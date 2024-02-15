7 Best Inverter Batteries For Home in India (2024)

Experience reliable power backup with the Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular. Immaculately crafted with top-quality materials, it withstands long power cuts effortlessly. Featuring a tall tubular design and 6 water level indicators, it ensures durability and easy maintenance. Enjoy peace of mind with its impressive 72-month warranty, including 42 months FOC and 30 months pro-rata warranty. With modern terminal design and robust grid construction, it prevents short circuits and reduces energy costs. Top ventilation ensures safe charging, while deep cycle capability allows for better charge and discharge cycles. Grab Genus battery inverter for a dependable power solution for big homes, offices, and shops.

Specifications:

Price: 14,549 ( MRP 29,750 51% Off)

Type: Tall Tubular

Capacity: 165Ah/12V

Warranty: 72 Months

Water Indicators: 6

Terminal Design: Modern

Grid Design: Robust



Our Top Picks

You must have got yourself the best inverter out there but when it comes to ensuring uninterrupted power supply for your home, selecting the best inverter battery is also crucial. An efficient inverter battery not only provides backup power during outages but also contributes to the smooth functioning of household appliances. With numerous options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one suited to your needs.

Inverter batteries vary in terms of capacity, technology, and brand, each offering unique features and benefits. Understanding the different types of inverter batteries and their specifications is highly essential to make the right choice.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know about choosing the best inverter battery for your home. From discussing the different types of batteries to highlighting their pros and cons, we aim to equip you with the knowledge needed to make a confident purchase decision. So, let's dive in right into this article of inverter batteries to ensure a reliable power backup solution for your household needs.