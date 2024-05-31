7 Best Hair Dryers of 2024 - Experts Approved

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its intelligent heat control and 1380-watt motor, ensuring fast drying without extreme heat damage. Engineered for various hair types, it includes five styling attachments, making it versatile for any hair styling needs.
Best for Curly Hair: The is ideal for curly hair due to its innovative attachments, including a powerful diffuser that defines curls while reducing frizz. With ceramic and ionic technology, it delivers 1875 watts of drying power, ensuring gentle and effective styling.
Best Budget: The offers exceptional value with tourmaline ceramic technology and ionic conditioning, providing uniform heat and reducing frizz for more shine. Its 3 heat/2 speed settings and cool shot button make it a versatile and affordable choice.
When it comes to hair care, having the right tools can make all the difference. A not only expedites your styling routine but also leaves your hair looking salon-worthy every time.
With numerous options available, from iconic brands like , , , and more, choosing the perfect hair dryer can seem overwhelming. However, by understanding the unique features and benefits offered by each model, you can confidently select the one best suited to your individual needs.
Be it if you're dealing with , fine strands, or , there's a hair dryer designed specifically for you. From advanced technologies like ionic and infrared to specialised attachments such as diffusers and concentrators, these innovative tools cater to a diverse range of hair types and styling preferences.
In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the top contenders in the market of hair dryers, delving into their key features, performance capabilities, and user feedback.
By the end, you'll have all the information you need to make an informed decision and invest in a hair dryer that not only meets but exceeds your expectations, ensuring flawless results every time you style.
Below is a list of best hair dryers for all hair types
The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer is the most popular and best hair dryer engineered for fast drying and precise styling without extreme heat, protecting hair from damage. With intelligent heat control, it maintains shine and hair health, while various attachments cater to different hair types. Featuring precise speed and heat settings, including a cold shot option, it offers versatility and styling control. Ideal for volumized blowouts, defined curls, and protecting scalp health, it's the ultimate hair care solution.
Specifications:
Price: $429
Brand: Dyson
Wattage: 1380 watts
Color: Nickel/Copper
Special Feature: Fast drying
Recommended Use: Drying
Heat Settings: 4 options
Speed Settings: 3 options
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient and works fast
|Airflow could be better
|Produces outstanding results
|Precise temperature and speed control
|High heat dryers more quickly
|Gentle on scalp and hair health
|Precise temperature and speed control
User feedback: “I love this hair dryer. If you can afford to splurge it’s well worth it. I wish I had purchased one earlier. I used to get so hot drying my hair, it’s definitely half the time or better. Has a great straightening attachment that can be used on wet or dry hair. I air dry my hair half way and finish with the attachment, it’s really easy and fast. I also love to use dry hair. All the time wasted drying my hair before! I know better now.”
Why it's worth buying: With a whopping 75% of Amazon users rating it 5 stars, the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer speaks volumes about its quality and performance.
2.
The Cosy Companions Hair Dryer is a powerful and efficient tool for fast and effective hair drying. With its high-speed brushless motor and negative Ionic technology, it dries hair 5x faster than traditional dryers while eliminating frizz and locking in moisture. The intelligent temperature control system ensures safe and gentle drying, while the lightweight and portable design makes it ideal for home and travel use. Complete with a diffuser and nozzle, it's the perfect gift for anyone seeking a salon-quality blowout experience.
Specifications:
Price: $129
Brand: Cosy Companion
Power: 1500 Watts
Motor: Brushless, High-Speed
Technology: Negative Ionic
Weight: Lightweight, Portable
Nozzle: 360° Rotating
Safety: UL Certified
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and ergonomic design
|The position of the controls are not practical
|Safe temperature control
|Price may be higher than competitors
|Fast drying time
|Low noise level
|Compact and travel friendly size
User feedback: “Not noisy, but powerful! And small! This machine has 3 different modes. Room temperature, hot, and hotter! The light on the back indicates which setting it is set to. The machine is very powerful, and it dries hair really quickly! It is also comfortable to hold, and easy to use. Highly recommend it!”
Why it's worth buying: With impressive 4.5-star ratings and over 6,000 purchases on Amazon last month alone, this hair dryer is a proven favourite among users, delivering exceptional performance.
The Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is a versatile multi-styler and powerful hair dryer brush designed to cater to various hair types. With auto-wrap curlers, paddle brush, and oval brush attachments, it allows for effortless styling, smoothing, volumizing, and drying. The compact and lightweight design ensures easy handling, while advanced temperature control technology prevents heat damage, making it suitable for straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair. Perfect your blowout game with this all-in-one styling tool.
Specifications:
Price: $288
Brand: Shark
Power: 1300 watts
Weight: 1.5lbs
Attachments: Multi-styler options
Curlers: 1.25" auto-wrap
Material: Plastic, Metal
Colour: Stone
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast drying with low heat
|Device is noisy
|Lightweight and compact design
|Excellent performance and quality
|Curls stay for a long time
User feedback: “This is the best thing I could get for my hair! I had the Revlon brush and this is waaay better and gentle with my hair. It isn’t heavy, very easy to handle, has amazing power and the attachments are the best. You can blow dry, brush and do waves with them. It helps a lot with the frizz. If you’re thinking of getting it. What are you waiting for?”
Why it's worth buying: With 4.3-star ratings and over 8,000 recent purchases on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for effective hair care.
The L'ANGE HAIR Soleil Professional Hair Dryer delivers quick, smooth blowouts with its powerful 1875-watt motor and adjustable heat settings. Its negative ion function reduces frizz, while the cool shot button locks in your style. Lightweight and ergonomic, it features turbo airflow for fast drying, a professional-length cord, and an included heat concentrator for precision styling. Ideal for all hair types, this hair dryer ensures silky, shiny, frizz-free results with less heat exposure. Perfect for achieving salon-quality blowouts at the comfort of your home
Specifications:
Price: 69$
Brand: L'ANGE
Colour: Black
Wattage: 1875 watts
Material: Plastic
Cord Length: 7.9 ft
Weight: 1.5 lbs
|Pros
|Cons
|Works great for fine hair
|Temperature settings could be improved
|Dries the hair quickly and efficiently
|A little heavy in weight
|Helps with the frizz
|Powerful and a bit when running
User feedback: “This is easily the best hair dryer I’ve ever owned! It is super lightweight and quiet compared to other hair dryers I’ve owned! It dries my hair super fast with great power! The temperature can be super hot on the hottest setting so be careful, but there are lower settings that aren’t as bad!”
Why it's worth buying: With 73% of users awarding it five stars on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for effective and convenient hair styling.
The Conair Hair Dryer is the best hair dryer for frizzy hair offers professional performance with its 1875-watt full-size design and Tourmaline ceramic technology, ensuring fast drying with less damage and more shine. Equipped with ionic conditioning, it fights frizz and enhances natural shine. With customizable heat and speed settings, including a cool shot button, it caters to different hair types. This hair dryer is ideal for achieving smooth, sleek styles with its concentrator nozzle for focused airflow. Trusted since 1959, Conair delivers innovative hair care solutions for every hair type.best hair dryer for thick hair
Specifications:
Price: $30
Brand: Conair
Power: 1875 watts
Technology: Tourmaline Ceramic
Conditioning: Ionic
Speed settings: 3 heat/2 speed
Material: Tourmaline Ceramic
Finish: Diamond
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast drying with less damage
|The cord is short
|Includes cool shot button
|Drying power could be improved
|Prevents lint buildup
|Extends motor life
|Fights frizz and enhances shine
User feedback: “I was very surprised how light this hairdryer was. Coming off of a 20 year run from my last hair dryer that finally died I was a little overwhelmed with all the choices. Before buying a crazy expensive one I thought about what was important to me. Turns out, lightweight and 3 temp settings. This delivers. I was also very surprised that although it didn't have as intense a blow on high as my old one it dried twice as fast. Blew my mind, I guess I should have gotten a new hair dryer sooner, advanced technology is great. Oh and my hair seems smoother and silkier than from a 20 year old dryer, nice bonus.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its fast drying and frizz-fighting capabilities, backed by glowing 4.4-star ratings and over 100+ purchases on Amazon last month alone.
The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer boasts 2000 watts of power and lightweight ergonomic design for efficient, fatigue-free styling. Utilising Nano Titanium and ionic technology, it dries hair faster with reduced frizz, leaving it smooth and shiny. With six heat/speed settings and a cool shot button, it offers versatile styling options. The integrated ion generator further enhances smoothness, while the removable rear filter ensures consistent performance. Backed by a limited 4-year warranty, it's a durable and reliable choice for professional-quality results.
Specifications:
Price: $89
Brand: BaBylissPRO
Power: 2000 Watts
Technology: Nano Titanium
Settings: 6 Heat/Speed
Warranty: 4 Years
Ion Generator: Yes
Material: Titanium
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful performance
|Hottest setting could be better
|Lightweight and ergonomic
|Expensive
|Built quality is exceptional
|Adds volume without frizz
User feedback: “High heat and fast drying. Does a great job straightening my wavy fine hair. Multi settings for speed and heat makes it very versatile. The cord is a great length- longer than previous hairdryers I’ve used . And fairly lightweight - big plus. A little pricey but very worth it.”
Why it's worth buying: Lightweight design and versatile settings make it a favourite, as supported by Amazon's Choice badge and stellar 4.6-star ratings.
The Remington Pro Wet2style Hair Dryer provides fast, damage-free styling with its unique attachments and 1875 watts of drying power. Utilising ceramic and ionic technology, it fights frizz and leaves hair soft and smooth. The innovative attachments cater to various styling needs, from straightening to defining curls. With three heat settings, two speed settings, and a cool shot feature, it provides customizable styling options. Lightweight and compact, it ensures comfortable and efficient styling sessions, delivering long-lasting results without compromising hair health.
Specifications:
Price: $29
Brand: Remington
Power: 1875W
Technology: Ceramic, Ionic
Settings: 3 Heat, 2 Speed
Voltage: 120V
Weight: Lightweight
Attachments: Detangler, Blowout Boost, Diffuser, Slipstream
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast, efficient drying
|May not be suitable for travel
|Versatile styling options
|Attachment stability could be better
|Includes multiple useful attachments
|Long-lasting results
|Frizz reduction and smoothness
User feedback: “I lost count of how many hair dryers I've tried; different sizes and price ranges. I have 4C and primarily use the comb attachment to help manage it, as I don't like much heat. This is perfect. I like how the design makes it comfortable to hold and move around while using it. It feels sturdy and the comb attachment never came off while I was using it. I'm really glad I found this. I'd lost hope that I'd ever find one after so many failures.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 2000+ Amazon reviewers, it's worth buying for its proven performance and user satisfaction.
Factors to consider when shopping for a hair dryer
Hair Type: Consider your hair type—whether it's fine, thick, curly, or straight. Different hair types require different levels of heat and airflow, so choose a hair dryer with settings suited to your specific needs.
Heat Settings: Look for a hair dryer with multiple heat and speed settings. This versatility allows you to customise the temperature and airflow to achieve the desired results without causing damage to your hair.
Technology: Consider the technology used in the hair dryer, such as ceramic, tourmaline, or ionic. These technologies help to reduce frizz, promote shine, and speed up drying time.
Attachments: Check for included attachments like diffusers, concentrators, and nozzle tips. These attachments can help you achieve different styles and textures, from sleek and straight to voluminous curls.
Weight and Ergonomics: Pay attention to the weight and design of the hair dryer. A lightweight and ergonomic design can make styling more comfortable, especially if you have long or thick hair.
Durability: Invest in a high-quality hair dryer that is durable and built to last. Look for models with strong motors and solid construction to ensure longevity.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the hair dryer, especially if you plan to use it early in the morning or late at night. Choose a quieter model if noise is a concern.
How we shortlisted them for you
Performance evaluation: We analysed the performance offered by each hair dryer, focusing on factors such as heat settings, technology, attachments, and durability, to ensure they meet your specific needs.
User Feedback: We took into account feedback and reviews from real users who have firsthand experience with these hair dryers, paying attention to their overall satisfaction, performance, and reliability.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and credibility of the brands behind the hair dryers, prioritising well-known and trusted names like Dyson, Revlon, Conair, and others renowned for their quality and innovation.
Comparison of features: We compared the features of each hair dryer, considering pros and cons to ensure you make an informed choice.
Value for Money: We assessed the value proposition of each hair dryer, weighing the features and benefits against the price point to ensure you get the most bang for your buck without compromising on quality.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Why is a blow dryer one of the best tools for styling hair?
A top-quality blow dryer offers powerful airflow, advanced heat control, and ionic technology, which together ensure efficient drying with minimal damage, leaving hair smooth, shiny, and frizz-free.
How can I minimise heat damage by a hair dryer?
To minimise heat damage, use a hair dryer with adjustable heat settings and always start with the lowest heat setting possible. Additionally, apply a heat protectant spray before drying and avoid prolonged exposure to high heat.
How do hair dryer attachments work?
Hair dryer attachments like diffusers and concentrators modify airflow to achieve specific styling goals. Diffusers enhance natural curls and minimise frizz, while concentrators provide targeted airflow for sleeker styles.
How do I use a hair dryer effectively?
To use a hair dryer effectively, start by towel-drying your hair to remove excess moisture, then divide your hair into sections and use a round brush to style while drying, keeping the dryer moving to prevent heat damage.
Can I use a hair dryer every day?
Using a hair dryer daily can lead to dryness and damage over time, so it's advisable to limit usage and incorporate rest days or opt for lower heat settings to minimize potential harm to your hair.
How do I clean a hair dryer?
To clean a hair dryer, start by unplugging it and removing the filter to remove any trapped lint or debris, then use a soft brush or cloth to gently wipe the exterior surfaces, and finally, ensure the dryer is completely dry before reassembling.
In Conclusion
Hair dryers play a vital role in daily hair care routines, offering convenience and efficiency for styling and drying. With numerous options available, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. However, considering factors such as drying power, technology, and user reviews can help narrow down the choices. From our list of recommendations, each option offers unique benefits tailored to different needs and preferences, making them worth considering for anyone seeking a reliable and effective hair drying solution.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change