The Best At Home Laser Hair Removal Devices | Outlook Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 PL5347 stands out as the best at home removal device with its SkinPro 2.0 sensor for automatic skin tone adaptation, offering effective and safe hair removal across various body parts, with a long-lasting visible hair reduction in just 3 weeks.

Best Budget: MiSMON IPL Hair Removal provides a cost-effective solution with its clinically proven effectiveness and user-friendly features, including an LCD screen for easy monitoring and skin safety technology for gentle and painless treatments.

Body hair removal can be a task that is literally quite agonising and frustrating. The constant maintenance required for smooth, hair-free skin can feel like a never-ending chore. Shaving often leads to cuts and nicks, while waxing can be an uncomfortable and messy ordeal.

Fortunately, advancements in technology have brought us a more convenient and less painful solution: at-home laser hair removal devices.

Now you must have heard about them and how expensive they can be, but to be honest they are so worth it because in foresight they offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive salon treatments.

These innovative tools use advanced laser or IPL (intense pulsed light) technology to target hair follicles, reducing hair growth over time. With regular use, you can achieve long-lasting, smooth skin without the hassle and discomfort of feeling like ripping your skin.

To help you find the best option for your needs, we have researched and reviewed a range of best at-home laser hair removal devices. Regardless if you have sensitive skin, dark skin, or are looking for a device that works on multiple areas of your body, we have identified the top products that deliver effective and long-lasting results. With the right device, you can achieve salon-quality results and enjoy smoother, hair-free skin with minimal effort.

Below is a list of best at home hair removal laser devices