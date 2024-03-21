The 5 Best Crocs For Men In India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stand out as the top pick for their versatile design, featuring a slip-on closure, water-resistant fabric, and toe coverage protection, making them ideal for both land and water activities.
Best Budget: The earns the title of best budget option with its affordable price tag and unique marbled Croslite material, offering lightweight comfort, easy-to-clean exterior, and customizable Jibbitz charms for added personalization.
People referred to Crocs as ugly before, dismissing them as a fashion disaster. However, in a fascinating turn of events, they've become the whole jazz now. Gen Z has embraced them like never before, turning these once-maligned shoes into a statement piece. What was once deemed uncool is now the epitome of coolness, a testament to the unpredictable nature of fashion trends.
The resurgence of Crocs speaks volumes about the ever-changing landscape of fashion and the power of nostalgia. What was once considered cringe-worthy has now become a symbol of comfort, individuality, and even rebellion against conventional style norms. With their bold colours, distinctive design, and unparalleled comfort, Crocs for men and women both have transcended their utilitarian roots to become a bona fide style statement.
To help you navigate this newfound love affair, we've meticulously curated a list of the best crocs for men available in India. From classic styles to trendy iterations, our selection ensures that you can make an informed decision and step out in style, embracing the comfort and flair that Crocs have to offer.
Key factors to consider before purchasing crocs for men
Comfort: Comfort is paramount when it comes to Crocs. Look for features like cushioned footbeds, arch support, and roomy toe boxes to ensure a comfortable fit, especially if you plan to wear them for extended periods.
Size and Fit: Crocs come in various sizes and fits, so it's essential to choose the right size to avoid discomfort or blisters. Carefully follow the brand's sizing guide when purchasing online.
Style and Design: Crocs offer a range of styles, from classic clogs to sandals, flip-flops, and loafers. Consider your preferences and intended use to choose the style that best suits your lifestyle and fashion sensibilities.
Durability: Opt for Crocs made from high-quality materials that can withstand regular wear and tear. Look for features like sturdy construction, durable outsoles, and water-resistant properties, especially if you plan to wear them outdoors or in wet conditions.
Versatility: Think about how you intend to wear your Crocs. If you're looking for a versatile option that can transition from casual to semi-formal settings, consider neutral colours and classic designs that can be paired with various outfits.
Breathability: Crocs are known for their ventilation ports, which allow air to circulate around the feet, keeping them cool and dry. Consider models with ample ventilation if you prioritise breathability, especially in hot or humid climates.
Ease of Maintenance: Crocs are easy to clean and maintain, but some styles may require more upkeep than others. Consider factors like material and colour when choosing a pair that's easy to keep looking fresh with minimal effort.
How we picked them for you
Versatility: We selected Crocs that offer versatility, allowing you to seamlessly transition from casual to semi-formal settings without compromising on style or comfort.
Feature Comparison: We compared features such as comfort level, durability, breathability, and versatility across different Crocs models to determine which ones offer the best overall value.
User Feedback: We analysed user feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences and identify top-rated Crocs that consistently receive positive reviews from customers.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of different Crocs models and brands, prioritising those known for quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and customer satisfaction.
Budget Consideration: We ensured that our selection includes Crocs in different price ranges, allowing you to find a pair that fits your budget without compromising on quality or style.
Below is list of best Crocs for men in India along with their price
The Crocs Men's Swiftwater Sandal M Outdoor Sandals are the perfect go-anywhere summer footwear option, whether you're on land or around water. With a mesh upper and adjustable strap, these sandals offer a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear. The lightweight Croslite material footbed, midsole, and outsole provide unparalleled comfort and flexibility, while toe coverage protection ensures added durability. Featuring massage pods on the footbed and a Croslite outsole with herringbone pattern for excellent traction on wet surfaces, these sandals offer both comfort and functionality. With refreshed styling and stitching details, these sandals deliver iconic Crocs comfort in a versatile and stylish package.
Specifications:
Price: 2,891 (
MRP 5,99552% Off)
Material: Fabric
Closure: Slip-On
Heel Type: No Heel
Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant
Style: Clogs
Pros
Cons
Adjustable strap for secure fit
Initial discomfort
Versatile for land and water
Toe coverage provides protection
Stylish and functional design
Lightweight and comfortable
User’s Review: I have used the pair in the cities. And most definitely I have used the pair on mud, wet rocks and similar surfaces. Great grip though the upper material takes a bit of time to get dry. My second pair after I got one about four years back.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight comfort and versatile design, backed by a solid 4.4-star rating from over 13,000 satisfied customers.
The Crocs Unisex Baya Clog is a versatile footwear option that combines comfort, durability, and style. Crafted from high-quality Croslite material, these clogs offer lasting performance and easy maintenance. The lightweight design and non-marking soles ensure convenience and fuss-free wear, while the fleece-lined interior provides warmth during colder months. Customizable with Jibbitz charms, these clogs allow for personalization to suit your unique style. Whether you're running errands or lounging at home, the Crocs Baya Clog delivers unparalleled comfort and functionality. Perfect for everyday wear, these clogs are a must-have addition to any wardrobe. Made with zero compromise on quality, they're an ideal gifting option for friends and family who appreciate innovation, fun, and comfort in their footwear.
Specifications:
Price: 2,459 (
MRP 3,99538% Off)
Material: Croslite
Closure: Pull-On
Heel Type: No Heel
Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant
Sole Material: Croslite
Style: Clogs
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Pros
Cons
Comfortable durable Croslite material
Not water-resistant
Easy to clean and maintain
A little heavy
Customizable with Jibbitz charms
Lightweight design
Non-marking soles
Warm fleece lining for winter
User’s Review: First, the crocs are super bright white and not off white as they look in product images. They look amazing. I am usually a size uk9 but those were too big, so i got uk8 since I prefer a slightly snug and secure fit. The crocs themselves were brand new and perfect. just go for them!
Why it's worth buying: With 4.2 stars from over 114,000 ratings on Amazon, these Crocs promise exceptional comfort and durability, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking reliable and stylish footwear.
The Crocs Unisex LiteRide 360 Clogs redefine comfort with innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Featuring a plush LiteRide foam footbed, these clogs offer unparalleled support and cushioning, ensuring all-day comfort wherever life takes you. The athletically inspired design and dynamic Matlite Motion uppers provide breathability and flexibility, while the rubber outsole offers added traction and durability. With 360 degrees of LiteRide foam underfoot, these clogs are super soft, incredibly lightweight, and extraordinarily resilient. Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle, the LiteRide 360 Clogs deliver revolutionary comfort and style. Plus, with four Jibbitz holes per pair, you can personalise them to reflect your unique personality.
Specifications:
Price: 5,246 (
MRP 6,99525% Off)
Footbed: LiteRide foam
Upper: Matlite Motion
Outsole: Rubber
Comfort: 360-degree support
Customization: Four Jibbitz holes
Fit: Relaxed
Pros
Cons
Provides superior comfort
Finishing is not that great
Lightweight design
Breathable material
Durable rubber outsole
Customizable with Jibbitz charms
Athletically inspired design
User’s Review: If you're a frequent traveller like me, the Crocs Literide is an absolute must-have. Not only are they lightweight and easy to pack, but they also provide unmatched comfort and support for long days of sightseeing and exploring. Plus, they're versatile enough to wear with any outfit, from casual shorts and a t-shirt to a more dressed-up ensemble. Trust me, these shoes will quickly become your go-to travel companion!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for superior comfort and durability, backed by over 14,000+ ratings on Amazon, reflecting widespread satisfaction and trust among users.
The Crocs Unisex Baya Marbled Clogs are a stylish footwear option that offers unparalleled comfort and durability. Crafted from Croslite material, these clogs are lightweight and easy to clean, making them perfect for everyday wear. The marbled Croslite material creates a unique and colourful effect, ensuring that no two pairs are exactly alike. These clogs feature ventilation ports for breathability and quick drying, making them ideal for water activities. The pivoting heel straps provide a secure fit, while the iconic Crocs Comfort™ ensures all-day comfort and support. With a roomy fit and customizable with Jibbitz charms, these Crocs Clogs are a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
Specifications:
Price: 2,805 (
MRP 4,99544% Off)
Material: Croslite
Closure: Hook & Loop
Heel Type: No Heel
Water Resistance: Water Resistant
Style: Clogs
Outer Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Country of Origin: Indonesia
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and durable
May not suit narrow feet
Easy to clean with quick drying
Unique marbled effect
Pivoting heel straps give secure fit.
Ventilation ports for breathability
Customizable with Jibbitz charms
User’s Review: My shoe size is 24.5 cm. That's why I bought a 24cm size but It's bigger than what I expected. But the quality and the colour or design is pretty good. I think I will downsize next time to get my perfect fit. Thanks crocs.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for superior comfort and durability, backed by over 14,000+ ratings on Amazon, reflecting widespread satisfaction and trust among users.
The Crocs Unisex Echo Clog Storm is a bold and stylish choice for those seeking comfort without sacrificing style. Designed with streetwear inspiration and bold sculpting, this fully molded clog stands out from the crowd. Constructed with Croslite™ material and featuring a LiteRide™ drop-in footbed, it ensures unparalleled comfort for all-day wear. The water-friendly and buoyant design, along with ventilation ports, make it ideal for various activities, from leisurely strolls to water sports. With a heel pad for extra comfort and customizable with Jibbitz™ charms, the Echo Clog combines functionality with personalization. Whether you're hitting the streets or lounging at home, this clog delivers dual-density support and lightweight comfort with every step.
Specifications:
Price: 3,899 (
MRP 6,49540% Off)
Material: Croslite
Closure: Hook & Loop
Heel: No Heel
Water Resistance: Water Resistant
Style: Clogs
Outer Material: EVA
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Pros
Cons
Quick-drying and easy to clean
May be a little tight some
Comfortable and supportive footbed
Lightweight and durable
Roomy fit gives added comfort
Breathable material
User’s Review: One of the best product I had recently bought from Amazon till date. If you have the budget then definitely go for it, it’s comfortable and worth every penny. I will suggest you go one size down than your exact size. I bought a size 6 UK MEN/7UK WOMEN (M7W9).
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its comfort, durability, and easy maintenance. With 79% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for many.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are Crocs comfortable for men's feet?
Yes, Crocs are known for their comfortable design, featuring cushioned footbeds and lightweight materials that provide support and ease of wear throughout the day.
Can men wear Crocs in water?
Yes, many Crocs designs are water-friendly and feature quick-drying materials, making them suitable for activities around water such as beach outings or poolside relaxation.
Do Crocs offer arch support for men?
Yes, Crocs for men often come with built-in arch support, which helps to promote proper foot alignment and reduce discomfort, especially for those with high arches.
Are Crocs durable enough for everyday wear?
Absolutely, Crocs are constructed with durable materials like Croslite™ that are resilient to wear and tear, ensuring they can withstand regular use for a long time.
Do Crocs offer good traction for men?
Yes, Crocs typically feature slip-resistant outsoles that provide excellent traction on various surfaces, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, even in wet conditions.
In Conclusion
Crocs for men stand as an emblem of versatile footwear. With their lightweight construction, customizable options, and durability, they transcend mere fashion to become a lifestyle staple. Choosing from our carefully curated list ensures not just a pair of shoes, but a gateway to unparalleled comfort, tailored to fit every stride and occasion. Whether navigating the urban jungle or lounging by the water's edge, our selection guarantees a perfect blend of functionality and flair, empowering every man to stride confidently through life's adventures.