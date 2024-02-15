Best TV Deals: Huge Price Drops on Samsung, Sony & More! (2024)

Get ready to revolutionise your home entertainment experience with irresistible discounts and huge price drops on cutting-edge TVs from renowned brands such as Samsung, Sony, and more! Starting from February 15th, 2024, and lasting until February 29th, 2024 on Amazon, this exclusive deal time offers you the opportunity to elevate your viewing pleasure at unbeatable prices.
Amplify your savings even further by taking advantage of additional exchange bonuses and bank offers provided by amazon that enable you to stretch your budget without compromising on quality.
To ensure you don't miss out on the best offers, we're diligently curating today's top discounts, making it easier than ever to find the perfect TV upgrade for your home. From smart features to advanced technologies, each television on sale is designed to deliver unparalleled performance and entertainment value.
Don't settle for outdated technology or overpriced options – seize this opportunity to transform your viewing experience and enjoy the ultimate cinematic immersion from the comfort of your living room. Shop now and take advantage of these limited-time deals before they're gone!
Product Name
List Price
Discount
Deal price
Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
109900
39%
66990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
70900
38%
43990
59999
53%
27999
49999
42%
28999
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
69999
49%
35999
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
47900
38%
29490
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
139900
50%
69990
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV
29999
43%
16999
Before making a TV purchase during this deal period, consider these key factors:
Screen Size: Consider the ideal screen size for your space and viewing preferences. Measure your room and seating distance to find the optimal size for an immersive viewing experience.
Display Technology: Choose between LED or MicroLED based on your preferences for picture quality, contrast, and viewing angles. Each technology offers unique advantages and trade-offs.
Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates (e.g., 120Hz) offer smoother motion, ideal for sports and gaming enthusiasts.
HDR Support: Look for High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for improved contrast, colour accuracy, and a more lifelike viewing experience.
Resolution: Decide whether you want a Full HD, 4K, or 8K resolution TV. Higher resolutions offer sharper images, but they may come at a higher price.
Smart Features: Look for smart TVs with built-in streaming services, voice control, and app compatibility for convenient access to content. Ensure compatibility with your preferred streaming platforms.
Connectivity: Consider the number and types of ports available for connecting external devices such as gaming consoles, soundbars, and Blu-ray players. HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports are commonly used for connectivity.
Audio Quality: Evaluate the TV's built-in audio capabilities and determine if you need additional sound enhancement through a soundbar or home theatre system.
Below is a list of best TV deals from top brands in India
How we picked them for you
Thorough Research: Our team conducted extensive research on the latest TV models, considering factors like display technology, screen size, resolution, and smart features to ensure we offer a diverse selection catering to various preferences.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised brands with a strong reputation for quality and reliability, such as Samsung, Sony, Acer, and others. This ensures that you're investing in a TV that delivers exceptional performance and durability.
Value Assessment: Each deal was meticulously assessed to provide maximum value to our customers. We considered not only the discount offered but also the overall package, including features, warranty coverage, and after-sales support, to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
Customer Feedback: We took into account feedback and reviews from customers who have purchased similar TVs in the past, incorporating their experiences and satisfaction levels into our selection process.
This Samsung 65-inch Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV redefines home entertainment with stunning visuals and seamless connectivity. With its 4K resolution and PurColor technology, enjoy lifelike images with vibrant colours. The SmartThings hub ensures effortless control of your smart devices, while Adaptive Sound optimises audio based on scene analysis. Plus, with features like Motion Xcelerator and Crystal Processor 4K, every frame is enhanced for a smoother viewing experience. However, it lacks mic options in the remote and could offer better sound quality. Nevertheless, its sleek design and immersive features make it a top choice for your living room upgrade.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Size: 65 inches
Display: 65" 4K LED
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features: Bixby, Alexa
Audio: 20W Q-Symphony
Technology: Crystal Processor 4K
Additional: SolarCell Remote
Pros
Cons
Excellent display and picture quality
Sound quality could be improved
Seamless connectivity options
No remote microphone option
Enhanced motion handling
Simple to set up and operate
Runs smoothly and has Airplay
Also works for gaming
User’s Review: Purchased this model again. Earlier I had purchased it in Oct-2023 for myself and now for my parents. I am extremely satisfied with the overall quality of Samsung TVs. Picture quality is very good, it is simple to set up and operate and comes at a reasonable price.
Why it's worth buying: With its breathtaking visuals and seamless connectivity, this Amazon Choice TV guarantees an immersive entertainment experience. Trusted by over 100 satisfied customers last month, it's a top pick for unparalleled home viewing at a great price drop.
The Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a game-changer in home entertainment. Its Crystal 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers stunning visuals with lifelike colours, while HDR 10+ and One Billion Colours ensure an immersive viewing experience. The Crystal Processor 4K upscales content for enhanced clarity, though the sound quality could be improved. With features like Q Symphony and Auto Game Mode, you'll enjoy seamless audio and gaming experiences. However, navigating via the remote may take some time. Despite this drawback, its compatibility with Alexa and Bixby, along with a plethora of streaming options, make it a must-have for any living room setup.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Size: 55 inches
Resolution: Crystal 4K
Display: HDR 10+
Sound: Dolby Digital Plus
Connectivity: Multiple ports
Voice Assistants: Alexa, Bixby
Smart Features: Prime Video, Netflix
Pros
Cons
Versatile connectivity options
Remote navigation is somewhat slow
Stunning visuals vibrant colours
Sound quality could improve
Excellent performance and built quality
Immersive cinematic experience
Smooth and crisp picture clarity
Sleek and stylish design enhances aesthetics
User’s Review: I'd say I'm really happy - and given the chance, wouldn't change my decision. It's a Samsung TV, so at the end of the day, if it produces a decent picture, and lasts a couple of years more than I expect, I can overlook some other cons. I'd highly recommend the TV if you have decent expectations from your next TV.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this Samsung TV promises exceptional performance and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for your home entertainment needs.
The Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers exceptional visuals and immersive sound for a captivating entertainment experience. With Quantum Dot Color technology, enjoy precise and vibrant colours that bring content to life like never before. Dolby Atmos ensures remarkable audio quality, while AI Picture optimization enhances every frame for stunning clarity. Plus, Game Mode Plus and 60 Hz VRR offer seamless gaming performance. However, installation may pose a challenge. Nevertheless, with features like Alexa and VIDAA Voice Assistance, effortless content streaming, and unmatched connectivity options, this TV is a versatile choice that offers limitless entertainment possibilities for your home.
Specifications:
Brand: Hisense
Screen: 50-inch QLED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Sound: Dolby Atmos, 24W Output
Smart Features: Quad-core processor, Voice Assistants
Colour: Quantum Dot Color
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Pros
Cons
Vivid colours immersive sound
Installation may pose a challenge
Exceptional display quality and performance
Effortless voice control with assistants
Wide range of connectivity options
Excellent picture clarity
Impressive features
User’s Review: I am happy my decision to buy this TV is correct. After a day long research I finally decided to buy this TV comparing not only the price which is no doubt unbeatable. No other company provides such a reasonable price comparison to all other features for a QLED 4K tv. I am very much satisfied. Now it has been a couple of weeks since I started watching this TV. Everything is up to the mark. Hope for its best durability.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for vivid colors, immersive sound, and seamless gaming. With 57% 5-star ratings on Amazon, it's a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.
The Hisense 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with stunning visuals and remarkable sound quality. With Quantum Dot Color technology and Dolby Vision IQ, enjoy vibrant colours and enhanced resolution. Dolby Atmos ensures a captivating audio experience, while Game Mode PLUS offers seamless gaming. However, navigation may be slow to respond. Nonetheless, with features like Hands-Free Voice Control and Smooth Motion, your entertainment options are limitless. Share content effortlessly with wireless connectivity, and enjoy personalised recommendations with Google TV. Upgrade your home entertainment setup today for an unparalleled viewing experience with Hisense.
Specifications:
Brand: Hisense
Screen Size: 43 inches
Display Technology: QLED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Control
Sound: Dolby Atmos
Pros
Cons
Provides exceptional picture clarity
Apps may lag at times
Smooth gaming experience
Slim design with bezel-less display
Sound quality is top notch
User-friendly interface
Good refresh rate
User’s Review: Let me tell you, it has exceeded all my expectations. First off, let me address the price. Don't be fooled by other overpriced options out there; this TV offers incredible performance at an unbeatable price point. I have only had it for about a month but I did a thorough research before purchasing a TV and this was on the top of the list. There’s no such thing as a perfect TV but I believe I made a wise purchase with this one, and I am pleased with it.
Why it's worth buying: With stunning visuals and immersive sound, this Hisense QLED TV earned 4 stars on Amazon, backed by over 200 recent purchases last month.
The Hisense 55-inch Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with its immersive Front Fire JBL Sound Bar, delivering powerful audio with Dolby Atmos. Revel in stunning visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR10, enhanced by Pixel Tuning for exceptional image quality. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Google TV, Chromecast, and Bluetooth, and gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, some users may face challenges with installation and service. Nonetheless, with its innovative features and superior entertainment capabilities, the Hisense A7K TV promises an unmatched home theatre experience, despite minor installation concerns.
Specifications:
Brand: Hisense
Screen size: 55 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Audio: JBL Sound Bar, Dolby Atmos
Smart features: Google TV, Chromecast
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Pros
Cons
Immersive sound quality
Installation and service issues
Crisp vibrant visuals
Screencast may be sluggish
Seamless smart TV experience
Easy connectivity with multiple devices
High-quality streaming and gaming
Wide viewing angle
User’s Review: Very good HD tv with good sound quality as well. You can manage without extra soundbar and woofer. The sound is that good. However I already had a soundbar with me which I ultimately connected to this tv. Excellent for streaming web shows and the the tv is google tv. Very happy with the product. Would again buy the same brand if I need to buy another tv
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.1-star rating on Amazon from over 1600+ reviews, this TV promises a high-quality viewing experience and reliable performance, making it a worthwhile investment.
The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its Crystal 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR 10+ technology. Enjoy lifelike colours, deep contrasts, and crisp details, enhanced by the Crystal Processor 4K. With Q Symphony, TV and soundbar speakers work together for a surround sound effect. The Auto Game Mode ensures smooth motion and low latency for gamers. Voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby provide convenience, while the Universal Guide simplifies content discovery. Despite its impressive features, some users may find the 50Hz refresh rate limiting for fast-paced action scenes. Nonetheless, with its stunning picture quality and smart features, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Screen size: 43 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Refresh rate: 50 Hz
Audio output: 20 Watts
Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB
Voice assistants: Alexa, Bixby
Pros
Cons
Lifelike colour expressions
Remote control may get malfunctional
Multiple voice assistants
Detailing of the video clarity good
Easy to install and operate
Good performance and built quality
User’s Review: Best part of samsung tv is the display quality and services. Tv got installed the next day of delivery without any hassle. The picture quality is superb and sound is also good in amplified sound mode.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating from over 11,000 Amazon reviews, this TV offers excellent value, combining lifelike colour, harmonious sound, and versatile connectivity for an immersive viewing experience.
The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K is your gateway to an immersive entertainment experience. Boasting a 4K X1 Processor and HDR technology, every scene comes to life with stunning clarity and vibrant colors. The X1 4K Processor and 4K X-Reality Pro ensure exceptional picture quality, while Motionflow XR100 keeps fast-paced action smooth and clear. With Google TV, Chromecast, and voice search, accessing your favourite content is effortless. Enjoy rich, immersive sound with Open Baffle Speakers and Dolby Audio support. However, some users may find the 60Hz refresh rate limiting for fast-action content.
Specifications:
Brand: Sony
Screen size: 65 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
Sound output: 20 Watts
Display technology: LED
Processor: X1 4K
Pros
Cons
Good performance and quality
Limited refresh rate for gaming
Exquisite picture clarity
Impressive sound quality
Interface looks smooth
Sleek and stylish design
Remote functionality is good
Simple to set up and use
User’s Review: I got the Sony X64L on the scheduled delivery date and installation was done on the requested date. Delivery associates and the Sony installation team were very supportive & flexible. This TV setup is quite simple and easy for household entertainment usages. The remote control has just the right number/set of buttons which I really like! The picture quality and sound quality are awesome and worth the money.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar rating of 4.7 stars from over 23,000 ratings on Amazon, this Sony Bravia TV promises exceptional performance and customer satisfaction.
The Acer 40-inch Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL is an ideal solution for immersive entertainment for budget conscious people. With Full HD resolution and HDR10 support, enjoy crisp, vibrant visuals with a wide colour gamut and super brightness. Its 30W high-fidelity speakers deliver rich, Dolby Audio-enhanced sound across various modes. Seamlessly connect with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. Explore content effortlessly with Google TV, voice-enabled remote, and personalised recommendations. However, some users may encounter connectivity issues, and performance response might be slightly sluggish at times. Elevate your viewing experience with Acer's feature-packed smart TV.
Specifications:
Brand: Acer
Size: 40 inches
Resolution: Full HD
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Sound: 30W speakers, Dolby Audio
Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote
Pros
Cons
Sturdy build quality
Little slow while opening the apps
Crisp and Vibrant visuals
Connectivity issues
Excellent sound quality
User friendly interface
Easy to use remote
Top notch sound quality
User’s Review: The colours are fabulous. The smart features are very user-friendly, and apps are easily available on the Play Store. The speaker's output is very sharp. The installation was very timely, and the guy was professional, knowing well how to do it.
Why it's worth buying: With vibrant visuals, immersive sound, and personalised content suggestions, this Acer Smart LED Google TV offers an exceptional viewing experience. Its popularity, with 2K purchases on Amazon last month, underscores its value and appeal to buyers seeking quality entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is it a good time to buy a TV during a price drop?
Yes, price drops often coincide with promotions and sales events, making it an opportune time to snag a high-quality TV at a more affordable price point.
Are exchange offers available for old TVs?
Many retailers offer exchange programs where you can trade in your old TV for a discount on a new one, making it a convenient and cost-effective way to upgrade to a better model.
Are bank offers available during this deal time?
Yes, several banks provide attractive offers such as cashback or no-cost EMI options, making it easier for you to afford a new TV without putting a strain on your finances.
Is it worth waiting for further price drops?
While prices may continue to drop slightly over time, waiting too long could mean missing out on current deals and promotions. It's advisable to strike a balance and take advantage of existing offers.
In Conclusion
Now is an opportune time to invest in a new TV, with prices dropping and enticing deals available. Taking advantage of this price drop can help you save significantly while enjoying the latest technology and features. Considering factors like screen size, resolution, and connectivity, choosing from our curated list ensures you get the best value for your money. Don't miss out on this chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Choose from our curated list and elevate your viewing experience today!
