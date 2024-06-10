The 7 Best Air Purifiers for Allergies | Outlook Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Best Overall : The Honeywell HPA200 HEPA Air Purifier stands out as the best air purifier for allergies with its ability to clean up to 1500 sq ft in 1 hour, making it ideal for larger spaces.

Best for Large Rooms: The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 TP10 is recommended for its Air Multiplier technology, which projects purified air throughout the room.

Best for Dust and Smoke: The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier is noted for its PlasmaWave technology that breaks down allergens, odors, and chemical vapors without emitting harmful ozone.

Best Budget: The AROEVE Air Purifier With its compact design and low noise level, it provides good value for those seeking effective air purification on a budget.





You may not be aware but your home might likely harbour airborne contaminants that can aggravate your allergies. While outdoor allergens like pollen often get the spotlight during allergy season, the indoor environment is frequently the primary culprit for sneezing and running nose.

Dust, pet dander, mold, and other airborne allergens can linger in the air you breathe, exacerbating your symptoms.

While an air purifier alone won’t prevent allergies, it can significantly alleviate the most bothersome symptoms. A best air purifier for home is equipped to capture virtually all airborne allergens, including pollen, mold spores, bacteria, viruses, and even smoke.

By effectively removing these particles from the air, the best air purifier can create a cleaner, healthier indoor environment, making it easier to breathe and reducing allergy flare-ups.

In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best air purifiers for allergies and promoting a more comfortable and healthier living space.

These top-rated devices not only promise to clean the air but also enhance your overall well-being by ensuring that you and your family breathe cleaner, allergen-free air.

What to look for when shopping for an air purifier for allergies

HEPA Filter : Ensure the air purifier has a True HEPA filter, capable of trapping 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, dust, and pet dander.

CADR Rating : Look for a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for smoke, dust, and pollen, indicating the purifier’s efficiency in removing specific particles from the air.

Coverage Area : Choose an air purifier suitable for the size of your room. Check the manufacturer's specifications for the recommended room size to ensure optimal performance.

Additional Filtration Stages : Consider models with pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and UV-C light, which help remove odours, VOCs, and bacteria, enhancing overall air quality.

Allergen-Specific Features : Some air purifiers come with features designed for allergies, such as modes or settings optimised for pollen, pet dander, and mold.

Noise Level : Check the decibel level, especially if you plan to use the purifier in a bedroom or living area. Look for models with a quiet operation feature.

Energy Efficiency : Look for ENERGY STAR-rated models that consume less power, making them cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Smart Features : Consider air purifiers with smart technology, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, and air quality sensors for automatic adjustments.

Maintenance Requirements: Check the filter replacement schedule and cost, and ensure the model is easy to maintain.

How we chose them for you when curating this list

Performance Evaluation: We assessed each purifier’s efficiency in capturing allergens like pollen, dust, and pet dander, focusing on features such as HEPA filters and CADR ratings.

Comparison Analysis: We compared various models, weighing their pros and cons, including filtration stages, noise levels, and additional features like smart connectivity and UV-C light.

Brand Credibility: We prioritised reputable brands known for quality and reliability in air purification, ensuring that our recommendations come from trusted manufacturers with a strong track record.

User Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and ratings across multiple platforms to gauge real-world performance, ease of use, and customer satisfaction, ensuring our picks are well-regarded by users.

Value for Money: We considered the cost relative to the features and performance, aiming to recommend air purifiers that offer the best balance of price and functionality, providing excellent value for your investment.

Below is the comprehensive review of best air purifiers for allergies