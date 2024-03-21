The 7 Best Treadmills Under 20000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best overall choice with its powerful 1.25 HP motor (2.5 HP peak), wide LED display, and sturdy construction, making it suitable for users seeking a reliable and versatile workout experience.
Best for Folding treadmill: The earns the title of the best folding treadmill with its compact design, fold-up feature, and wide jogging track, providing convenience and space-saving solutions for users with limited workout space.
Best budget: The emerges as the best budget option with its affordable price tag, user-friendly display, and additional features like a jogger, stepper, twister, and push-up bars, offering exceptional value for money without compromising on quality.
Our bodies, designed for movement and activity, suffer when subjected to prolonged periods of inactivity. From weight gain and muscle atrophy to decreased cardiovascular health and diminished mental well-being, the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle are profound and far-reaching. However, amidst the convenience of modern living, there lies a solution – home fitness equipment.
With the demand for home fitness equipment on the rise, finding affordable yet effective options has become crucial. Treadmills, in particular, offer a convenient and accessible way to incorporate physical activity into our daily routines. However, with a plethora of choices available in the market, navigating through the options to find the perfect blend of affordability and quality can be daunting.
In this guide, we delve into the under 20000 in India, seeking out those gems that offer exceptional value without compromising on performance. By exploring the best options available, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their fitness journey, making informed decisions that align with their budget and lifestyle.
Things to consider before purchasing a treadmill under 20000
Budget: Determine your budget and stick to it, ensuring that you choose a treadmill that falls within the 20000 price range, allowing you to make a cost-effective purchase without overspending.
Space: Assess the available space in your home to accommodate the treadmill, considering its dimensions when unfolded and in use, to ensure a proper fit and comfortable workout environment.
Motor Power: Look for a treadmill with adequate motor power to support your workout intensity and duration, ensuring smooth operation and longevity of the equipment under regular use.
Weight Capacity: Check the weight capacity of the treadmill to ensure it can safely accommodate your body weight, preventing any risks of damage or instability during use.
Running Surface: Evaluate the size and quality of the running surface, opting for a treadmill with sufficient length and width to accommodate your stride length and provide a comfortable running experience.
Features: Consider the features offered by the treadmill, such as incline options, preset workout programs, and console displays, to enhance your workout variety and overall user experience.
Noise Level: Assess the noise level produced by the treadmill during operation, opting for a quieter model to minimise disturbances to yourself and others in your household.
Portability: If space is limited or you prefer a portable option, consider the weight and folding mechanism of the treadmill for ease of storage and transportation when not in use.
How we picked them for you
Feature Comparison: We compared key features such as motor power, running surface dimensions, weight capacity, and additional functionalities across different treadmill models to assess their suitability for diverse user needs.
Price Analysis: We analysed the pricing of various treadmills to ensure they fell within the 20000 budget range, while still offering excellent value for money in terms of performance and features.
User Feedback: We considered user feedback and testimonials to gauge customer satisfaction levels, prioritising treadmills with positive reviews and minimal complaints regarding performance, durability, and after-sales service.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and reliability of treadmill brands in the Indian market, selecting models from reputable manufacturers known for their quality craftsmanship and customer support.
Technical Specifications: We scrutinised technical specifications such as motor horsepower, maximum speed, incline options, and built-in workout programs to ensure the selected treadmills met the diverse fitness requirements of users.
Warranty Coverage: We verified the warranty coverage provided by each treadmill manufacturer, favouring models with comprehensive warranties that offer sufficient protection against potential defects or malfunctions.
Below is a list of best treadmills under 20000 in India
The Lifelong FitPro treadmill is designed to meet your diverse fitness needs, offering a range of features that enhance your workout experience. With 12 preset workout programs, you can easily customise your exercise routine for weight loss or endurance training. The powerful 2.5HP motor delivers speeds up to 12km/hr, catering to different fitness levels. The treadmill's shockproof design, with 8 rubber pads under the deck, ensures a comfortable workout experience while minimising joint impact. The anti-skid rubber surface and high-density belt provide safety and comfort, while the AUX connectivity allows you to play music from your mobile phone or USB flash drive.
Specifications:
Price: 16,499 (
MRP 41,00060% Off)
Brand: Lifelong
Motor: 2.5HP
Speed: 12km/hr
Programs: 12 presets
Weight Capacity: 100kg
Dimensions: 142.5D x 24W x 65.7H cm
Material: Alloy Steel
Warranty: 3 years frame, 1 year motor
Pros
Cons
Quiet powerful motor
Can make noise at times
Shockproof design minimises impact
A bit small in size
Spacious running belt
Easy to assemble
Varied preset workout programs
Strong and robust build quality
User’s Review: Bought it after seeing and comparing it with many other similar products. Very sturdy and works well. Quite compact and fits comfortably under my sofa set. Doesn’t need installation at all. Just plug and switch on. The best thing about it is that when you switch it off it doesn’t stop abruptly. It slows down before stopping.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.3 rating from over 6000 satisfied customers on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for home fitness enthusiasts.
The Fitkit by Cult.Sport FT98 Carbon treadmill offers a comprehensive fitness solution for your home workouts. With a powerful 2HP peak motor and a maximum speed of 14km/hr, it provides a dynamic platform for your cardio sessions. The LED display keeps you informed of your speed, time, distance, and calories burned, while the 3-month Cult Pass grants access to a variety of workout programs and meditation sessions. Additionally, the treadmill comes with a free customized diet plan, trainer-led sessions, and a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. With active post-sales support and easy lubrication maintenance, it ensures a hassle-free fitness experience.
Specifications:
Price: 13,999 (
MRP 41,00066% Off)
Brand: Fitkit
Motor: 2HP Peak
Speed: 14km/hr
Dimensions: 147.3D x 70.4W x 109.4H cm
Weight: 31kg
Max Weight: 90kg
Display: LED
Warranty: 1 Year Motor, 3 Year Frame
Pros
Cons
Powerful motor
Weight limit may be restrictive
Compact design suitable for home use
Audio is not up to expectation
Good build quality
Easy to assemble and use
Free customised diet plan
Easy lubrication maintenance
User’s Review: I must say that this is a really affordable one with good build quality.This Treadmill helped me to reduce my weight since the time I purchased it and it’s very easy to use. Suitable for various fitness levels. Treadmill running is best suited for users who want a convenient adjustable intensity workout with less noise than other exercise equipment.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its impressive 66% 5-star rating on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction with its performance, features, and value for money.
The PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 treadmill ensures an unparalleled workout experience with its advanced features and compact design. Equipped with a powerful 1.75HP motor, it delivers top-notch performance with a maximum speed of 10km/hr. The LED display provides real-time feedback on essential metrics like speed, time, distance, and calories burned, while the 12 pre-set workout programs cater to diverse fitness goals. With its foldable design and hydraulic soft drop system, it's easy to store and convenient to use in any space. Plus, integrated smartphone connectivity allows you to enjoy music while you work out.
Specifications:
Price: 17,499 (
MRP 44,50061% Off)
Brand: PowerMax
Motor: 1.75HP
Speed: 1.0 - 10.0km/hr
Display: LED
Programs: 12
Max Weight: 100kg
Belt Size: 43.3 x 15.7in
Warranty: Lifetime Frame, 2-Year Motor
Pros
Cons
Smooth quiet operation
Makes a little noise when running fast
Compact and foldable design
Basic display features
Variety of workout programs
Clear and easy-to-read display
Sturdy build quality
Integrated smartphone connectivity
User’s Review: I have been using this product for more than 2 months and it's worth for money. The size is adequate for walking and jogging. Good speed, nice control and features. Inbuilt programs are also good. Easy to operate and good to exercise. I installed it on my own and it was very easy. Folding the treadmill up is also very easy to do. Budget friendly, easy to use, best product. I am satisfied with the performance of this power max treadmill. No complications till now.
Why it's worth buying: With over 6000 ratings on Amazon, this PowerMax treadmill has gained widespread approval for its reliable performance and user-friendly features, making it a worthwhile investment for your fitness needs.
The Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 treadmill provides a convenient and efficient way to stay active at home. With its powerful 3 HP peak motor and sturdy construction, it can support users up to 100kg, ensuring durability and stability during workouts. The compact and functional design, along with the foldable feature and transportation wheels, makes it perfect for smaller spaces. Equipped with a LED display and 12 preset programs, it allows you to track your progress and choose from various workout options. Plus, with added features like heart rate sensors, speakers with USB and AUX ports, and a 1-year warranty, it delivers a complete fitness solution for users of all levels.
Specifications:
Price: 17,498 (
MRP 41,00057% Off)
Motor: 3 HP
Max Speed: 12 km/hr
Max User Weight: 100 kg
Running Surface: 44" x 16"
Programs: 12 presets
Incline: Manual
Display: LED
Warranty: 1 year
Pros
Cons
Powerful motor provides effective workouts
Makes some crackling noise
Compact design saves space
Easy self-installation process
Easy to assemble and install
Includes heart rate sensor and speakers
LED display for tracking progress
User’s Review: This treadmill is a solid choice for home use. With its 3 HP peak motor and speed of up to 12 km/hr, it provides a good range of intensity for various fitness levels. The 12 preset workouts offer variety and challenge, while the manual incline adds versatility to your workouts. Self-installation makes setup convenient, and its compact design is suitable for home spaces.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durability and features, with 4.5 stars on Amazon and labelled as an Amazon Choice product.
The Cockatoo CTM-05 treadmill is a convenient fitness solution for home use. With its powerful 3HP peak motor and 3 level manual incline, it offers a wide range of workout intensities to suit your fitness level. The 5" LED display tracks essential metrics like speed, time, distance, calories, and pulse, while the 12 preset workout programs provide structured exercise options. Equipped with AUX input and USB connectivity, it allows you to listen to your favourite music while you exercise. With a maximum user weight capacity of 90kg and transportation wheels for easy mobility, it's designed to meet your fitness needs effortlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 16,490 (
MRP 37,50056% Off)
Brand: Cockatoo
Motor: 3HP Peak
Incline: 3 Levels
Display: 5" LED
Weight Capacity: 90kg
Running Surface: 390*1100mm
Programs: 12 Preset
Connectivity: AUX, USB
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Sturdy construction
Manual incline adjustment
Convenient DIY installation
Limited maximum user weight
Wide range of workout intensities
Music playback support
Excellent performance
High-definition screen
Makes decent noise
User’s Review: I have been looking for a treadmill which will occupy less space and yet sturdy enough to bear running weight with varying speeds. I bought a Cockatoo treadmill and got exactly what I was looking for at an economical price. It's sturdy, occupies less space and works smoothly. It doesn't even have the usual noise issue that I have felt with other brands. I liked the easy installation method and also found it comes with lubricant oil to help it function smoothly, whenever required.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient performance and user-friendly features, making it a reliable choice for home fitness enthusiasts.
The Durafit Efficio treadmill is a reliable fitness companion designed for active everyday use. With its powerful 1.25 HP motor (2.5 HP peak), it delivers high performance with minimal noise and electricity consumption. The wide LED display tracks essential metrics like time, speed, and distance, while the target mode allows you to set and chase fitness goals. Its sturdy construction, including a high-quality steel frame and a 1.8mm thick running belt with special friction coating, ensures durability and stability during workouts. With no installation required and portable wheels for easy mobility, it offers convenience and versatility for users of all fitness levels.
Specifications:
Price: 12,998 (
MRP 55,99977% Off)
Brand: Durafit
Motor: 1.25 HP (2.5 HP Peak)
Speed: 1.0-8.0 km/hr
Weight Capacity: 100 Kg Walking, 70 Kg Running
Display: Wide LED
Running Surface: 1000*375 mm
Frame Material: Steel
Warranty: 1 year
Pros
Cons
Quiet motor operation
Not suitable for intense workouts
Compact and lightweight design
Basic LED display
Easy to assemble and use
Suitable for walking and light jogging
Space-saving and portable
Affordable price point
User’s Review: I researched many home treadmills before buying this one. My needs: supports 110kg running weight for me and not a walk pad ie. speed up to 10km h, sturdy enough that older Mom can walk on it comfortably. At the same time, compact & modern design to fit into a cramped urban home + User friendly + minimal installation required.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its high customer satisfaction, with 72% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, indicating its quality and performance.
The AGARO Rover Manual Treadmill provides a sturdy and versatile workout experience. With a maximum user weight of 120 kgs, it accommodates a wide range of users. The treadmill comes with additional features like a jogger, stepper, twister, and push-up bars, providing a comprehensive workout solution. Its user-friendly display tracks essential metrics like time, distance, calories, speed, and pulse, while the heart rate sensor on the handrail ensures accurate monitoring. The anti-skid running belt and wide jogging track offer a safe and spacious running environment, while the fold-up design and transportation wheels allow for easy storage and mobility.
Specifications:
Price: 13,939 (
MRP 24,93944% Off)
Brand: AGARO
Max User Weight: 120 kgs
Running Belt: 1.8mm Thick
Display: User-Friendly
Incline: 3 Levels
Jogging Track: Wide
Additional Features: Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Push Up Bars
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Simple to maintain and use
Frequent heavy jerks while walking
Reliable performance
Durability issues
Easy to monitor fitness metrics
Convenient fold-up design
Suitable for users of various fitness levels
Skid-proof belt ensures safety
User’s Review: Wonderful fitness equipment, at present working is very smooth, found multiple exercises in one machine, good quality finishing, hope availability of spares in long run. Worth buying.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its premium design and diverse workout options, as evidenced by its high rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use these treadmills for intense workouts?
Yes, many treadmills in this price range offer sufficient motor power and sturdy construction to support intense workouts, but it's essential to check the specifications and user reviews to ensure durability and performance.
Are treadmills under 20000 suitable for users with higher body weights?
Some treadmills in this price range have weight capacities of up to 100kg or more, making them suitable for users with higher body weights, but it's crucial to verify the maximum user weight capacity before purchasing.
Are treadmills easy to assemble?
Most treadmills in this price range of under 20000 come with straightforward assembly instructions and may require minimal tools for setup, but it's recommended to check user reviews for insights into the assembly process and any potential challenges.
Are these treadmills suitable for beginners?
Yes, treadmills often offer user-friendly features and intuitive controls, making them suitable for beginners looking to start their fitness journey with walking or light jogging routines.
Do treadmills under 20000 have safety features?
Yes, safety features such as emergency stop buttons, safety key clips, and shock-absorbing running decks are commonly found on treadmills in this price range, ensuring a safe workout experience for users.
Wrapping up
With a myriad of options available, selecting the perfect treadmill under 20000 becomes an empowering decision that sets the tone for your fitness endeavours. From sturdy constructions to versatile workout options, each treadmill on our curated list offers a gateway to achieving your wellness goals without breaking the bank.
So why settle for mediocrity when you can stride towards greatness with the best-in-class treadmills from our carefully selected lineup? Choose wisely, and let your fitness journey begin anew.
