7 Best Inverter Batteries For Home in India (2024)

Experience reliable power backup with the Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular. Immaculately crafted with top-quality materials, it withstands long power cuts effortlessly. Featuring a tall tubular design and 6 water level indicators, it ensures durability and easy maintenance. Enjoy peace of mind with its impressive 72-month warranty, including 42 months FOC and 30 months pro-rata warranty. With modern terminal design and robust grid construction, it prevents short circuits and reduces energy costs. Top ventilation ensures safe charging, while deep cycle capability allows for better charge and discharge cycles. Grab Genus battery inverter for a dependable power solution for big homes, offices, and shops.
Specifications:
Price: 14,549 (
MRP 29,75051% Off)
Type: Tall Tubular
Capacity: 165Ah/12V
Warranty: 72 Months
Water Indicators: 6
Terminal Design: Modern
Grid Design: Robust
Our Top Picks
You must have got yourself the best inverter out there but when it comes to ensuring uninterrupted power supply for your home, selecting the best inverter battery is also crucial. An efficient inverter battery not only provides backup power during outages but also contributes to the smooth functioning of household appliances. With numerous options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one suited to your needs.
Inverter batteries vary in terms of capacity, technology, and brand, each offering unique features and benefits. Understanding the different types of inverter batteries and their specifications is highly essential to make the right choice.
In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know about choosing the best inverter battery for your home. From discussing the different types of batteries to highlighting their pros and cons, we aim to equip you with the knowledge needed to make a confident purchase decision. So, let's dive in right into this article of inverter batteries to ensure a reliable power backup solution for your household needs.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a inverter battery
Battery Type: Choose between tubular, flat plate, or maintenance-free (MF) batteries based on your requirements for performance, durability, and maintenance needs.
Capacity: Determine the power requirements of your household appliances and calculate the required battery capacity (in Ah) to ensure sufficient backup during power outages.
Technology: Consider advanced features such as deep discharge protection, low water loss, and quick recharge capability to enhance battery performance and longevity.
Warranty: Check the warranty period offered by the manufacturer, including coverage for manufacturing defects, performance issues, and replacement policies.
Maintenance Requirements: Evaluate the maintenance needs of the battery, such as water topping, electrolyte level checks, and periodic inspections, to ensure hassle-free operation.
Compatibility: Ensure compatibility between the inverter and battery, considering factors such as voltage, current rating, and charging characteristics to prevent compatibility issues.
Future Expansion: Anticipate future power needs and consider investing in a battery with higher capacity or expandable options to accommodate potential growth in household power consumption.
Advertisement
Here's how we meticulously selected the best inverter batteries for you:
Thorough Research: We conducted extensive research into various inverter battery brands, models, and technologies available in the market.
Comparison: We compared multiple inverter batteries across different parameters, including performance, durability, maintenance requirements, and pricing.
User Reviews: We meticulously studied user reviews and feedback from customers who have used these batteries to understand real-world performance and reliability.
Quality Assurance: Ensuring only top-quality products, we selected batteries from reputable brands known for their reliability, durability, and after-sales service.
Cost-Effectiveness: We considered the overall value proposition of each battery, weighing factors such as performance, warranty coverage, and price to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
Customer Satisfaction: Ultimately, our goal is to ensure your satisfaction by presenting you with a curated list of the best inverter batteries that meet your needs for reliability, performance, and longevity.
Below is a list of best inverter battery for home in India along with their price
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Luminous RedCharge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular Plate Inverter Battery, a robust solution for uninterrupted power supply in homes, offices, and shops. Engineered with short tubular plates, it ensures durable performance and efficient power delivery. With a nominal voltage of 12V and a rated capacity of 150 Ah, this battery offers reliable backup during power outages. Featuring water level indicators for easy monitoring and a warranty of 3 years, it provides peace of mind. Compact dimensions and manageable weight make installation hassle-free. Trust in Luminous for quality, performance, and long-lasting power backup solutions.
Specifications:
Price: 11,465 (
MRP 14,39020% Off)
Brand: Luminous
Type: Short tubular
Capacity: 150 Ah
Voltage: 12V
Dimensions: 505mm x 220mm x 308 mm
Weight: 26.9kg (dry), 42.3kg (filled)
Warranty: 3 years
Pros
Cons
Reliable power backup
Performance could be improved
Rugged construction
Easy maintenance with indicators
Efficient performance
Long-lasting battery life
User’s Review: I acquired it at an affordable price. The packaging was of good quality, and it was in its original company packaging. There was no damage during transit, thanks to Delhivery logistics, and I really appreciate the seller for using a renowned transport service. The tube quality is subpar (as it indicates the water level). Luminous should work on improving it. The seller is honest, and it provides excellent value for money. I'm hopeful that the battery will have a long lifespan, and I anticipate receiving valuable support if needed (touch wood). I have ordered one more battery from this seller for 200ah...
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for reliable power backup and durable construction. Best seller on Amazon with 4.3 stars, attesting to its quality and customer satisfaction.
the Livguard IT 1672TT Tall Tubular Battery, a reliable power solution for homes and offices. With a robust capacity of 160Ah/12V, this battery supports multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Its leak-proof PPCP design and six water level indicators guarantee durability and minimal electrolyte leakage. Enjoy hassle-free operation with its maintenance-free design, ideal for busy environments. Benefit from fast charging capabilities, ensuring the battery is always ready to provide backup power when needed. Engineered for long life and safety, this battery boasts low self-discharge, holding its charge for extended periods. Backed by a 6-year warranty, it provides peace of mind for years to come.
Specifications:
Price: 13,800 (
MRP 23,00040% Off)
Brand: Livguard
Type: Tall Tubular
Capacity: 160Ah/12V
Design: Leak Proof PPCP
Voltage: 12 Volts
Maintenance: Maintenance-Free
Charging: Fast Charging
Warranty: 6 Years
Pros
Cons
Robust capacity
Limited electrolyte volume
Hassle-free maintenance
Quick charging capability
Durable and high-quality construction
Compatible with all inverter types
Long battery life
User’s Review: The delivery was quick, overall great experience, I am reviewing after 1 month use. I bought it for around 14650/unit, though some more discount would be perfect, anyway great product.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for reliable power backup and durable construction. Best seller on Amazon with 4.3 stars, attesting to its quality and customer satisfaction.
Experience reliable power backup with the Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular. Immaculately crafted with top-quality materials, it withstands long power cuts effortlessly. Featuring a tall tubular design and 6 water level indicators, it ensures durability and easy maintenance. Enjoy peace of mind with its impressive 72-month warranty, including 42 months FOC and 30 months pro-rata warranty. With modern terminal design and robust grid construction, it prevents short circuits and reduces energy costs. Top ventilation ensures safe charging, while deep cycle capability allows for better charge and discharge cycles. Grab Genus battery inverter for a dependable power solution for big homes, offices, and shops.
Specifications:
Price: 14,549 (
MRP 29,75051% Off)
Type: Tall Tubular
Capacity: 165Ah/12V
Warranty: 72 Months
Water Indicators: 6
Terminal Design: Modern
Grid Design: Robust
Pros
Cons
Reliable performance
Durability issues
Prevents short circuits effectively
Safe charging with top ventilation
Maintenance is easy and hassle free
Deep cycle capability helps with better usage
Impressive warranty coverage
User’s Review: I have been using this product for the last 3 months and the performance is very good. This Genus battery is giving long backup and in terms of pricing its best as compared to other brands as well. Please go for it if you want to purchase a good battery at a good price.
Why it's worth buying:Worth buying for its longevity and reliability, this Amazon Choice product boasts a stellar 4.3-star rating, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind.
the Luminous Inverlast ILTT20060, a robust tall tubular inverter battery designed for homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 160Ah/12V and rugged construction, it ensures reliable power backup during outages. Equipped with 6 water level indicators and a puncture-resistant separator, it minimises the risk of internal short circuits for enhanced safety. The oxidation-resistant gauntlet and sealed plastic housing ensure durability and long life. With this you also get to enjoy a 5-year warranty (36 months flat + 24 months pro-rata) to ensure the reliability and long lasting performance of it. Installation assistance is available, making it a hassle-free choice for seamless integration into your power setup.
Specifications:
Price: 13,618 (
MRP 26,20048% Off)
Brand: Luminous
Capacity: 160Ah/12V
Construction: Rugged, Tall Tubular
Voltage: 12V
Weight: 59Kg
Warranty: 5 years
Dimensions: 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 CM
Pros
Cons
Good power backup
Requires additional wiring setup
Durable construction
Puncture-resistant separator
Minimal risk of short circuits
Easy installation process
User’s Review: I'm using this product for domestic purpose.Its performance and quality is good.
Why it's worth buying:With 58% 5-star ratings on Amazon, this inverter battery is highly praised for its reliable performance and durability, making it a worthwhile investment for uninterrupted power backup needs.
The Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital Inverter is a versatile solution made for homes, offices, and shops. With a VA rating of 950VA/12V and pure sine wave technology, it ensures smooth and reliable power delivery for all your electronic devices. Featuring Dura Retain Technology and low watt loss EI core, it saves electricity while providing longer power backup. The inverter boasts intelligent pulse technology for faster charging and extended battery life. Safety features include a resettable circuit breaker and smart overload sense for total protection of connected appliances. Compatible with a wide range of batteries, it supports capacities between 100Ah-200Ah, catering to diverse needs. With a digital LED display for monitoring power backup and battery charging time, it offers convenience and peace of mind. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a dependable choice for uninterrupted power supply.
Specifications:
Brand: Microtek
Price: 3,799 (
MRP 6,24039% Off)
Type: Pure Sine Wave
VA Rating: 950VA/12V
Max. Peak Load: 760 watts
Compatibility: Wide battery range
Display: Digital LED display
Warranty: 2-year coverage
Pros
Cons
Efficient power backup
May not be that durable
User-friendly LED display
Not compatible for heavy duty use
Wide battery compatibility
Pure sine wave output
Compact and lightweight design
Affordable price
User’s Review: Excellent product in low price with 2 years warranty period.Compatible with 150Ah battery. Good for a small family .
Why it's worth buying:Worth buying for efficient power backup and user-friendly LED display. Highly rated with 4 stars on Amazon, reflecting customer satisfaction.
The Exide 150Ah Instabrite Inverter UPS Battery is a dependable backup solution for your home or office. Designed with next-generation inva tubular technology, it withstands long and frequent power cuts effortlessly. The thick tubular plates ensure durability and reliability, making it ideal for areas with frequent outages. With superior overcharge resistance, this battery delivers consistent performance and longer life. Its red colour adds a touch of style to your setup. Trust Exide for dependable power backup, backed by years of expertise and innovation. Ensure uninterrupted power supply with the Exide Instabrite Inverter UPS Battery.
Specifications:
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 10,00010% Off)
Brand: Exide Technologies
Type: Inva Tubular
Capacity: 150Ah
Technology: Next-gen tubular
Durability: Thick plates
Colour: Red
Weight: 53 kilograms
Pros
Cons
Long-lasting performance.
Heavy weight
Superior overcharge resistance
Suitable for high-power consumption areas
Easy to install and use
Reliable during frequent power cuts
User’s Review: One of the Best Batteries for Inverters, Just keep checking the water levels once in fifteen days and that will keep them going on.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliable performance and durability, backed by a 68% 5-star rating on Amazon.
The SERVBAK Solar Solution, a reliable power storage solution for homes, offices, and shops. With its rechargeable 40Ah solar tubular battery, it ensures consistent and reliable performance for your solar energy system. This high-capacity battery comes with a 60-month warranty, offering peace of mind and assurance of quality. Compatible with 12-volt systems, it seamlessly powers solar panels, inverters, and other equipment. Housed in a durable PPCP container, it ensures safe containment of components, enhancing its lifespan. Trust SERVBAK for efficient energy storage and distribution, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications.
Specifications:
Price: 6,899 (
MRP 14,99954% Off)
Brand: SERVBAK
Capacity: 40Ah solar tubular
Warranty: 60 months
Voltage: 12 Volts
Container: Durable PPCP
Weight: 23 Kilograms
Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 24 Cm
Pros
Cons
Compatible with 12-volt systems
Limited to 12-volt systems
Ample power storage capacity
Durable PPCP container
High performance
User’s Review: Value for money good battery backup. So I am happy. thanku servotech company. Good quality battery.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for reliable performance and long warranty, ensuring ample power storage for residential and commercial solar energy systems.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How long does an inverter battery last?
The lifespan of an inverter battery depends on various factors such as the quality of the battery, usage patterns, maintenance, and environmental conditions. On average, a well-maintained inverter battery can last anywhere from 3 to 5 years.
What maintenance is required for inverter batteries?
Regular maintenance includes checking and topping up electrolyte levels (for flooded batteries), cleaning terminals, ensuring proper ventilation, and periodic equalisation charging. Following manufacturer's guidelines and recommendations is crucial for optimal battery performance and longevity.
Can I use any battery with my inverter?
It's essential to use a battery that is compatible with your inverter's voltage and power requirements. Check the manufacturer's specifications and recommendations to ensure compatibility and avoid damage to your equipment.
What should I do if my inverter battery is not holding a charge?
Check for loose connections, corroded terminals, or sulfation buildup on the battery plates. Perform a capacity test to assess the battery's health, and if necessary, consider replacing it if it no longer holds a charge effectively.
Are inverter batteries safe to use indoors?
Inverter batteries are generally safe for indoor use when installed and maintained properly. However, ensure proper ventilation to prevent the buildup of hydrogen gas released during charging, which can pose a safety risk in confined spaces.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, inverter batteries play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during outages, making them indispensable for homes, offices, and shops. With our curated list of top-rated options, you can find reliable batteries designed for durability, efficiency, and peace of mind. Choose from our recommendations and invest in a dependable power backup solution today, safeguarding your electronic devices and providing uninterrupted power when you need it most.