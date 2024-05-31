The 5 Best Gaming Monitors in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best monitor for gaming with its 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) HDR display, ultrafast 270Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time, delivering sharp visuals and smooth gameplay for professional gamers.
Best Budget: offers a 34-inch Ultra WQHD (3440 x 1440) curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, providing an immersive gaming experience at an affordable price.
The is going to be an integral part of your overall gaming setup and hence it is obvious that it needs to live up to heavy performance. There are many panel sizes, panel types, resolutions, aspect ratios, refresh rates, and features to choose from, each offered by numerous popular brands.
One of the first decisions you'll need to make is whether you prefer a traditional or a more immersive curved monitor. can provide a more engaging gaming experience, wrapping the visuals around your field of view. However, flat monitors remain popular for their simplicity.
Today, a wide array of exceptional gaming monitors are on the market, featuring panel types such as IPS, TN, and VA. These monitors offer various options, from ultra-high-refresh 1080p displays to zippy 1440p models and , catering to different needs, including the demands of competitive gaming.
Beyond the core specifications, modern gaming monitors often boast additional features to enhance your setup. These bonuses may include built-in speakers for immersive audio, customizable RGB lighting to match your gaming ambiance, or extensive port selections for seamless connectivity with gaming consoles and peripherals.
To help you navigate through these options, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the best gaming monitors in India. This list includes monitors that cater to various preferences, ensuring there's something for every type of gamer.
Things to consider when shopping for a gaming monitor
monitor
Panel Type: Choose between IPS (In-Plane Switching), TN (Twisted Nematic), or VA (Vertical Alignment) panels. IPS panels offer better color accuracy and wider viewing angles, TN panels have faster response times, and VA panels offer a balance between the two.
Resolution: Higher resolutions, such as 1440p (QHD) or 2160p (4K UHD), provide clearer and more detailed images. However, higher resolutions may require more powerful hardware to run games smoothly.
Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate, such as 144Hz or 240Hz, provides smoother motion and reduces motion blur, which can be beneficial for fast-paced games.
Response Time: A lower response time, measured in milliseconds (ms), results in less motion blur and ghosting in fast-moving scenes. Aim for a response time of 5ms or lower for gaming.
Adaptive Sync Technology: Technologies like AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync help reduce screen tearing and stuttering by synchronizing the monitor's refresh rate with the GPU's frame rate.
Aspect Ratio: The aspect ratio determines the width and height of the screen. Most gaming monitors have a 16:9 aspect ratio, but ultrawide monitors with a 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratio offer a more immersive gaming experience.
Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has the necessary ports for your gaming setup, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each monitor based on their key factors like colour accuracy, motion clarity, and input lag, ensuring they deliver an exceptional gaming experience.
Value Assessment: We considered the overall value proposition of each monitor, taking into account factors like pricing, build quality, and additional features to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
User Feedback Analysis: We analysed user reviews and feedback to gauge user satisfaction and identify any potential issues or drawbacks associated with each monitor.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand in delivering high-quality gaming monitors, prioritising brands known for their reliability, performance, and customer support.
Compatibility Check: We ensured that each monitor is compatible with a wide range of gaming setups, including gaming consoles, PCs, and other gaming peripherals, to ensure seamless integration into your gaming ecosystem.
Long-Term Reliability: We considered the long-term reliability and durability of each monitor, selecting models that are built to last and backed by solid warranties.
Below is the list of best gaming monitors in India
The ASUS ROG Strix 27" (69 cm) 2K HDR Gaming Monitor (XG27AQM) is designed for professional gamers seeking an immersive gaming experience. With a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and Fast IPS technology, it delivers sharp visuals with high frame rates. The ultrafast 270 Hz refresh rate, combined with Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync and G-SYNC compatibility, ensures smooth and tear-free gameplay. Featuring HDR technology and a wide colour gamut, it offers vivid colours and contrast, while flicker-free technology minimises eyestrain during long gaming sessions. With rich connectivity options, including DisplayPort and HDMI, this monitor provides a seamless gaming experience.
Specifications:
Price: 77,344 (
MRP 84,9999% Off)
Brand: ASUS
Resolution: WQHD 1440p
Refresh Rate: 270Hz
Response Time: 0.5ms (GTG)
Adaptive Sync: G-SYNC Compatible
HDR Certification: DisplayHDR 400
Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Excellent colour accuracy
|
Higher price point
|
Fast response time
|
Limited adjustment options for stand
|
Vivid colours and contrast
|
Wide viewing angles
|
High refresh rate
|
Multiple connectivity options
What's in the box?
DisplayPort cable
HDMI cable
Power adapter (120W)
Power cord Quick start guide
USB 3.0 cable
Warranty Card ROG sticker
Colour Calibration report
User feedback: “This monitor is a beast and probably one of the best 1440p monitors out for this price. I would highly recommend this over its competitors and the 270hz doesn’t hurt either.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high performance and immersive gaming experience, backed by a solid 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Vibrant colours with wide coverage
|
Limited to 27-inch size
|
Fast response time reduces lag
|
Ergonomic design for comfort
|
Smooth tear-free gaming experience
User feedback: “I use this monitor for gaming, movies, and photo editing. Thus far it has been flawless in every setting. Image quality is generally very clear - it's sharp, with punchy but natural colours and above-average contrast for an IPS display. Colour accuracy is really good out of the box - I use a calibration tool to get a neutral color balance and only needed to reduce the blues by 5% on my specific unit. I can't say I noticed the difference. The factory calibration is adequate and the report for it comes in the box. All of this at 1440p, 280Hz makes for an incredibly immersive gaming experience in all genres. As generic as that sounds, there is no other way to describe it."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it is highly recommended for its performance and ergonomic design.
The Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27-inch Full HD Monitor delivers sharp, smooth gameplay with its 1080p resolution and IPS panel. Featuring a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, it ensures lag-free, blur-free gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing, providing a seamless gaming experience. Connectivity options include 2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort, with built-in stereo speakers. The monitor supports HDR10 and sRGB 99%, offering vibrant colors and detailed visuals. Acer VisionCare 2.0 ensures eye comfort during extended gaming sessions.
Specifications:
Price: 14,999 (
MRP 15,9996% Off)
Brand: Acer
Screen Size: 27 Inches
Resolution: Full HD 1080p
Refresh Rate: 180Hz
Response Time: 0.5ms
Panel Type: IPS
Connectivity: 2x HDMI, 1x DP
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth lag-free performance
|
Average built-in speakers
|
Sharp and vibrant visuals
|
Backlight bleeding
|
Quick response time
|
Good color accuracy
|
Comfortable for long use
What's in the box?
Monitor
Stand
Power cord
Manual
HDMI Cable
User feedback: “Easy to Install, Great monitor for this price, very apt screen sizing for productivity especially for gamers and traders. Comes very handy for traders, who can use multiple charts on the same screen. You will Love it. Did not find any cons/issues so far. Very happy with the purchase."
Why it's worth buying: Highly rated at 4.3 stars by over 3000 Amazon reviewers, it is praised for its vibrant visuals and performance.
The GIGABYTE G27Q 27-inch gaming monitor provides an immersive gaming experience with its QHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Featuring a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium, it ensures smooth and tear-free gameplay. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 92% DCI-P3 color gamut, it delivers vibrant colors and high contrast. The monitor also features Gigabite's OSD Sidekick for easy adjustment of settings and ergonomic design for comfortable viewing. Additionally, it comes with gaming features like crosshair customization and aim stabilizer, enhancing gaming performance.
Specifications:
Price: 21,710 (
MRP 60,00064% Off)
Brand: GIGABYTE
Panel Type: IPS
Resolution: 1440p
Refresh Rate: 144Hz
Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)
Color Gamut: 92% DCI-P3
Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth gameplay
|
Eye stress management missing
|
Blur-free gaming
|
HDR could be better
|
Ergonomic design
|
Excellent colour reproduction
|
Impressive refresh rate
What's in the box?
Power cable
HDMI cable
DP cable
USB cable
QSG
Warranty card
User feedback: “Have been using the monitor for work as well as gaming on my PS5. Everything works great. I don't use the HDR feature as this monitor is really not meant for that (they just say it has HDR for marketing). The KVM features works great and lots of options for connecting multiple devices."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high refresh rate and vivid colors, backed by positive reviews with 59% rating it 5-stars on Amazon.
The Samsung 34-inch LED Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor ensures an immersive gaming experience with its powerful 1000R curved display, 1440p resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor features a 1ms response time for smooth and lag-free gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium technology reduces screen tearing and stuttering, while HDR10 support delivers vivid and lifelike visuals. With its sleek design and ergonomic features, including height adjustment and a curved screen for enhanced viewing angles, this monitor is ideal for gamers seeking an immersive and responsive gaming experience.
Specifications:
Price: 37,599 (
MRP 60,00037% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Screen Curvature: 1000R
Aspect Ratio: 21:9
Resolution: 3440 x 1440
Response Time: 1 ms (MPRT)
Brightness: 250 cd/㎡
Contrast Ratio: 2500:1 (Typ.)
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Crisp detailed visuals
|
Ports are hard to access
|
Vivid and lifelike HDR support
|
Higher power consumption
|
High resolution
|
Immersive curved display
|
Minimal motion blur
What's in the box?
Power cable
HDMI cable
DP cable
USB cable
QSG
Warranty card
User feedback: “This is one of the best HDR monitors in the LCD (VA panel) technology. I'm writing this review after using the monitor for 1.5 months now. I do rigorous gaming regularly (FPS , Racing , RPG) and I also watch a lot of movies and series on it . The colour accuracy of the panel is really good by default but if you can calibrate it (which requires additional hardware) this monitor has exceptional colour accuracy ."
Why it's worth buying: Its Amazon Choice status and positive 4.2-star ratings reflect its popularity and satisfaction among users, making it a worthwhile investment for gamers seeking superior performance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What Hz monitor is best for gaming?
For smoother gameplay and reduced motion blur, a monitor with a refresh rate of at least 144Hz is recommended. Higher refresh rates like 240Hz offer even more fluidity, particularly for competitive gaming.
What is the best size for a gaming monitor?
The ideal monitor size depends on personal preference and desk space. Generally, 24 to 27 inches is popular for most gamers, balancing immersive visuals with practicality.
What is the best monitor panel for gaming?
While TN panels offer faster response times, IPS panels provide better color accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them suitable for immersive gaming experiences with vibrant visuals.
Are curved monitors better for gaming?
Curved monitors can enhance immersion by wrapping the display around your field of view, providing a more immersive gaming experience, especially in larger sizes.
Is G-Sync or FreeSync better for gaming monitors?
Both G-Sync and FreeSync technologies aim to reduce screen tearing and stuttering, but G-Sync is compatible with Nvidia graphics cards, while FreeSync is designed for AMD GPUs.
Are there any downsides to gaming monitors?
Gaming monitors may come with higher price tags compared to standard monitors, and some users may experience compatibility issues with older graphics cards or consoles. Additionally, certain features like high refresh rates may require more powerful hardware to fully utilize their potential.
To Wrap Up
Gaming monitors have revolutionised the gaming experience, offering immersive visuals, smooth gameplay, and enhanced performance. Whether you're a casual gamer or a competitive enthusiast, investing in a quality gaming monitor can significantly elevate your gaming sessions. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can trust that each monitor offers a blend of reliability, versatility, and value for money. From high refresh rates to vibrant displays, our selection caters to diverse gaming preferences, ensuring that you find the perfect monitor to suit your needs and enhance your gaming setup.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change