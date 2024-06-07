The 5 Best Printers Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best printer under 10000 for its efficient ink tank technology, delivering high-quality prints with a maximum print speed of 27 ppm for monochrome and 15 ppm for color, making it an ideal choice for versatile home and office printing needs.
Best Budget: The offers affordability without compromising on quality, featuring WiFi and USB connectivity, and a maximum print speed of 8 ppm for monochrome and 4 ppm for color, making it a cost-effective solution for students and home users.
Printers are a must-have these days, becoming essential household items especially for families with school and college-going kids who frequently need to print projects or assignments. Additionally, small businesses and home offices rely heavily on best printers for their day-to-day operations.
However, finding a reliable and affordable printer that meets all your needs can be challenging. To help you make an informed decision, we have narrowed down some of the best printers under the mid-range budget of 10000.
In this article, you will find an extensive list of the best printers for home and office use, all priced under 10000. Be it if you need a multifunction printer, the best laser printer for crisp and clear text documents, or the best ink tank printer for economical and high-volume printing, we have you covered.
Our selection includes top-rated models from high-quality inkjet printers to efficient laser printers, and multifunction printers that handle printing, scanning, and copying with ease.
Explore our list of the best printers under 10000 and find the perfect device to meet your home or office needs. With our in-depth analysis, you can confidently choose a printer that offers the best value for your money, excellent print quality, and reliable performance.
Things to consider when shopping for a printer under 10000
Print Quality: Look for a printer that delivers high-resolution prints, ensuring sharp text and vibrant images. Print quality is crucial for both professional documents and school projects.
Print Speed: Consider the pages per minute (PPM) rating. Faster print speeds are beneficial for high-volume printing tasks, reducing waiting time and improving efficiency.
Connectivity Options: Ensure the printer offers multiple connectivity options such as USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Wireless connectivity provides convenience, allowing you to print from various devices without cables.
Running Costs: Evaluate the cost of replacement ink or toner cartridges. Some printers may be cheap upfront but expensive to maintain due to high running costs.
Multifunction Capabilities: Opt for a multifunction printer that includes scanning, copying, and faxing. This versatility can save space and money by consolidating multiple devices into one.
Paper Handling: Check the printer's paper handling capacity and types it supports. A larger input tray and the ability to handle various paper sizes and types can improve productivity.
Duplex Printing: Automatic duplex printing (double-sided printing) can save paper and reduce costs. It’s an eco-friendly feature that is also convenient for professional documents.
Size and Design: Consider the printer's size and design, especially if space is limited. A compact and aesthetically pleasing printer can fit seamlessly into your home or office setup.
How we selected these models for you
Evaluation of Performance: We meticulously assessed each printer's performance based on factors such as print quality, speed, and reliability to ensure they meet your printing needs effectively.
Feature Comparison: We conducted a comprehensive feature comparison, analysing the strengths and weaknesses of each printer, including connectivity options, paper handling, and multifunction capabilities, to help you make an informed decision.
Brand Reliability: We considered the reputation and reliability of the printer brands, prioritising those with a history of producing durable and high-quality printers, ensuring your investment is in trustworthy hands.
Value for Money: Our selection criteria focused on finding printers that offer the best value for money, balancing performance, features, and affordability to ensure you get the most out of your budget.
Reviews and Ratings: We extensively researched user reviews and ratings, gathering feedback from real users to validate our selections and provide insights into the overall satisfaction and performance of each printer.
Below is the detailed review of the best printers under 10000 in India
Epson's EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer is a reliable choice for both home and small office printing needs. With its USB connectivity and Ink Tank printing technology, it ensures sharp text and bright colors on various paper sizes including A3, A4, Legal, and Letter.
This printer boasts a maximum print speed of 27 ppm for monochrome and 15 ppm for color prints, making it efficient for high-volume tasks. Its low power consumption and high-capacity ink bottles contribute to reduced environmental impact, while also providing significant cost savings.
With Epson's Heat-Free Technology, it operates at just 9W, ensuring economical printing even during power outages. Plus, with up to 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 pages in color, it offers long-lasting performance without compromising on quality.
Specifications:
Price: 9,799 (
MRP 10,99911% Off)
Brand: Epson
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Printing Technology: Ink Tank
Print Speed: 27 ppm (Monochrome), 15 ppm (Color)
Maximum Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi
Paper Size: A3, A4, Legal, Letter
Ink Compatibility: Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Prints are of studio quality level
|
Wifi connection issues
|
Economical price
|
Mixed reviews on print speed
|
Mac-friendly and the connectivity is easy
|
Occupies very less space
What's in the box?
Printer
Ink Bottle - T6641 (Black)
T6642 (Cyan)
T6643 (Magenta)
T6644 (Yellow)
User’s Reviews: "Let me first say that the 5-star rating I have given is not because L130 is the best feature-packed printer in the market, but rather it was the “exact” printer I wanted per my technical requirement, specification, and budget---after a 2 month research. I printed a photo last week (on Epson gloss paper) and it came 100% studio quality. Well, that's enough for me! I can now make posters at home, without spending extra bucks in a studio. Love it. buy it!! ."
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.1-star rating from over 3000 Amazon reviewers, it's worth buying for its reliable performance and cost-effective printing solution.
HP presents the DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for home use. With seamless Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, it allows for hassle-free printing, scanning, and copying.
This printer delivers professional-quality prints with its Original HP inks, ensuring sharp text and vivid colors on various media sizes. With a one-year limited warranty and 24x7 chat support, users can print with confidence.
The compact design, intuitive control panel, and easy-to-use HP Print App make printing tasks effortless. Plus, with optional ultra-low-cost inks and a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages per month, it offers cost-effective and efficient printing for everyday needs.
Specifications:
Price: 7,999 (
MRP 10,40423% Off)
Brand: HP
Printing Technology: Inkjet
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Print Speed: 7.5 ppm (Monochrome), 5.5 ppm (Color)
Cartridge Yield: Up to 1300 black, 700 color pages
Media Sizes: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope
Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages/month
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Easy to install and operate
|
Slow print speed
|
Compact and stylish design
|
Buggy wifi connectivity
|
Good performance
|
Prints are clear and of high quality
What's in the box?
HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 Printer
HP 47 Setup Black Cartridge
HP 47 SetupTri-colour Cartridge
Regulatory flyer
Setup guide
Reference guide
USB cable
Power cord
User’s Reviews: "Performance is good. Printing cost is very low and it is enough for home and small offices. WiFi setup is very simple through HP smart app in mobile. Size is compatible, noise is also very less. Number of pages printable varies depending upon the contents of the pages. Anyway, printing charges are very less comparative with other Brands. Worth for money and fully recommended."
Why it's worth buying: With 4-star ratings on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, it's a trusted choice for home printing needs.
Canon PIXMA E4570 is the best all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and office use. With its versatile functions including print, scan, copy, and fax, it offers convenience for various tasks.
Equipped with WiFi and USB connectivity, it allows for seamless printing from multiple devices. This printer delivers high-quality prints with a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, ensuring crisp text and vibrant colours. Its special features like borderless printing and auto duplex make printing effortless and efficient.
With a 5.2cm LCD display and compatibility with various paper sizes, it caters to diverse printing needs. Additionally, with a one-year warranty and compatibility with genuine Canon ink, users can rely on its performance and longevity.
Specifications:
Price: 7,970 (
MRP 9,62517% Off)
Brand: Canon
Connectivity: WiFi, USB
Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, FAX
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed: 8.8 ppm (Monochrome), 4.4 ppm (Colour)
Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi
Compatible Ink: PG-47, CL-57s
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Efficient performance
|
Ink consumption is high
|
High quality prints output
|
Limited paper capacity of 100 sheets
|
Print speed is reasonable
|
Duplex print is unique
|
User-friendly display
What's in the box?
Printer, Power cord
1set of PG47 & CL57s ink cartridge
User manual
Installation CD
USB cable
User’s Reviews: "Dual side print worked well. Again, it’s important to get the setting of the paper width / guides at the right position. Once this is done, papers go in smoothly and get spit out well. Interestingly, the prints come out in the reverse order, unlike other printers. If you’re someone who wants to read as it comes out, you may have to wait until the end. Canon has done a fairly good job coming up with a home printer with these features at this price point. No wonder it’s not easy to get your hands on this printer easily."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its multifunctionality and quality prints, supported by over 4000+ ratings on Amazon, affirming its high performance.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Automatic label detection
|
Customer service could be better
|
Durable and reliable performance
|
Easy to install and use
|
High-speed printing
|
Compatible with various label sizes
What's in the box?
Label Printer
USB Cable
Power Cord
USB C Adapter (Only for mac)
Thermal Labels
User’s Reviews: "I'm so glad I spent the money on this. This was one of the best investments in my business so far! The reviewers are what drew me to purchase this. They made it sound amazing and IT IS! Usually you get bad feelings about stuff like this but I couldn’t pass up the chance. I've been using it for almost a month now and I made sure to wait before just leaving an off the bat review. With all that being said I hope this helped you decide whether this works for you or not! If you have any questions you can ask me! Update: Over a year later and still works amazing!!!! Shipped over 500+ orders with it!"
Why it's worth buying: With 57% 5-star ratings on Amazon, it's evident that customers appreciate its efficient performance and reliability, making it a worthwhile investment for label printing needs.
The Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer is a and user-friendly solution for home and student printing needs. With its print, scan, and copy functions, it offers convenience and efficiency in one compact device.
Equipped with WiFi and USB connectivity, it allows for seamless printing from various devices. This printer delivers high-quality color prints with a maximum resolution of 4800x600 dpi, ensuring crisp text and vibrant images. With a maximum print speed of 8 ppm for monochrome and 4 ppm for color, it efficiently handles printing tasks.
Its compatibility with different paper sizes and types caters to diverse printing needs. Plus, with a one-year warranty and compatibility with genuine Canon ink, users can trust its performance and reliability.
Specifications:
Price: 5,899 (
MRP 6,3557% Off)
Brand: Canon
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Printing Technology: Inkjet
Functions: Print, Scan, Copy
Print Speed: 8 ppm (Monochrome), 4 ppm (Color)
Resolution: 4800x600 dpi
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Efficient for home/student use
|
No duplex printing option
|
High-quality color printing
|
Slow printing speed for color
|
Compact and space-saving design
|
Reliable wireless connectivity option
What's in the box?
Printer,
1 set of PG47 and CL57s cartridges
Power cord
Installation CD and Manual
User’s Reviews: "After a long research I found this and still was worried if it will be good or not. But it's just as easy as the way it's mentioned. Quick and easy to install And no hassle while installing as we did on our own. And print quality and time is also awesome. Recommend for sure. Thanks."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficiency and features, hailed as a best seller with 1K purchases on Amazon last month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which printer is best for home use?
The best printer for home use depends on your specific needs. Ink tank printers like the Epson EcoTank L130 are cost-effective for everyday printing, while all-in-one printers like the Canon PIXMA E477 offer versatility.
Which company printer is best?
The best printer company or best printer brand depends on factors like budget, features, and reliability. Brands like HP, Brother, Canon, and Epson are well-regarded for their quality and performance.
What is best used to clean the heating element on a thermal printer?
A soft, lint-free cloth lightly dampened with water or isopropyl alcohol is ideal for cleaning the heating element on a thermal printer.
Which type of printer is best for home use?
Inkjet printers are generally considered best for home use due to their versatility, affordability, and ability to produce high-quality color prints.
Which printer is best for home use, laser or inkjet in India?
Both laser and inkjet printers have their pros and cons. Inkjet printers like the Canon PIXMA E477 are popular for home use due to their lower upfront cost and ability to produce high-quality photo prints. Laser printers are more cost-effective for black-and-white printing over time but have a higher initial cost.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, printers under 10000 offer affordable solutions for home and small office printing needs. With a variety of options available from reputable brands, customers can find printers that suit their specific requirements without breaking the bank. From ink tank to laser printers, each option provides reliable performance and quality prints at a budget-friendly price point. Considering the value proposition and positive feedback from satisfied users, purchasing from our list of recommendations ensures a wise investment in a reliable printing solution that meets your needs without exceeding your budget.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change