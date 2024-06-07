What's Hot

The 5 Best Printers Under 10000 in India (2024)

Searching for affordable printers? Well, we have listed the best printers under 10000 available. Our comprehensive reviews cover all the details you need to know before making your purchase decision.

The 5 Best Printers Under 10000 in India (2024)
info_icon

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer stands out as the best printer under 10000 for its efficient ink tank technology, delivering high-quality prints with a maximum print speed of 27 ppm for monochrome and 15 ppm for color, making it an ideal choice for versatile home and office printing needs.

  • Best Budget: The Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer offers affordability without compromising on quality, featuring WiFi and USB connectivity, and a maximum print speed of 8 ppm for monochrome and 4 ppm for color, making it a cost-effective solution for students and home users.

Printers are a must-have these days, becoming essential household items especially for families with school and college-going kids who frequently need to print projects or assignments. Additionally, small businesses and home offices rely heavily on best printers for their day-to-day operations. 

However, finding a reliable and affordable printer that meets all your needs can be challenging. To help you make an informed decision, we have narrowed down some of the best printers under the mid-range budget of 10000.

In this article, you will find an extensive list of the best printers for home and office use, all priced under 10000. Be it if you need a multifunction printer, the best laser printer for crisp and clear text documents, or the best ink tank printer for economical and high-volume printing, we have you covered. 

Our selection includes top-rated models from high-quality inkjet printers to efficient laser printers, and multifunction printers that handle printing, scanning, and copying with ease. 

Explore our list of the best printers under 10000 and find the perfect device to meet your home or office needs. With our in-depth analysis, you can confidently choose a printer that offers the best value for your money, excellent print quality, and reliable performance.

Things to consider when shopping for a printer under 10000

  • Print Quality: Look for a printer that delivers high-resolution prints, ensuring sharp text and vibrant images. Print quality is crucial for both professional documents and school projects.

  • Print Speed: Consider the pages per minute (PPM) rating. Faster print speeds are beneficial for high-volume printing tasks, reducing waiting time and improving efficiency.

  • Connectivity Options: Ensure the printer offers multiple connectivity options such as USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Wireless connectivity provides convenience, allowing you to print from various devices without cables.

  • Running Costs: Evaluate the cost of replacement ink or toner cartridges. Some printers may be cheap upfront but expensive to maintain due to high running costs.

  • Multifunction Capabilities: Opt for a multifunction printer that includes scanning, copying, and faxing. This versatility can save space and money by consolidating multiple devices into one.

  • Paper Handling: Check the printer's paper handling capacity and types it supports. A larger input tray and the ability to handle various paper sizes and types can improve productivity.

  • Duplex Printing: Automatic duplex printing (double-sided printing) can save paper and reduce costs. It’s an eco-friendly feature that is also convenient for professional documents.

  • Size and Design: Consider the printer's size and design, especially if space is limited. A compact and aesthetically pleasing printer can fit seamlessly into your home or office setup.

How we selected these models for you

  • Evaluation of Performance: We meticulously assessed each printer's performance based on factors such as print quality, speed, and reliability to ensure they meet your printing needs effectively.

  • Feature Comparison: We conducted a comprehensive feature comparison, analysing the strengths and weaknesses of each printer, including connectivity options, paper handling, and multifunction capabilities, to help you make an informed decision.

  • Brand Reliability: We considered the reputation and reliability of the printer brands, prioritising those with a history of producing durable and high-quality printers, ensuring your investment is in trustworthy hands.

  • Value for Money: Our selection criteria focused on finding printers that offer the best value for money, balancing performance, features, and affordability to ensure you get the most out of your budget.

  • Reviews and Ratings: We extensively researched user reviews and ratings, gathering feedback from real users to validate our selections and provide insights into the overall satisfaction and performance of each printer.

Below is the detailed review of the best printers under 100000 in India

  1. Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer

info_icon

Epson's EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer is a reliable choice for both home and small office printing needs. With its USB connectivity and Ink Tank printing technology, it ensures sharp text and bright colors on various paper sizes including A3, A4, Legal, and Letter. 

This printer boasts a maximum print speed of 27 ppm for monochrome and 15 ppm for color prints, making it efficient for high-volume tasks. Its low power consumption and high-capacity ink bottles contribute to reduced environmental impact, while also providing significant cost savings. 

With Epson's Heat-Free Technology, it operates at just 9W, ensuring economical printing even during power outages. Plus, with up to 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 pages in color, it offers long-lasting performance without compromising on quality.

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,799 (MRP 10,999 11% Off)

  • Brand: Epson

  • Connectivity: USB 2.0

  • Printing Technology: Ink Tank

  • Print Speed: 27 ppm (Monochrome), 15 ppm (Color)

  • Maximum Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

  • Paper Size: A3, A4, Legal, Letter

  • Ink Compatibility: Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow

Pros

Cons

Prints are of studio quality level 

Wifi connection issues 

Economical price 

Mixed reviews on print speed 

Mac-friendly and the connectivity is easy

Occupies very less space

What's in the box? 

  • Printer 

  • Ink Bottle - T6641 (Black) 

  • T6642 (Cyan)

  • T6643 (Magenta)

  • T6644 (Yellow)

User’s Reviews: "Let me first say that the 5-star rating I have given is not because L130 is the best feature-packed printer in the market, but rather it was the “exact” printer I wanted per my technical requirement, specification, and budget---after a 2 month research. I printed a photo last week (on Epson gloss paper) and it came 100% studio quality. Well, that's enough for me! I can now make posters at home, without spending extra bucks in a studio. Love it. buy it!! ."

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.1-star rating from over 3000 Amazon reviewers, it's worth buying for its reliable performance and cost-effective printing solution.

Shop Now!

2. HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929

info_icon

HP presents the DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for home use. With seamless Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, it allows for hassle-free printing, scanning, and copying. 

This printer delivers professional-quality prints with its Original HP inks, ensuring sharp text and vivid colors on various media sizes. With a one-year limited warranty and 24x7 chat support, users can print with confidence. 

The compact design, intuitive control panel, and easy-to-use HP Print App make printing tasks effortless. Plus, with optional ultra-low-cost inks and a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages per month, it offers cost-effective and efficient printing for everyday needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,999 (MRP 10,404 23% Off)

  • Brand: HP 

  • Printing Technology: Inkjet

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

  • Print Speed: 7.5 ppm (Monochrome), 5.5 ppm (Color)

  • Cartridge Yield: Up to 1300 black, 700 color pages

  • Media Sizes: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

  • Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages/month

Pros

Cons

Easy to install and operate

Slow print speed 

Compact and stylish design

Buggy wifi connectivity 

Good performance 

Prints are clear and of high quality 

What's in the box? 

  • HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 Printer

  • HP 47 Setup Black Cartridge

  • HP 47 SetupTri-colour Cartridge

  • Regulatory flyer

  • Setup guide

  • Reference guide

  • USB cable

  • Power cord

User’s Reviews: "Performance is good. Printing cost is very low and it is enough for home and small offices. WiFi setup is very simple through HP smart app in mobile. Size is compatible, noise is also very less. Number of pages printable varies depending upon the contents of the pages. Anyway, printing charges are very less comparative with other Brands. Worth for money and fully recommended."

Why it's worth buying: With 4-star ratings on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, it's a trusted choice for home printing needs.

Shop Now!

3. Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Color printer 

info_icon

Canon PIXMA E4570 is the best all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and office use. With its versatile functions including print, scan, copy, and fax, it offers convenience for various tasks. 

Equipped with WiFi and USB connectivity, it allows for seamless printing from multiple devices. This printer delivers high-quality prints with a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, ensuring crisp text and vibrant colours. Its special features like borderless printing and auto duplex make printing effortless and efficient. 

With a 5.2cm LCD display and compatibility with various paper sizes, it caters to diverse printing needs. Additionally, with a one-year warranty and compatibility with genuine Canon ink, users can rely on its performance and longevity.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,970 (MRP 9,625 17% Off)

  • Brand: Canon

  • Connectivity: WiFi, USB

  • Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, FAX

  • Printer Output: Colour

  • Maximum Print Speed: 8.8 ppm (Monochrome), 4.4 ppm (Colour)

  • Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

  • Compatible Ink: PG-47, CL-57s

Pros

Cons

Efficient performance 

Ink consumption is high

High quality prints output 

Limited paper capacity of 100 sheets

Print speed is reasonable

Duplex print is unique 

User-friendly display

What's in the box? 

  • Printer, Power cord

  • 1set of PG47 & CL57s ink cartridge

  • User manual

  • Installation CD

  • USB cable

User’s Reviews: "Dual side print worked well. Again, it’s important to get the setting of the paper width / guides at the right position. Once this is done, papers go in smoothly and get spit out well. Interestingly, the prints come out in the reverse order, unlike other printers. If you’re someone who wants to read as it comes out, you may have to wait until the end. Canon has done a fairly good job coming up with a home printer with these features at this price point. No wonder it’s not easy to get your hands on this printer easily."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its multifunctionality and quality prints, supported by over 4000+ ratings on Amazon, affirming its high performance.

Shop Now!

4. iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer

info_icon

Pros

Cons

Automatic label detection

Customer service could be better 

Durable and reliable performance

Easy to install and use

High-speed printing

Compatible with various label sizes

What's in the box? 

  • Label Printer

  • USB Cable

  • Power Cord

  • USB C Adapter (Only for mac)

  • Thermal Labels

User’s Reviews: "I'm so glad I spent the money on this. This was one of the best investments in my business so far! The reviewers are what drew me to purchase this. They made it sound amazing and IT IS! Usually you get bad feelings about stuff like this but I couldn’t pass up the chance. I've been using it for almost a month now and I made sure to wait before just leaving an off the bat review. With all that being said I hope this helped you decide whether this works for you or not! If you have any questions you can ask me! Update: Over a year later and still works amazing!!!! Shipped over 500+ orders with it!"

Why it's worth buying: With 57% 5-star ratings on Amazon, it's evident that customers appreciate its efficient performance and reliability, making it a worthwhile investment for label printing needs.

Shop Now!

5. Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer

info_icon

The Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer is a and user-friendly solution for home and student printing needs. With its print, scan, and copy functions, it offers convenience and efficiency in one compact device. 

Equipped with WiFi and USB connectivity, it allows for seamless printing from various devices. This printer delivers high-quality color prints with a maximum resolution of 4800x600 dpi, ensuring crisp text and vibrant images. With a maximum print speed of 8 ppm for monochrome and 4 ppm for color, it efficiently handles printing tasks. 

Its compatibility with different paper sizes and types caters to diverse printing needs. Plus, with a one-year warranty and compatibility with genuine Canon ink, users can trust its performance and reliability.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,899 (MRP 6,355 7% Off)

  • Brand: Canon 

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

  • Printing Technology: Inkjet

  • Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

  • Print Speed: 8 ppm (Monochrome), 4 ppm (Color)

  • Resolution: 4800x600 dpi

Pros

Cons

Efficient for home/student use

No duplex printing option

High-quality color printing

Slow printing speed for color

Compact and space-saving design

Reliable wireless connectivity option

What's in the box? 

  • Printer, 

  • 1 set of PG47 and CL57s cartridges

  • Power cord

  • Installation CD and Manual

User’s Reviews: "After a long research I found this and still was worried if it will be good or not. But it's just as easy as the way it's mentioned. Quick and easy to install And no hassle while installing as we did on our own. And print quality and time is also awesome. Recommend for sure. Thanks."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficiency and features, hailed as a best seller with 1K purchases on Amazon last month.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which printer is best for home use? 

  • The best printer for home use depends on your specific needs. Ink tank printers like the Epson EcoTank L130 are cost-effective for everyday printing, while all-in-one printers like the Canon PIXMA E477 offer versatility.

Which company printer is best? 

  • The best printer company or best printer brand depends on factors like budget, features, and reliability. Brands like HP, Brother, Canon, and Epson are well-regarded for their quality and performance.

What is best used to clean the heating element on a thermal printer? 

  • A soft, lint-free cloth lightly dampened with water or isopropyl alcohol is ideal for cleaning the heating element on a thermal printer.

Which type of printer is best for home use? 

  • Inkjet printers are generally considered best for home use due to their versatility, affordability, and ability to produce high-quality color prints.

Which printer is best for home use, laser or inkjet in India? 

  • Both laser and inkjet printers have their pros and cons. Inkjet printers like the Canon PIXMA E477 are popular for home use due to their lower upfront cost and ability to produce high-quality photo prints. Laser printers are more cost-effective for black-and-white printing over time but have a higher initial cost.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, printers under 10000 offer affordable solutions for home and small office printing needs. With a variety of options available from reputable brands, customers can find printers that suit their specific requirements without breaking the bank. From ink tank to laser printers, each option provides reliable performance and quality prints at a budget-friendly price point. Considering the value proposition and positive feedback from satisfied users, purchasing from our list of recommendations ensures a wise investment in a reliable printing solution that meets your needs without exceeding your budget.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap, June 7: Modi Elected NDA Leader, Sunil Chhetri's Career Stats & More Stories
  2. Modi Meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Before Staking Claim As PM For Third Time
  3. NDA Parliamentary Meet: PM's '100 Seats' Dig At Cong, Hug With Chirag, Nitish's Speech | Key Moments
  4. Eight Die In Rain-Related Incidents In Marathwada In A Week
  5. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
Entertainment News
  1. After Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal Supports ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Maybe That’s Her Capacity, Why Be Mean?
  2. Sandalwood Couple Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Apply For Divorce At Bengaluru Family Court-Report
  3. Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years
  4. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  5. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
Sports News
  1. NZ Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024: Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson Praises Afghan Bowling Prowess
  2. Italy At UEFA Euro 2024: Gianluigi Buffon Urges Nicolo Barella To Follow Gennaro Gattuso Lead
  3. World Championship Of Legends: South Africa Champions Squad Revealed - Check Who's On The List
  4. Australia Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17 Preview: ENG Aim To Improve Bowling To Halt Aussies
  5. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
World News
  1. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  3. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  4. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  5. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind