The 10 Best humidifiers of 2024 - Experts Reviewed

Our Top Picks
A is a device that adds moisture to the air, which can help alleviate a variety of health issues such as dry skin, allergies, asthma, and sinus congestion. By maintaining optimal humidity levels, humidifiers can improve overall indoor air quality, making your home more comfortable and healthier to live in. They are particularly beneficial in dry climates or during the winter months when indoor air tends to be dry due to heating systems.
Humidifiers come in various types and sizes, each designed to meet specific needs. Whether you're looking for a humidifier for your bedroom to ensure a good night's sleep, a device for your baby's room to keep their sensitive skin moisturised, or a unit for your living room to maintain a comfortable environment for your plants, there is a perfect humidifier out there for you. Cool mist, warm mist, ultrasonic, and evaporative humidifiers each have unique features and benefits suited for different scenarios and preferences.
To help you make an informed choice, we've reviewed and listed some of the best humidifiers available on the market. Our top picks cover a range of categories, including the best humidifiers for large rooms, small rooms, and specific purposes like alleviating allergy symptoms or providing moisture for plants. Read on to find the ideal humidifier that meets your needs and enhances your living space.
Below a list of 10 best humidifiers to help with indoor air quality
The LEVOIT Superior 6000S Smart Evaporative Humidifier is your solution for maintaining optimal humidity levels in large spaces up to 3000 square feet. With its impressive 6-gallon capacity and high-speed fan blades, it disperses moisture evenly, providing constant comfort for up to 72 hours. This whole-house humidifier features a premium filter and ultraslim design for efficient, quiet operation. With smart control and voice activation, achieving healthy humidity levels has never been easier. Plus, its easy-to-fill design and foldable storage make maintenance a breeze.
Specifications:
Price: $249
Brand: LEVOIT
Capacity: 6 Gallons
Coverage: 3000 ft²
Runtime: 72 Hours
Filter Type: Wick
Color: White
Material: BPA Free
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Effectively moisture dispersion
|Pricey
|Simple to clean and maintain
|Quality issues with some parts
|Adjustable humidity settings
|Whisper-quiet operation
User’s Review : "I love how easy it is to set up, run and fill. It's super quiet. The settings are easy to figure out. I love how easily I can clean it. 10/10"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient performance and user-friendly features. Trusted by over 5000+ Amazon reviewers with a 4.4-star rating.
The CarePod 31S Stainless Steel Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is designed for effortless use and maintenance, featuring only three washable parts for easy cleaning. With a capacity of 4 liters and a runtime of up to 30 hours, it provides continuous moisturization for large rooms. The sleek stainless-steel design adds elegance to any space while ensuring safety and durability. Boasting adjustable humidity control and whisper-quiet operation, it's the perfect solution for creating a comfortable environment in your home or office.
Specifications:
Price: $275
Brand: CarePod
Capacity: 4 Liters
Runtime: 30 Hours
Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic
Floor Area: 92 Square Inches
Special Feature: Adjustable Humidity Control
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Effectively moisture dispersion
|Pricey
|Simple to clean and maintain
|Quality issues with some parts
|Adjustable humidity settings
|Whisper-quiet operation
User’s Review : "We got tired of seeing mould grow in our humidifiers despite cleaning and maintenance. Also we didn’t feel that having the water in plastic was good to be breathing in frequently. This humidifier looks good, has minimal areas that could grow mould, minimal plastic, is easier to fill then other humidifiers, the timer and level setting is easy. Overall great humidifier and worth the price."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek stainless steel design, ensuring a comfortable and stylish addition to any space.
3.
The Hiswelle 17L/4.5Gal Ultra Large Humidifier is the ideal solution for maintaining optimal humidity levels in your bedroom or large room. With its powerful mist output and 360° nozzle, it creates a comforting indoor environment without causing excessive moisture. Safety features such as auto-off function and waterless alarm ensure peace of mind, especially for home use and baby nursing. Its intelligent humidity control and convenient designs make it the best choice for managing humidity at home, school, or office. Breathe easier with the Hiswelle Tower Humidifier.
Specifications:
Price: $179
Brand: Hiswelle
Capacity: 17 Liters
Runtime: 60 hours
Control Method: Touch
Special Feature: Top filling
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Long runtime, minimal refills
|May put out a lot of mist
|Safe auto-off function
|Easy touch controls
|Large capacity
User’s Review : "What a great product! The tank is large so it runs all day and all night, the controls are straightforward and allow for lots of customising, and the unit has wheels so it's easy to move for easy refilling. It's also very quiet. After a few weeks of running one, we bought a second humidifier for our house and a humidifier for our daughter's. In addition, the humidifier has a certain cuteness--ours now have googly eyes and are nicknamed "Hal". Bottom line: This humidifier offers great value for the price."
Why it's worth buying: With 75% of customers awarding it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a highly regarded choice for effective home humidification.
The Hupro Top Fill Cool Mist & Warm Mist Humidifier offers versatile humidification for large rooms, bedrooms, and living spaces. With a 4-liter capacity and a runtime of up to 30 hours, it provides soothing moisture for improved comfort and health. Its smart humidity control system ensures optimal humidity levels between 30% and 75%, while the top-filling design makes refilling and cleaning effortless. Perfect for adults, kids, and offices, it also features an essential oil diffuser for a pleasant aroma.
Specifications:
Price: $99
Brand: Hupro
Power Source: Corded Electric
Capacity: 4 Litres
Runtime: 30 hours
Control Method: Remote
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Colour: Black
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Effective humidity control
|Decent mist output
|Long-lasting runtime
|Quality could be improved
|Easy to refill and clean
|Whisper-quiet operation
User’s Review : "I am so pleased with this humidifier. I purchased one two years ago and used it day and night in my home in the winter to offset the dryness of the heat pump. I love in a northern state so winter is long. The humidifier worked consistently and really could emit a lot of moisture, if I needed it. The remote control is easy to use. So I ordered a second one; in all respects, it is the same as my prior machine and it works extremely well."
Why it's worth buying: With 4-star ratings from over 6000+ satisfied customers, it's a reliable choice for improved comfort and convenience.
The FABULETTA Humidifier for Bedroom Large Room is a high-performance ultrasonic humidifier designed to maintain ideal humidity levels. With a 6-liter top-fill water tank and 360° dual mist outlets, it covers up to 755 square feet, providing up to 60 hours of continuous operation. Choose from 3 mist levels or auto mode for customizable humidity control, while sleep mode ensures a peaceful night's rest. With a built-in essential oil diffuser and remote control, it's perfect for enhancing your space with soothing aromas and provides relief to sore throat.
Specifications:
Price: $64
Brand: FABULETTA
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Capacity: 6 Litres
Runtime: 60 hours
Control Method: Touch
Special Feature: Night Light
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Easy-to-fill top tank design
|Emits a tiny bit of water
|Doubles as an essential oil diffuser
|Convenient remote control operation
|Helps to prevent dry air
User’s Review : "I had my reservations about buying this because all the reviews were from people that got it to test it and then write a review in order to keep it. I figured everyone just wrote positive reviews because of that. Well I took a chance after reading all the reviews and specs. So glad I did! This is the best one I have ever had. With the remote and all the functions you can choose, it's so awesome. And so quiet, as I am a light sleeper, it works for me."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its user satisfaction, with 72% of reviewers awarding it 5-star ratings on Amazon.
The Frida Baby 3-in-1 Cool Mist Humidifier for Baby provides versatile functionality for a comfortable nursery environment. With its ultrasonic cool mist technology, it runs up to 24 hours, providing hydration and congestion relief. The built-in aromatherapy diffuser pairs with BreathFrida Vapor Drops for added comfort. Plus, the color-changing nightlight creates a soothing atmosphere. This BPA-free humidifier ensures safety and purity, making it ideal for bedrooms and nurseries up to 320 square feet.
Specifications:
Price: $44
Brand: Frida
Power Source: Corded Electric
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Capacity: 0.5 Gallons
Runtime: 24 Hours
Floor Area: 320 Square Feet
Material: BPA Free
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Easy to adjust mist levels
|Limited water tank capacity
|Aromatherapy promotes calmness
|Nightlight might be too bright
|Hydrates air effectively
|Helps with better breathing for baby
User’s Review : "We have several humidifiers in our home and this by far has been my favourite. It’s so easy to use and I love having that night light feature too for my son. I never have to worry about needing to change out a filter and it’s easy to clean out as well. We’ve used it with the frida baby vapour oil which also worked like a charm during those stubborn cold seasons."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility and effectiveness, recognized as an Amazon Choice product with over 8K recent purchases, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction.
7.
The Dreo HM713 Humidifier comes with advanced humidification features for bedroom and large room environments. With its MistWave ultrasonic technology, it disperses fine mist evenly across spaces, ensuring optimal humidity levels. Its precise humidity sensor and indicator light allow for easy monitoring and control. Choose from three modes for customised comfort, including auto mode for effortless adjustment. Safety features like automatic shutdown and dual-aroma pad tray design ensure peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: $79
Brand: Dreo
Capacity: 6 Litres
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Runtime: 60 hours
Material: Plastic
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Precise humidity control
|Poor battery life
|Safe and baby-friendly design
|Dual-aroma pad tray versatility
|Quiet operation helps with peaceful sleep
User’s Review : "Great quality humidifier for the price. I have it on my night stand because I am recovering from nose surgery and wanted it next to my bed. I specifically needed it for the warm mist setting and it has helped keep my nose from drying out."
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a solid 4.3-star rating proving its high performance.
The Vicks Filter-Free Ultrasonic Humidifier boasts efficient cool mist humidification without the need for replacement filters. With a 1.2-gallon tank capacity, it provides up to 30 hours of soothing mist, ideal for medium to large bedrooms and nurseries. Perfect for relieving cough and congestion, it ensures a good night's sleep during dry air or allergy seasons. Easy to fill and clean, it features adjustable output and compatibility with Vicks VapoPads for enhanced comfort and relief.
Specifications
Price: $62
Brand: Vicks
Capacity: 1.2 Gallons
Runtime: 30 Hours
Operation: Filter-Free
Floor Area: 600 Square Feet
Colour: White/Blue
Special Feature: Quiet Operation
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Efficient cool mist delivery
|Limited tank capacity
|Provides relief from coughing
|May make a little noise
|Adjustable mist output
|Easy to fill and maintain
User’s Review : "I've had this humidifier for 5 years now. It works great. When you add water you will need to remove this white attachment that makes the air flow where you want it to. So you will need to remember where you put it and do not lose it or the air will not come out correctly. You will also need to get into the bottom with something like a toothbrush to clean it out because you don't have crusty debris."
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 17,000+ Amazon reviews, it's a reliable choice for humidifying bedrooms and nurseries.
The raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier is a compact and quiet solution for adding moisture to your home environment. With a space-saving design, it fits perfectly on bedroom nightstands or office desks, delivering relief from dry air symptoms like congestion and dry throat. Its whisper-quiet operation ensures peaceful sleep, while the easy dial control allows for convenient mist output adjustment. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it offers up to 9 hours of continuous operation and is ideal for small spaces up to 220 square feet.
Specifications
Price: $20
Brand: raydrop
Capacity: 1.7 Litres
Runtime: 9 hours
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Control Method: Touch
Floor Area: 220 Square Feet
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Space-saving design
|Small capacity for larger rooms
|Easy mist output adjustment
|Limited runtime of 9 hours
|Silent operation
|Effective relief from dry air
User’s Review : "I don't ask for much and when I get something that's great I appreciate it. You couldnt ask for more. This humidifier is compact and fits easily on a night stand or small table. It's quiet and puts out plenty of mist. So IMO (which was shared by the person I bought it for) this product is fantastic. I would buy it again."
Why it's worth buying: Over 19,000+ ratings and 1,000+ recent purchases on Amazon validate its popularity and performance.
10.
The Crane Warm & Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier is a versatile solution for keeping your indoor environment comfortable. With a large 1.2-gallon tank and adjustable settings, it humidifies spaces up to 500 square feet for 24 hours. This humidifier is perfect for use in bedrooms, nurseries, offices, and more. It features a convenient remote control, optional essential oil diffuser, and easy-to-clean design. Crane's top fill ultrasonic humidifier delivers soothing moisture and aromatherapy, ensuring a happy and healthy atmosphere for your family.
Specifications
Price: $88
Brand: Crane
Capacity: 1.2 Gallons
Coverage: 500 Sq. Ft
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Runtime: 24 hours
Material: Plastic
Special Feature: Adjustable Humidity Control
|What we like
|What we don’t like
|Efficient humidification
|No indication of the water level
|Remote control convenience
|Optional essential oil diffuser
|Simple to clean and refill
User’s Review : "My daughter’s always needed a humidifier to sleep and this one, by FAR, is the best we’ve ever used. Easy to clean, doesn’t need filling every night. QUIET. Ability to set percentage humidity desired. Warm or Cool mist. It’s just wild to think how sad I was when her old (Humio) humidifier broke. And that’s only because it changed colours all night. lol. It’s crazy that her old one cost more than this and yet you GET so. much. more!"
Why it's worth buying: With its long runtime, remote control, and easy maintenance, it's a practical choice for enhancing home comfort.
Types of humidifiers
Cool Mist Humidifiers: Release cool mist into the air, ideal for year-round use and effective in larger areas.
Warm Mist Humidifiers: Emit warm mist, beneficial for soothing respiratory issues and adding warmth to the air.
Ultrasonic Humidifiers: Use ultrasonic vibrations to produce a fine mist, known for being quiet and energy-efficient.
Evaporative Humidifiers: Utilise a fan to evaporate water from a wick filter, effective in maintaining natural humidity levels.
Whole-House Humidifiers: Installed within HVAC systems, these provide consistent humidity throughout the entire home.
Portable Humidifiers: Compact and lightweight, perfect for small spaces or travel use.
Smart Humidifiers: Equipped with advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity and automatic adjustments for optimal humidity control.
Difference between Humidifier and dehumidifier
Humidifiers add moisture to the air, relieving dryness and improving indoor air quality, while dehumidifiers remove excess moisture, reducing humidity levels to prevent mold, mildew, and musty odors. They work opposite to each other, serving different purposes in maintaining optimal indoor humidity levels.
What should you know before shopping for a humidifier
Room Size: Choose a humidifier suitable for the size of the room to ensure adequate coverage.
Type: Decide between cool mist, warm mist, ultrasonic, or evaporative humidifiers based on your preferences and needs.
Maintenance: Evaluate the ease of cleaning and refilling the humidifier to ensure hassle-free upkeep.
Noise Level: Consider the noise output of the humidifier, especially if you plan to use it in bedrooms or quiet spaces.
Features: Look for additional features such as adjustable mist settings, automatic shut-off, and built-in hygrometers for added convenience.
Allergies: Opt for humidifiers with filters or antimicrobial features if you have allergies or respiratory issues.
Budget: Set a budget and compare prices to find a humidifier that offers the best value for your money.
Energy Efficiency: Check energy ratings and power consumption to choose an eco-friendly option that won't spike your utility bills.
Humidistat: Consider humidifiers with built-in humidistats for precise humidity control, helping you maintain optimal levels for comfort and health.
How we chose them for you
Performance Assessment: We rigorously evaluated each humidifier based on factors like coverage area, mist output, and humidity control capabilities to ensure optimal performance.
Comparison of Features: We compared features such as adjustable settings, filter types, and additional functionalities to provide a diverse selection catering to various needs and preferences.
Customer Feedback Analysis: We sifted through customer reviews and ratings to gauge user satisfaction and identify any recurring issues or standout features.
Brand Reputation: We prioritized humidifiers from reputable brands known for quality, reliability, and customer support to ensure a positive experience.
Price Consideration: Balancing performance and affordability, we considered the price of each humidifier to provide options that offer the best value for your budget.
Usage and Maintenance tips
Regularly clean the humidifier according to the manufacturer's instructions to prevent mould and bacteria buildup.
Use distilled or demineralized water to minimise mineral deposits and ensure optimal performance.
Replace filters and cartridges as recommended to maintain efficient operation and prevent the spread of contaminants.
Keep the area around the humidifier dry to prevent water damage to furniture and electronics.
Monitor humidity levels with a hygrometer and adjust the humidifier settings accordingly to avoid over-humidification.
Empty and refill the water tank daily to prevent stagnant water and microbial growth.
Store the humidifier in a cool, dry place when not in use to prevent mold and mildew growth.
Regularly inspect the humidifier for signs of wear and tear, and replace any damaged parts promptly.
Follow proper storage procedures if storing the humidifier for an extended period, ensuring it is clean and dry before storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best humidifier?
Some top-rated options include LEVOIT Superior 6000S Smart Evaporative Humidifier for Home, CarePod 31S Stainless Steel Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, and 17L/4.5Gal Ultra Large Humidifiers for Bedroom 2000 sq ft.
What type of humidifier is best for allergies and asthma?
Ultrasonic humidifiers are often recommended for allergies and asthma as they produce a cool mist without heat, preventing the growth of mold and bacteria. Look for models with HEPA filters to further improve air quality.
How to clean a humidifier?
To clean a humidifier, start by unplugging it and emptying the water tank. Disassemble the humidifier and soak removable parts in a solution of vinegar and water, then scrub with a brush. Rinse thoroughly and allow all parts to air dry before reassembling.
Does a humidifier help with congestion?
Yes, a humidifier can help relieve congestion by adding moisture to the air, which can soothe irritated nasal passages and reduce inflammation. Using a cool mist humidifier is often recommended for congestion relief.
Can you put essential oils in a humidifier?
Some humidifiers come with an essential oil tray or diffuser feature, allowing you to add a few drops of essential oils to the water tank. However, not all humidifiers are compatible with essential oils, so it's important to check the manufacturer's instructions.
Is a cool mist or warm mist humidifier better?
Both cool mist and warm mist humidifiers have their benefits. Cool mist humidifiers are often preferred for safety, especially in households with children or pets, while warm mist humidifiers can be soothing for respiratory issues. Choose the type that best suits your needs and preferences.
In Conclusion
Humidifiers play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality, offering significant health benefits by adding necessary moisture to the air. They help alleviate symptoms of dry skin, congestion, and respiratory issues, making them essential for creating a comfortable living environment. Choosing a humidifier from our list of recommendations ensures you get a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly device tailored to your specific needs. Investing in a high-quality humidifier is a smart decision for enhancing overall well-being and comfort in your home.
