar: Lacks frets on the fingerboard, allowing for smooth glissando and unique tonalities.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a guitar for beginner
Type of Guitar: Decide whether an acoustic or electric guitar suits your preferences and musical style. Acoustic guitars offer a more traditional sound, while electric guitars provide versatility and amplification options.
Playability: Assess the guitar's playability by testing how comfortable it feels in your hands. Look for features like a comfortable neck profile, low action (string height), and smooth fret edges, which make playing easier for beginners.
Sound Quality: Listen to the guitar's sound to ensure it meets your expectations. Even for beginners, a good-quality instrument produces clear and resonant tones, motivating continued practice and improvement.
Size and Body Shape: Consider your physical stature and comfort level when choosing the guitar size and body shape. Smaller individuals may prefer a compact or parlour-sized guitar, while larger players might opt for a full-size instrument.
Accessories and Extras: Check if the guitar comes with essential accessories such as a gig bag, tuner, strap, picks, and extra strings. Bundles that include these items can offer better value for starting from scratch.
Setup and Maintenance: Consider the guitar's setup and maintenance requirements. A well-set-up guitar with properly adjusted action and intonation minimises playing difficulties. Additionally, assess the ease of maintenance for long-term enjoyment of the instrument.
Difference between acoustic guitar and electric guitar
Acoustic guitars produce sound acoustically, relying on the resonance of the hollow body and the vibration of the strings, making them suitable for unplugged performances. In contrast, electric guitars require amplification to produce sound, utilising pickups to convert string vibrations into electrical signals. Electric guitars offer greater versatility in tone and volume control, often favoured in rock, jazz, and other amplified genres. Additionally, they typically have thinner necks and lower string action, making them easier to play for some musicians.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Ease of Use: We prioritised guitars that are easy to play and maintain, taking into account factors such as size, setup, and user-friendly features suitable for beginners.
User Feedback: We analysed feedback from beginner guitarists to understand their experiences and preferences, ensuring that our recommendations are tailored to meet the needs of aspiring players.
Comparative Analysis: We compared multiple guitars across different price ranges, types, and features, evaluating their pros and cons to provide a comprehensive overview.
Quality Assessment: We assessed the build quality, playability, sound performance, and overall craftsmanship of each guitar to ensure they meet our standards for recommending to beginners.
Value Proposition: We considered the value proposition offered by each guitar, including bundled accessories, warranty coverage, and long-term durability, to provide you with the best options within your budget.
Below is the list of best guitar for beginners in India along with their price
The Yamaha F280 Acoustic Rosewood Guitar delivers exceptional playability for beginners, featuring a sturdy build and effortless tuning. Crafted with quality rosewood materials, this 40.5-inch guitar boasts a comfortable rosewood fingerboard and a gloss top finish. Its adjustable bridge system ensures stability and durability, meeting Yamaha's renowned quality standards. Made exclusively for India, this iconic piece reflects familiarity and ease of play, making it a reliable companion for musicians at any skill level. This distinctive acoustic guitar is meticulously designed to ignite your passion and inspire creativity.
Specifications:
Price: 7,399 (
MRP 7,9907% Off)
Size: 40.5 inches
Top Material: Rosewood
Body Material: Rosewood
Fingerboard Material: Rosewood
String Material: Stainless Steel
Bridge System: Adjustable
Country of Origin: India
Pros
Cons
Comfortable playability
Scratches very easily.
Quality craftsmanship
May require setup adjustment
Highly durable
Reliable performance
Great sound quality
Deep bass and rich tone
User’s Review: I have been playing this guitar for 2 years and it's a really good guitar for beginners. There is also another guitar, the Yamaha f380, Which is costlier than this but believe me this f280 is also a really good guitar, you can go for this acoustic guitar but just the default string which comes with it is a bit harsh on fingers. As a beginner at least I felt it then I switched the strings with another Daddario bronze strings which were soft and not so harsh on fingers otherwise the whole guitar is great in this price range
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its comfort and durability. Bestseller on Amazon with over 2900 ratings.
The Kadence Frontier 40" Acoustic Guitar in Wine Red offers superior sound quality and durability, perfect for beginners and experienced players alike. Crafted with a basswood body and rosewood fretboard, it delivers a rich, resonant tone with excellent sound carrying capabilities. The high gloss finish and streamlined cutaway design add to its aesthetic appeal, while the adjustable action ensures a straight and durable neck. Complete with quality strings coated for rust resistance, a set of accessories including a strap, picks, and bag, this guitar provides everything you need to start playing right away.
Specifications:
Price: 4,499 (
MRP 7,68041% Off)
Brand: Kadence
Colour: Wine Red
Size: 40 inch
Body Material: Basswood
Top Material: Wood
Back Material: Rosewood
Bridge: Indian Rosewood
Accessories: Strap, Strings, Picks, Bag
Pros
Cons
Rich resonant tone
Strings are not so strong
High-quality sound production
Durability issues
Adjustable action for stability
High gloss finish
Suitable for beginners and experienced players
User’s Review: I just got this guitar yesterday. The guitar is really good. The sound is good too. In short, it's really good for a beginner and also fits your budget. The guitar comes in double pack (Retail box packed inside Amazon box), so there are no chances of getting damaged when you order it. The cherry brown colour just looks awesome on the guitar.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable construction, high-quality sound, and included accessories. Its 4-star rating on Amazon reflects its overall satisfaction among users.
The Henrix 38C 38 Inch Cutaway Acoustic Guitar Provides advanced features for enhanced playability and durability. Equipped with a dual-action truss rod, it allows for easy adjustment of the neck, ensuring resilience to climate changes and extending the guitar's lifespan. The high precision open gear tuners enable effortless and precise tuning, while the included accessory pack provides everything a beginner needs, including a gig bag, strap, picks, string set, string winder, polishing cloth, and an EBook. Available in multiple vibrant colours, this guitar delivers superior performance and convenience, making it an ideal choice for aspiring musicians of all levels.
Specifications:
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 5,10039% Off)
Brand: Henrix
Size: 38 inches
Body: Cutaway
Top: Basswood
Back & Sides: Basswood
Fretboard: Synthetic Wood
Truss Rod: Dual Action
Bridge: ABS
Tuners: Open Gear
Scale Length: 643 mm
Finish: Gloss
Colour Options: Multiple
Accessory Pack: Gigbag, Strap, Picks, String Set, String Winder, Polish Cloth, E-Book
Pros
Cons
Rich and vibrant tone
Action is a bit high
Sound quality is excellent
Gloss finish gives a sleek look
Decent build quality
Dual-action truss rod helps with neck adjustments
Easy tuning with open gear tuners
User’s Review: If you’re going to play like your favourite rockstar one day, you’ve got to start somewhere. This henrix acoustic checks all the boxes for what a new player needs, especially it is easier to handle. I like henrix guitars for their wallet-friendly price tag and playability, and it’s a solid choice for any new guitarist who wants to start strumming. I would definitely recommend this guitar. Go for it...
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its advanced features like dual-action truss rod and open gear tuners, coupled with a comprehensive accessory pack, offering excellent value and convenience for beginners.
The Intern INT-38C Right Hand Acoustic Guitar Kit in Black comes with great looks and innovative design for producing quality sound. Crafted with a linden wood fingerboard and ebony wood fretboard, its 38-inch cutaway design allows easy access to higher frets. The glossy black finish, coupled with 18 frets and a plastic bridge, enhances both functionality and style. This guitar kit includes essential accessories like a strap, bag, string set, and three picks, making it perfect for beginners and enthusiasts alike. With its comfortable string action and ebony wood fretboard, it delivers crisp, bright sound ideal for any musical pursuit.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 6,49569% Off)
Size: 38 inches
Top Material: Linden, Ebony
Body Material: Basswood, Linden
Frets: 18
Bridge Material: Plastic
Fretboard Material: Ebony Wood
Tuning: Geared
Finish: Glossy Black
Pros
Cons
Sound effect and quality is excellent
Comparatively smaller in size
Easy to setup and use
Short durability
Looks sleek and classy
Quality is quite good
Compact size helps with portability
Comfortable string action
User’s Review: I can't believe the fact that I bought my first guitar at a reasonable price from this company. I'm happy about the decision I made to buy it from this company. The packaging was good and was in good condition when it reached. If someone is a beginner like me and needs to buy at less price. GO FOR IT GUYS!!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable construction, high-quality sound, and included accessories. Its 4-star rating on Amazon reflects its overall satisfaction among users.
The Juârez Acoustic Guitar in Blue Sunburst features a stunning design and quality sound for musicians of all levels. With a solid wood top and Linden wood body, it delivers a smooth and rich tone ideal for various genres. The cutaway design allows for easy handling while playing. Featuring low action strings and smooth tuning pegs, this guitar ensures comfortable playing and precise tuning. The kit includes essential accessories such as picks, extra strings, shoulder strap, and a nylon gig bag, making it convenient for beginners to start playing right away. Experience the best value and quality with Juârez Acoustic Guitar Set.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 6,99071% Off)
Brand: Juârez
Top Material: Solid Wood
Body Material: Linden Wood
Back Material: Linden Wood
Fretboard Material: Ebony Wood
Size: 38 inches
Finish: Glossy
Number of Frets: 18
Accessories: Bag, Strap, Picks, Strings
Pros
Cons
Comfortable low action strings
Bag quality could be improved
Smooth tuning pegs
May require frequent tuning
Solid wood top enhances resonance
Rich and smooth sound quality
Easy to handle with cutaway design
Good performance and quality
User’s Review: It sounds alright. The strings it comes with are finger breakers but fortunately I had a set of D'Addario super lights with me which have made a big difference. I've given it 5-stars because of what it claims to be and what it is... not because it's top end quality... it's not, but for £20 (or the equivalent of in rupees), it'll do me for a few months. I'll probably give it to a kid when I leave.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its rich sound, easy playability, and comprehensive accessory kit. With a 4-star rating from over 12,000+ Amazon ratings, it's a trusted choice among musicians for its quality and value.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which type of guitar is best for beginners?
Acoustic guitars are often recommended for beginners due to their simplicity, affordability, and portability. However, electric guitars can also be suitable, especially if the player prefers their amplified sound or wishes to explore various music genres.
Which wood is best for guitar?
The best wood for a guitar depends on personal preference and desired sound. Common options include spruce, mahogany, and cedar for acoustic guitars, while maple and alder are popular choices for electric guitars. Each wood type contributes to the guitar's tone and resonance differently, so it's essential to consider your musical preferences when selecting a guitar.
How often should I change guitar strings?
Guitar strings should be changed regularly, typically every three to six months, or more frequently if they start to sound dull or lose their tone. Regular string maintenance ensures optimal sound quality and playability, preventing issues like string breakage or poor tuning stability.
How do I hold a guitar properly?
Proper guitar posture is crucial for comfortable playing and avoiding strain or injury. Sit or stand with your back straight, and position the guitar comfortably against your body. Ensure your fretting hand can reach all the strings easily, and your picking hand can move freely over the strings without obstruction.
What are the essential accessories for beginner guitarists?
Essential accessories for beginner guitarists include a tuner for accurate tuning, a guitar strap for support during standing play, and a guitar pick for plucking the strings. Additionally, a gig bag or case provides protection and portability for your instrument, while a capo allows you to change the guitar's key easily.
In Conclusion
As you navigate the vast array of options available, remember that the right choice can profoundly impact your playing experience and musical growth. Our curated list of guitars for beginners provides a range of options to suit every style and preference. Whether you're drawn to the warm sound of rosewood or the sleek design of a cutaway, each guitar is crafted with quality materials and thoughtful features to enhance your playing experience. With our guide, you can confidently select the perfect guitar to begin your musical exploration and create beautiful melodies that resonate with your soul.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change