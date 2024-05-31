The 5 Best Gaming Monitors in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: ASUS ROG Strix 27" (69 cm) 2K HDR Gaming Monitor stands out as the best monitor for gaming with its 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) HDR display, ultrafast 270Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time, delivering sharp visuals and smooth gameplay for professional gamers.

Best Budget: Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor offers a 34-inch Ultra WQHD (3440 x 1440) curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, providing an immersive gaming experience at an affordable price.

The best gaming monitor is going to be an integral part of your overall gaming setup and hence it is obvious that it needs to live up to heavy performance. There are many panel sizes, panel types, resolutions, aspect ratios, refresh rates, and features to choose from, each offered by numerous popular brands.

One of the first decisions you'll need to make is whether you prefer a traditional flat monitor or a more immersive curved monitor. Curved monitors can provide a more engaging gaming experience, wrapping the visuals around your field of view. However, flat monitors remain popular for their simplicity.

Today, a wide array of exceptional gaming monitors are on the market, featuring panel types such as IPS, TN, and VA. These monitors offer various options, from ultra-high-refresh 1080p displays to zippy 1440p models and high-fidelity 4K screens , catering to different needs, including the demands of competitive gaming.

Beyond the core specifications, modern gaming monitors often boast additional features to enhance your setup. These bonuses may include built-in speakers for immersive audio, customizable RGB lighting to match your gaming ambiance, or extensive port selections for seamless connectivity with gaming consoles and peripherals.

To help you navigate through these options, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the best gaming monitors in India. This list includes monitors that cater to various preferences, ensuring there's something for every type of gamer.

Things to consider when shopping for a gaming

monitor

Panel Type: Choose between IPS (In-Plane Switching), TN (Twisted Nematic), or VA (Vertical Alignment) panels. IPS panels offer better color accuracy and wider viewing angles, TN panels have faster response times, and VA panels offer a balance between the two.

Resolution: Higher resolutions, such as 1440p (QHD) or 2160p (4K UHD), provide clearer and more detailed images. However, higher resolutions may require more powerful hardware to run games smoothly.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate, such as 144Hz or 240Hz, provides smoother motion and reduces motion blur, which can be beneficial for fast-paced games.

Response Time: A lower response time, measured in milliseconds (ms), results in less motion blur and ghosting in fast-moving scenes. Aim for a response time of 5ms or lower for gaming.

Adaptive Sync Technology: Technologies like AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync help reduce screen tearing and stuttering by synchronizing the monitor's refresh rate with the GPU's frame rate.

Aspect Ratio: The aspect ratio determines the width and height of the screen. Most gaming monitors have a 16:9 aspect ratio, but ultrawide monitors with a 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratio offer a more immersive gaming experience.

Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has the necessary ports for your gaming setup, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports.

How we picked them for you

Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each monitor based on their key factors like colour accuracy, motion clarity, and input lag, ensuring they deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

Value Assessment: We considered the overall value proposition of each monitor, taking into account factors like pricing, build quality, and additional features to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

User Feedback Analysis: We analysed user reviews and feedback to gauge user satisfaction and identify any potential issues or drawbacks associated with each monitor.

Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand in delivering high-quality gaming monitors, prioritising brands known for their reliability, performance, and customer support.

Compatibility Check: We ensured that each monitor is compatible with a wide range of gaming setups, including gaming consoles, PCs, and other gaming peripherals, to ensure seamless integration into your gaming ecosystem.

Long-Term Reliability: We considered the long-term reliability and durability of each monitor, selecting models that are built to last and backed by solid warranties.

Below is the list of best gaming monitors in India