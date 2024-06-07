The 5 Best Printers Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer stands out as the best printer under 10000 for its efficient ink tank technology, delivering high-quality prints with a maximum print speed of 27 ppm for monochrome and 15 ppm for color, making it an ideal choice for versatile home and office printing needs.

Best Budget: The Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer offers affordability without compromising on quality, featuring WiFi and USB connectivity, and a maximum print speed of 8 ppm for monochrome and 4 ppm for color, making it a cost-effective solution for students and home users.

Printers are a must-have these days, becoming essential household items especially for families with school and college-going kids who frequently need to print projects or assignments. Additionally, small businesses and home offices rely heavily on best printers for their day-to-day operations.

However, finding a reliable and affordable printer that meets all your needs can be challenging. To help you make an informed decision, we have narrowed down some of the best printers under the mid-range budget of 10000.

In this article, you will find an extensive list of the best printers for home and office use, all priced under 10000. Be it if you need a multifunction printer, the best laser printer for crisp and clear text documents, or the best ink tank printer for economical and high-volume printing, we have you covered.

Our selection includes top-rated models from high-quality inkjet printers to efficient laser printers, and multifunction printers that handle printing, scanning, and copying with ease.

Explore our list of the best printers under 10000 and find the perfect device to meet your home or office needs. With our in-depth analysis, you can confidently choose a printer that offers the best value for your money, excellent print quality, and reliable performance.

Things to consider when shopping for a printer under 10000

Print Quality: Look for a printer that delivers high-resolution prints, ensuring sharp text and vibrant images. Print quality is crucial for both professional documents and school projects.

Print Speed: Consider the pages per minute (PPM) rating. Faster print speeds are beneficial for high-volume printing tasks, reducing waiting time and improving efficiency.

Connectivity Options: Ensure the printer offers multiple connectivity options such as USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Wireless connectivity provides convenience, allowing you to print from various devices without cables.

Running Costs: Evaluate the cost of replacement ink or toner cartridges. Some printers may be cheap upfront but expensive to maintain due to high running costs.

Multifunction Capabilities: Opt for a multifunction printer that includes scanning, copying, and faxing. This versatility can save space and money by consolidating multiple devices into one.

Paper Handling: Check the printer's paper handling capacity and types it supports. A larger input tray and the ability to handle various paper sizes and types can improve productivity.

Duplex Printing: Automatic duplex printing (double-sided printing) can save paper and reduce costs. It’s an eco-friendly feature that is also convenient for professional documents.

Size and Design: Consider the printer's size and design, especially if space is limited. A compact and aesthetically pleasing printer can fit seamlessly into your home or office setup.

How we selected these models for you

Evaluation of Performance: We meticulously assessed each printer's performance based on factors such as print quality, speed, and reliability to ensure they meet your printing needs effectively.

Feature Comparison: We conducted a comprehensive feature comparison, analysing the strengths and weaknesses of each printer, including connectivity options, paper handling, and multifunction capabilities, to help you make an informed decision.

Brand Reliability: We considered the reputation and reliability of the printer brands, prioritising those with a history of producing durable and high-quality printers, ensuring your investment is in trustworthy hands.

Value for Money: Our selection criteria focused on finding printers that offer the best value for money, balancing performance, features, and affordability to ensure you get the most out of your budget.

Reviews and Ratings: We extensively researched user reviews and ratings, gathering feedback from real users to validate our selections and provide insights into the overall satisfaction and performance of each printer.

Below is the detailed review of the best printers under 100000 in India