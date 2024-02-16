5 Best Face Creams for Men in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
It's high time you revamp your daily grooming ritual with our meticulously curated selection of the best face creams designed exclusively for men in India. In India, where diverse climates and environmental factors can take a toll on the skin, finding the right face cream is essential for maintaining a youthful and vibrant appearance. With an array of options flooding the market, finding the perfect face cream can be daunting. That's where our guide steps in to streamline your search, offering expert recommendations to cater to diverse skin types and concerns.
From hydrating formulas to anti-aging solutions, our compilation encompasses products that are meticulously crafted to address the unique needs of men's skin. We've meticulously curated a list of the best face creams for men in India, considering various factors Whether you're a skincare novice or a seasoned enthusiast, our guide will help you navigate through the sea of products and find the perfect face cream to suit your unique needs.
Things to consider before buying a face cream for men
Skin Type: Understand your skin type (dry, oily, combination, sensitive) to choose a face cream that addresses your specific concerns without exacerbating them.
Ingredients: Look for face creams with ingredients suitable for your skin type and concerns. For instance, hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for brightening, or salicylic acid for acne-prone skin.
SPF Protection: If you spend time outdoors, opt for a face cream with SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging and sun damage.
Texture and Consistency: Consider the texture and consistency of the face cream based on your preferences and skin type. Lightweight formulas are ideal for oily skin, while thicker creams may be suitable for dry skin.
Fragrance: Fragrances in skincare products can potentially irritate sensitive skin. Opt for fragrance-free or naturally scented face creams if you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergies.
Here's is a list of best face creams for men in India
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Brand Reputation: We meticulously researched and selected face creams from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality and effectiveness in skincare products.
User Feedback: We analysed user reviews and feedback from reliable sources to ensure that the chosen face creams have consistently positive experiences and results among consumers.
Value for Money: We considered the cost-effectiveness of each face cream, ensuring that they offer excellent value for money without compromising on quality or efficacy.
Dermatologist Recommendations: we prioritised face creams that have received dermatologist recommendations or are formulated with dermatologist-tested ingredients, ensuring their safety and efficacy for a wide range of skin types.
Clinical Evaluations: We included face creams that have undergone rigorous clinical evaluations or have been backed by scientific research supporting their claims of effectiveness and safety.
Experience all-day hydration with Clinique for Men's Maximum Hydrator 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator. This lightweight, oil-free gel-cream instantly quenches thirsty skin, delivering a surge of moisture that lasts for up to 72 hours. Formulated with Auto-Replenishing Technology and caffeine, it activates your skin's own hydration system, ensuring continuous hydration even after washing your face. Infused with hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water, it deeply moisturises, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and revitalised. The super-holding matrix of humectants and polymers locks in moisture, reducing water loss and promoting a healthy, radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this hydrating gel-cream addresses concerns such as dryness and dullness, leaving your skin supple, glowing, and irresistibly smooth.
Specifications:
Price: 4800
Brand: Clinique
Form: Gel cream
Quantity: 50 grams
Skin Type: All
Oil Free: Yes
Volume: 50 millilitres
Benefits: Hydrating
Pros
Cons
Long-lasting hydration
Expensive
Lightweight refreshing formula
Suitable for all skin types
Boosts skin's hydration levels
Helps retain moisture
Quick absorption
User’s Review: A must have for me. The best moisturiser on the market. Without a doubt, I would choose it once and a thousand times. I have already asked for it several times, and I keep repeating it. It's a little expensive, but in the long run you notice the hydration, and it doesn't leave pimples like other brands. TOP
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon it is worth buying for its proven effectiveness and customer satisfaction, ensuring long-lasting hydration and refreshed skin.
Get ready to combat tired-looking skin with L'Oréal Paris Men Expert Moisturiser For Men. Packed with Vita Lift 5 and infused with Vitamin C + Magnesium, this cream fights the five signs of skin fatigue: dryness, dullness, tightness, roughness, and loss of firmness. Its non-greasy formula ensures an instant moisture boost that lasts 24 hours, perfect for your fast-paced lifestyle. With key ingredients like carbon, it energises and hydrates your skin, leaving you looking sharp and refreshed. Incorporate it into your nightly skincare routine by applying a dime-size amount to your face after cleansing with Power Clean. For an extra boost, exfoliate two to three times a week with Power Buff before shaving.
Specifications:
Price: 1,244
MRP 1,99938% Off)
Brand: L'Oréal Paris
Type: Cream moisturiser
Size: 50ml
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Vita Lift 5, Vitamin C + Magnesium
Texture: Non-greasy
Special Ingredients: Carbon
Scent: Hydra energetic
Pros
Cons
Long-lasting hydration
May not be suitable for sensitive skin
Combats multiple signs of fatigue
Scent may be overpowering for some
Lightweight and non-greasy
Instant moisture boost.
Energises and refreshes skin
User’s Review: Very good cream. Very moisturising and absorbs quickly without leaving the skin sticky. Three times you use it, you'll notice hydration, even in areas of your face that are very dehydrated by the cold, for example.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective fatigue-fighting formula and long-lasting hydration, backed by stellar reviews averaging 4.1 stars from over 18,900 satisfied customers on Amazon.
The Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Anti Aging Night Cream for Men is a natural solution to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while nourishing your skin. This luxurious night cream is enriched with 16 Ayurvedic herbs like Jasmine, Almond Oil, and Turmeric, known for their skin-enhancing properties. It deeply moisturise your skin overnight, helping to fight pigmentation, dark spots, and signs of aging, so you wake up to a healthier, firmer complexion. Free from harmful chemicals like sulphates, parabens, and mineral oils, it's suitable for all skin types, providing ultra-hydration and repair without leaving your skin oily. Inspired by ancient Ayurveda, Blue Nectar combines the essence of nature with modern skincare, delivering products that are big on benefits and high on herbs.
Specifications:
Price: 955
MRP 9954% Off)
Brand: Blue Nectar
Type: Ayurvedic night cream
Size: 50 grams
Skin Type: All, combination, dry, normal
Ingredients: 16 Ayurvedic herbs
Special Ingredients: Jasmine, Kumkumadi Oil
Material Type: Hypoallergenic, silicone-free, sulfate-free
Pros
Cons
Deep hydration and repair
May not suit sensitive skin
Fights pigmentation and wrinkles effectively
Absorbs quickly without leaving skin oily
Free from harmful chemicals
Nourishes skin overnight
Repairs the skin barrier effectively
User’s Review: I really loved the product. The consistency is amazing. The ingredients used are pure and organic perfect for sensitive skin people too. It is very gentle and moisturising. Overall a 10/10 for me.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its natural Ayurvedic ingredients and effective anti-aging properties, providing deep hydration and skin repair benefits.
Upgrade your skincare routine with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer. Unlike traditional moisturisers that merely seal in moisture, this innovative water gel actually boosts your skin's hydration levels for a fresh, dewy complexion. Infused with 9 amino acids and electrolytes, it delivers 5 times the hydration, leaving your skin feeling plump and revitalised. With its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula, it provides 72 hours of continuous hydration without the greasy residue. Say goodbye to dry, dull skin and hello to a refreshed, radiant complexion. Suitable for both men and women, this dermatologist-tested moisturiser strengthens your skin's moisture barrier, restoring vitality and promoting healthier-looking skin.
Specifications:
Price: 1,001
MRP 1,15013% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Type: Water gel
Quantity: 50g
Skin type: All
Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, amino acids
Texture: Lightweight, fast-absorbing
Duration: 72-hour hydration
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and fast-absorbing
Expensive for the quantity
Strengthens skin's moisture barrier
Refreshes and revitalises skin
Provides Intense hydration
Long-lasting moisture
Soothes and calms the skin
User’s Review: Such a lightweight gel moisturiser which makes you feel hydrated and slightly cooler at the same time. The container is extremely small, so use only a little bit of the product which is more than enough for a single use. Best option for winters.
Why it's worth buying: With over 6K recent purchases on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating, this hyaluronic acid moisturiser is worth buying for its proven effectiveness and customer satisfaction.
Experience relief and nourishment with La Roche-Posay Toleriane Moisturizer for Soothing Sensitive Skin. Specially formulated for sensitive skin types, this facial moisturiser nurtures and fortifies the skin barrier while providing intense hydration. Enriched with glycerin, ceramides, and niacinamide, it soothes and softens the skin, reducing the risk of redness caused by sensitivity. The addition of antioxidant spring water offers protection against environmental stressors, keeping your skin shielded from pollution and harsh weather conditions. With a lightweight, non-greasy formula, this moisturiser absorbs quickly, leaving your skin feeling soft, supple, and comforted throughout the day.
Specifications:
Price: 2,997
MRP 4,78837% Off)
Brand: La Roche-Posay
Size: 40ml
Skin type: Sensitive
Key ingredients: Glycerin, Ceramides, Niacinamide
Texture: Rich, non-greasy
Formulation: Dermatologist-tested
Packaging: Tube
Pros
Cons
Soothes sensitive skin effectively
Nourishes and fortifies the skin barrier
Helps minimise redness and irritation
Absorbs quickly for all-day comfort
Protects against environmental stressors
Lightweight and non-greasy texture
Contains niacinamide to soothe skin
User’s Review: It is one of the best creams for sensitive skin. Its ingredients are very good, they soothe the skin very well. Eye, it is a rather nourishing cream than moisturising, it is better to use it after a moisturising serum. It is my favourite basic cream for after a treatment with active ingredients (such as acid, for example), since it has no active ingredients and would not conflict with any special treatment. I have thin, sensitive and combination skin, in summer during the day it is too heavy, but for winter it is ideal. It does not cause acne or blackheads, it fights well with areas with dryness. In short, I will continue to buy it as usual and I highly recommend trying it.
Why it's worth buying: With 75% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars,this face cream effectiveness in soothing sensitive skin and providing intense hydration makes it a worthwhile purchase for many users.
How to Use Best Face Cream for Men for optimal results
Start with a clean face, gently patting it dry.
Take a pea-sized amount of face cream and warm it between your fingers.
Apply the cream evenly across your face and neck, using gentle upward motions.
Massage the cream into your skin using circular motions, focusing on areas prone to dryness or wrinkles.
Allow the cream to fully absorb into your skin before applying sunscreen.
Use the face cream both morning and night for consistent hydration and nourishment.
Follow up with additional skincare products like serums or eye creams if desired.
Enjoy the benefits of smoother, more radiant skin with regular use of your chosen face cream.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should men use face cream?
Men should ideally use face cream twice a day, in the morning and evening, to maintain hydration and protect against environmental stressors. Adjust frequency based on personal skincare needs and preferences.
Should men use face cream before or after shaving?
It's beneficial for men to apply face cream after shaving to soothe and moisturise the skin. Look for products with calming ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile to reduce irritation.
Are face creams for men suitable for daily use?
Absolutely, face creams for men are formulated for daily use, typically applied in the morning and evening after cleansing the face, to maintain optimal hydration levels, protect against environmental stressors, and promote healthy-looking skin.
Can face cream for men reduce wrinkles?
Yes, certain face creams formulated with anti-aging ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, or peptides can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles over time by promoting collagen production and improving skin elasticity.
How long does it take for men's face cream to show results?
Results from using men's face cream can vary depending on individual skin concerns and the product's formulation. Generally, visible improvements in skin hydration and texture may be noticed within a few weeks of consistent use.
In Conclusion
Face creams for men in India offer a wide range of benefits, from providing hydration and nourishment to addressing specific skin concerns like aging and sensitivity. With our curated list of recommendations, you can find products enriched with essential ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and antioxidants, suitable for all skin types. Investing in a quality face cream can help you achieve healthier, more radiant skin, ensuring you look and feel your best every day. Choose from our curated list and experience the difference for yourself.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change