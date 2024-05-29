The Best At Home Laser Hair Removal Devices | Outlook Reviewed

Our Top Picks
Body hair removal can be a task that is literally quite agonising and frustrating. The constant maintenance required for smooth, hair-free skin can feel like a never-ending chore. Shaving often leads to cuts and nicks, while waxing can be an uncomfortable and messy ordeal.
Fortunately, advancements in technology have brought us a more convenient and less painful solution: at-home laser hair removal devices.
Now you must have heard about them and how expensive they can be, but to be honest they are so worth it because in foresight they offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive salon treatments.
These innovative tools use advanced laser or IPL (intense pulsed light) technology to target hair follicles, reducing hair growth over time. With regular use, you can achieve long-lasting, smooth skin without the hassle and discomfort of feeling like ripping your skin.
To help you find the best option for your needs, we have researched and reviewed a range of best at-home laser hair removal devices. Regardless if you have sensitive skin, dark skin, or are looking for a device that works on multiple areas of your body, we have identified the top products that deliver effective and long-lasting results. With the right device, you can achieve salon-quality results and enjoy smoother, hair-free skin with minimal effort.
Below is a list of best at home hair removal laser devices
The Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 PL5347 is an at-home hair removal system utilising Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, targeting melanin in hair follicles to disrupt the hair growth cycle. This results in long-lasting hair reduction, visible within 3 weeks of use.
With its SkinPro 2.0 sensor, it automatically adjusts to your skin tone for optimal effectiveness and safety. The device comes with three additional caps, allowing precise hair removal from head to toe, including sensitive areas like the face and intimate areas. Featuring three sensitive modes, it ensures a comfortable experience even for first-time users. With up to 125 flashes per minute, it covers more area in less time, offering convenience and efficiency.
Plus, it comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee, free shipping, and is safe and easy to use, making it an ideal choice for those seeking effective, hassle-free hair removal at home.
Specifications:
Price: $349
Brand: Braun
Power Source: Corded
Treatment Windows: Multiple Sizes
Skin Tone Compatibility: Wide Range
Safety Features: Skin Tone Sensor
Power Levels: Adjustable
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Effective hair reduction results
|
Expensive initial investment
|
Automatic skin tone adaptation
|
Excellent performance and quality
|
Safe and easy to use
What’s in the box?
Silk Expert Pro 5
Standard Cap
2 Precision Caps
Wide Cap
Venus Razor
Printed beauty pouch
User feedback: “I have the perfect skin/hair colour combo (practically translucent with BLACK body hair) for success and figured if it didn't work, I'd return it. After just 2 wks of 2 sessions/wk my chin hair and moustache (something I'm very self conscious about) were 80% GONE, and my legs and arms were 75% reduced. Pain wise, for me it doesn't hurt at all, feels like a light rubber band snap even on the highest setting.”
Why it's worth buying: With a solid 4.3-star rating and over 1K purchases last month on Amazon, it's clear that this device is a trusted choice for effective at-home hair removal.
The Ulike Laser Hair Removal device offers nearly painless hair removal from the comfort of home, featuring patented Ice-Cooling technology for a comfortable experience.
With noticeable hair reduction in just 3 weeks, it's effective for both women and men. The device is versatile, suitable for head-to-toe use, including sensitive areas, and features Auto-Glide Mode for quick full-body treatments. It's a smart investment, providing long-lasting results and saving money compared to traditional hair removal methods.
Additionally, it's designed with advanced IPL technology for safety and effectiveness on most skin and hair types. With 93% hair reduction in 4 weeks, it offers salon-like results at home, making hair removal easier and more convenient.
Specifications:
Price: 329$
Brand: Ulike
Power Source: Corded Electric
Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant
Cooling Technology: Ice-Cooling
Treatment Time: 12 Minutes
Treatment Mode: AutoGlide
Hair Reduction: 93% in 4 weeks
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Nearly painless hair removal
|
May be somewhat time-consuming
|
Long-lasting hair reduction results
|
The light is bright
|
Effective for head-to-toe use
|
Very responsive
Easy to set up and hold
What’s in the box?
Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal device
User manual
IPL Goggles
Power cord
Shaving razor
Exquisite package
User feedback: “It is important to know (and to follow the instructions, as it says in the user's manual) that at first you need to use it once a week for 2~3 weeks. Then it really kicks in. You don't have to use it for a few months at least. The device emits a bright flashing light repeatedly when in use, so I found that wearing dark, dark sunglasses to be important to protect my eyes. This is one of those things I wish I had known about many years ago. It was worth the money.”
Why it's worth buying: Proven popularity with over 6K recent purchases on Amazon underscores its effectiveness and value.
The SmoothSkin Pure FIT IPL Hair Removal Device offers a long-lasting solution that is clinically proven to reduce hair by up to 99% in just 12 weeks.
With award-winning technology, it provides gentle and non-invasive treatments for men and women alike, breaking the cycle of traditional hair removal methods like shaving and waxing. Featuring Smart Skin Sensing for safety and precision, it delivers visible results in as little as 2 weeks.
The device is FDA cleared and requires no goggles for operation, making it convenient and user-friendly. With a full-body treatment time of just 10 minutes and up to 122 flashes per minute, it offers fast and efficient hair removal for smooth, hair-free skin.
Specifications:
Price: 299$
Brand: SmoothSkin
Power Source: Electric Corded
Treatment Time: 10 minutes
Flashes per Minute: Up to 122
Treatment Modes: Glide & Stamp
Intensity Settings: 10 levels
UV Filter: Built-in
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Clinically proven effectiveness
|
Stings a teensie bit on most parts
|
No need for protective eyewear
|
Durability issues
|
User-friendly intensity settings
|
Long-lasting hair reduction
What’s in the box?
SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL device
Instruction manual
Power cord/adaptor
User feedback: “It is important to know (and to follow the instructions, as it says in the user's manual) that at first you need to use it once a week for 2~3 weeks. Then it really kicks in. You don't have to use it for a few months at least. The device emits a bright flashing light repeatedly when in use, so I found that wearing dark, dark sunglasses to be important to protect my eyes. This is one of those things I wish I had known about many years ago. It was worth the money.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's clinically proven effective, with over 400 purchases on Amazon last month alone, indicating high customer satisfaction and trust in its results.
The Flasher 2.0 by Nood provides pain-free and permanent hair removal for both men and women, delivering visible results in just 3 weeks and permanent hair removal in as little as 8 weeks.
Using patent-pending IPL technology, it safely removes unwanted hair from all areas of the body, including bikini, Brazilian, underarms, legs, arms, and face. With wired technology for higher intensity and quick flashing, it ensures better and faster results.
The device features skin-safe technology suitable for most skin and hair types, providing a convenient and effective solution for long-lasting hair removal. Awarded the Best IPL Device of 2023 by Elle, it combines effectiveness with ease of use for hassle-free hair removal at home.
Specifications:
Price: 199$
Brand: Nood
Power Source: Wired Technology
Treatment Time: Quick 10-Min Sessions
Technology: PrecisionPulse™ IPL
Display: Digital LED
Mode: Continuous Glide
Design: Ergonomic, High-quality
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Quick and easy treatments
|
Doesn't work if it's unplugged
|
Causes no pain discomfort or irritation
|
Hair is not 100% gone
|
Looks sleek and cool
|
Excellent performance and quality
|
Hair growth is severely slowed
What’s in the box?
1x Flasher 2.0
1x 6’ Long Power Adapter
Digital & Physical Instruction Manual
User feedback: “For a long time, I had wanted to get rid of body hair, but I was never eager to pay for repeated laser treatments at a hair removal facility - the inconvenience, the pain, and the cost. For this price, this product can’t be beaten. The pain is minimal. The directions are thorough and clearly written. It works well. And the black version is particularly subtle and discrete in its appearance. 10/10 I’d recommend it to friends or family.”
Why it's worth buying: It offers pain-free and permanent hair removal with quick, effective treatments, making it a worthwhile investment for hassle-free at-home hair removal.
MiSMON IPL Hair Removal is clinically proven and certified for safety which utilises IPL technology to damage hair follicles, resulting in gentle and painless hair removal.
With regular use, visible results can be seen in just 3 weeks, and up to 94% permanent hair reduction after 7-9 treatments. The device features a hand-held design with an LCD screen for easy monitoring of flash number and energy levels making it safe and effective permanent hair reduction for both women and men.
Suitable for various body areas including legs, underarms, arms, and bikini line but it's not recommended for use on lips or head areas as the skin is quite sensitive and thin there. The smart skin color detection ensures safe and precise treatments, making it a convenient solution for at-home hair removal.
Specifications:
Price: $189
Brand: MiSMON
Power Source: Corded Electric
Treatment Window: 3.0 cm²
Lamp Lifespan: 300,000 Flashes
Energy Levels: 1-5
Skin Colour Detection: Yes
Treatment Modes: Glide & Stamp
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Relatively easy to setup and use
|
Doesn't work on grey or light hair
|
Economical price point
|
Quality can be better
|
Effective reduce rate of hair growth
|
Pain is very minimal
What’s in the box?
Goggles
User manual
Main body
Hair removal lamp
Power adapter
User feedback: “Normally I get stubble the day after shaving and I have a lot of leg hair. But even on Day 5 it is very minimal in all areas. Excited for the treatment tomorrow!!! I will attempt level 3 tomorrow as my first treatment was at level 2. I did experience feeling hot at bedtime like when you’re sunburnt but only that first night. No regrets here!”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for safe, effective, and painless permanent hair reduction at home, backed by clinical certification and user-friendly features for hassle-free treatments.
Different Types of Laser Hair Removal Technologies
Ruby Laser: Utilises a red light to target melanin in hair follicles, effective for light to medium skin tones but less suitable for darker skin due to potential pigment damage.
Alexandrite Laser: Known for its quick treatment sessions and effectiveness on larger areas of the body, particularly suitable for fair to olive skin tones.
Diode Laser: Offers precise targeting of hair follicles with minimal damage to surrounding skin, making it a versatile option for various skin tones and hair types.
Nd Laser: Penetrates deeper into the skin, making it suitable for darker skin tones and finer hair types, while also minimising the risk of pigmentation issues.
IPL (Intense Pulsed Light): Emits a broad spectrum of light, targeting melanin in the hair follicles, making it suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colours, but may require more sessions for optimal results.
Factors to consider when shopping for a hair removal laser machine
Skin Tone Compatibility: Ensure the device is suitable for your skin tone to avoid potential side effects like burns or pigmentation issues.
Hair Colour Compatibility: Check if the device effectively targets your hair colour, as some lasers may not work well on lighter or finer hair types.
Safety Features: Look for built-in safety features such as skin tone sensors and skin contact sensors to prevent accidental damage and ensure safe usage.
Treatment Area Size: Consider the size of the treatment window or area covered by each pulse to determine efficiency and convenience for different body parts.
Power Levels and Settings: Evaluate the device's power levels and adjustable settings to customise treatments based on your skin sensitivity and hair thickness.
FDA Approval: Choose a device that is FDA-approved for home use, ensuring its safety and effectiveness have been evaluated by regulatory authorities.
Treatment Duration: Assess the time required for each treatment session and the recommended intervals between sessions to fit your schedule and lifestyle.
Long-Term Effectiveness: Research user reviews and clinical studies to gauge the device's long-term effectiveness in reducing hair growth and providing lasting results.
How we shortlisted them for you.
Performance Assessment: We scrutinised each device's specifications, focusing on factors such as power levels, wavelength, and treatment efficiency to ensure optimal performance for hair removal.
Technical Evaluation: Our team conducted a thorough technical evaluation, analysing features like skin tone sensors, adjustable settings, and safety mechanisms to guarantee a seamless and effective user experience.
User Feedback: We aggregated user feedback and reviews from various sources to gauge real-world experiences and satisfaction levels, allowing us to recommend devices with proven track records of efficacy and reliability.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and credibility of each brand in the market, prioritising those with a history of producing high-quality and trustworthy products to instil confidence in your purchase decision.
Value for Money: Balancing performance and affordability, we assessed the overall value proposition of each device, ensuring that you receive the best possible return on investment in terms of long-term results and cost-effectiveness.
Usage and maintenance tip
Before starting full treatments, perform a patch test to ensure compatibility with your skin and to determine the appropriate energy level.
Adhere to the recommended treatment schedule, typically once every 1-2 weeks, for optimal results.
Always shave the treatment area prior to using the device to ensure the laser targets the hair follicles effectively.
Ensure the skin is clean and completely dry before using the device to prevent discomfort or skin irritation.
Wear protective goggles if recommended by the device manufacturer to shield your eyes from the bright light emitted during treatment.
Minimise sun exposure on treated areas before and after sessions to prevent skin sensitivity and potential damage.
Moisturise the skin post-treatment and apply sunscreen to protect against UV radiation.
Store the device in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight when not in use to maintain its efficacy.
Clean the device after each use according to the manufacturer's instructions to prevent buildup of dirt and bacteria.
Monitor the lifespan of the device's components, such as the flash cartridges, and replace them when necessary to ensure continued effectiveness.
Frequently Questions Asked (FAQs)
How do at-home laser hair removal devices work?
At-home laser hair removal devices use Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology to target and damage hair follicles, preventing hair regrowth. The light energy is absorbed by the pigment in the hair, effectively disrupting the growth cycle.
Are at-home laser hair removal devices safe?
Yes, at-home laser hair removal devices are generally safe when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. They often include safety features like skin tone sensors to ensure the treatment is suitable for your skin type.
Can I use the device on all body parts?
At-home laser hair removal devices can be used on various body parts, including legs, arms, underarms, bikini area, and face. However, they should not be used on sensitive areas like around the eyes or on tattoos.
How often should I use the device?
For the best results, it's usually recommended to use the device once every 1-2 weeks for the initial treatment period. After achieving the desired results, maintenance treatments may be needed every 4-8 weeks.
Are there any side effects?
Some users may experience temporary side effects like redness, swelling, or a slight burning sensation in the treated area. These effects typically subside within a few hours to a couple of days.
In Conclusion
At-home laser hair removal devices ensure a convenient and effective solution for long-term hair reduction, saving time and money compared to traditional methods like shaving and salon treatments. These devices provide the flexibility to perform treatments in the comfort of your own home, making hair removal more accessible and manageable. Investing in a quality at-home laser hair removal device from our list of recommendations ensures you benefit from reliable performance and proven results. By choosing a device tailored to your needs, you can achieve smooth, hair-free skin with ease and confidence.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change