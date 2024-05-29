10 Best Sunscreen for face of 2024 | Dermatologists Recommended

Our Top Picks
Time and again, skincare gurus stress the importance of applying sunscreen daily. It doesn't matter if it's sunny or cloudy, hot or cold; sunscreen is your skin's steadfast shield. Research reveals that . So, if we want to dodge skin cancers, sunburns, and premature aging, slathering on sunscreen is a no-brainer.
Now, you might be thinking, "But I don't spend much time in the sun, so do I really need sunscreen?" The answer is yes! UV rays are sneaky; they can still reach your skin even on cloudy days or through windows indoors. That's why wearing sunscreen daily, rain or shine, is crucial for maintaining healthy skin.
But the market is flooded with countless options, each claiming to be the best. How do you sift through the sea of products to find the one that truly delivers? Don't worry, We've done the legwork to narrow down the best sunscreens for face making your search a tad bit easier.
So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the maze of sunscreens to find your perfect match. With our recommendations, you can step out into the sun with confidence, knowing your skin is shielded from harm.
Below is list of best sunscreens for safe
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Face Sunscreen Moisturizer provides essential protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, infused with Hyaluronic Acid for a smoother, youthful appearance. This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen blends seamlessly into the skin, offering broad-spectrum SPF 40 coverage with a sheer tint. Ideal for daily use on normal, dry, and combination skin, it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while retaining moisture. Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and dermatologist-recommended, it's a TSA-approved travel companion for on-the-go protection. With zinc oxide and octinoxate as active ingredients, it ensures reliable sun protection without leaving a white cast.
Specifications:
Price: $41
Brand: EltaMD
SPF Level: 40
Size: 1.7 oz
Skin Compatibility: Dry, Combination
Weight: 48 grams
Coverage: Sheer Tint
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide, Octinoxate
Texture: Lightweight, Sheer
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Blends seamlessly into the skin
|
Limited tint options available
|
Helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles
|
Lightweight non-greasy formula
User feedback: “My esthetician gave me a sample of this product last time I was seeing her and I loved it so much that I ordered 2 bottles and sent the link to my friends. It’s very light and silky and acts like a BB cream and evens out your skin tone while providing 40 spf. This has become my favourite product!! Highly recommend”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its popularity and high ratings—over 50K purchases last month on Amazon with a stellar rating of 4.6.
COSRX Daily SPF 50 Vitamin E Sunscreen offers essential daily protection against UVA and UVB rays, repairing and preventing visible signs of aging and damaged skin. Its lightweight texture with a semi-matte finish ensures no white cast, suitable for all skin tones. Featuring SPF 50 and key ingredients like Vitamin E, Cacao, and Cotton, it provides broad-spectrum protection while controlling excess sebum and alleviating redness. Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, this sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it ideal for oily and combination skin types. Protect, strengthen, and rejuvenate your skin with COSRX's skin-friendly sunscreen formula.
Specifications:
Price: $23
Brand: COSRX
SPF Level: 50
Texture: Lightweight, creamy
Finish: Semi-matte
Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, Cacao
Protection: Broad-spectrum
Skin Types: Oily, combination
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Semi-matte finish avoids greasiness
|
Scented formulation may not suit all
|
Controls excess sebum
|
Not suitable for dry skin types
|
Absorbs quickly and efficiently into the skin
|
High SPF protection
User feedback: “I have used this twice and greatly enjoyed it both times. It did not leave a white cast, left a smooth finish, and most importantly as my face continued to sweat, it did not burn my eyes which most face sunscreen does. I will continue to use it. Have an upcoming beach vacation and plan to use this a lot. Highly recommend it. As with all Cosrx products I have tried so far, it is excellent.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high efficacy and broad-spectrum protection. Backed by rave reviews with 73% giving it a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon.
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 is an ideal solution for sun protection on active days. This broad-spectrum sunscreen absorbs both UVA and UVB rays, preventing skin aging and burning. With its lightweight, hydrating formula, it leaves no white cast and feels smooth on the skin. Water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, it's perfect for outdoor activities. Enriched with antioxidant-rich ingredients like sunflower and rosemary extracts, it nourishes and protects your skin. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this sunscreen provides non-comedogenic protection without clogging pores. Stay protected and hydrated with Supergoop!'s beloved fan-favourite sunscreen lotion.
Specifications:
Price: $68
Brand:Supergoop!
SPF Level: 50
Size: 18 fl oz
Scent: Rosemary
Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene
Water Resistance: 80 minutes
Skin Type: Suitable for all
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Absorbs quickly without feeling sticky
|
May not suit all
|
Water and sweat resistant
|
Can irritate the eyes
|
Nourishes and protects skin
|
Fresh scent without leaving a white cast
User feedback: “So glad I found this sunscreen! I've tried many different sunscreens for my face including numerous zinc and other products specifically for sensitive skin. This is the ONLY waterproof sunscreen I've used that doesn't cause ANY irritation or breakouts even with reapplying. It's a little shinier than some but still looks good, easy to apply with no white cast, smells good. My skin feels great - nourished and moisturised - when wearing this. Will repurchase!”
Why it's worth buying: With over 10K+ purchases and a stellar 4.6 average rating from 8000+ reviewers on Amazon, it's trusted by many for effective sun care.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 100 is a high SPF sunscreen designed for sensitive skin prone to burning, offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with Cell-Ox Shield® Technology. This oxybenzone-free sunscreen absorbs quickly, leaving skin moisturised and soothed without a white cast. Formulated with antioxidant-rich ingredients like Senna Alata and Vitamin E, it fights free radicals caused by the sun while being water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Dermatologist-tested and allergy-tested, this fragrance-free and oil-free sunscreen is suitable for adults and children aged 3 and up.
Specifications:
Price: $26.99
Brand: La Roche-Posay
SPF Level: SPF 100
Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene
Size: 18 Ounces
Skin Types: Sensitive Skin
Water Resistance: 80 Minutes
Texture: Melt-In Milk
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
High sun protection level
|
Thick texture may feel heavy
|
Water-resistant for active days
|
May cause irritation is some
|
No white cast
|
Antioxidant-rich formula
User feedback: “This is without a doubt, the best sunscreen on the market. I live in Phoenix, AZ where the sun is very intense and I am a 3-4 times per week golfer. I regularly visit the dermatologist who consistently praises me for how good my skin looks despite my exposure. I use this product religiously and it hasn't failed me. It is not greasy, doesn't have a foul odour, and lasts for hours. I put it all over my face and arms every time I go out in the sun, even for an hour. Be sure to get the 100 SPF version (it comes in 60 and perhaps other versions as well).”
Why it's worth buying: Amazon Choice with stellar 4.7-star ratings validates its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.
Protect and renew your skin with Paula's Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50. It provides effective UVA and UVB protection while hydrating the skin for a healthier, younger-looking complexion. With its lightweight, water-light texture and satin-matte finish, this anti-aging moisturiser is perfect for normal to oily skin types. Formulated with potent antioxidants like chamomile, green tea, pomegranate, and goji extract, it defends against environmental stressors and prevents premature aging. Ideal for daily use as the last step in your skincare routine, it leaves the skin feeling smooth and hydrated without any greasy residue.
Specifications:
Price: $38
Brand: Paula's Choice
Sun Protection: SPF 50
Skin Type: Normal to Oily
Texture: Lightweight Fluid
Size: 2 Ounce
Antioxidants: Chamomile, Green Tea
Finish: Satin-Matte
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Hydrates while preventing aging
|
May feel too lightweight for some
|
Lightweight and non-greasy
|
Smooth satin-matte finish
|
Effective broad-spectrum protection
User feedback: “Not going to lie I have tried so many face sunscreens and for some reason after a few hours they start to burn my eyes no matter what. I did so much research before purchasing this one cuz I have wasted too much money. After using it for a few weeks I absolutely love it. Very lightweight and I haven’t had any eye burning while using this product. Also the scent is perfect not strong at all and doesn’t leave any white cast
I can finally say I have found my favourite SPF!!!!”
Why it's worth buying: Highly rated with frequent purchases, indicating satisfaction. Trusted by many for effective results
Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 is a dermatologist-recommended mineral sunscreen that provides comprehensive environmental protection against UVA/UVB rays, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. Powered by patented EnviroScreen® Technology, this lightweight, antioxidant-rich formula blends seamlessly for a natural finish. With broad-spectrum SPF 50/PA++++, it offers invisible coverage in a universal shade, suitable for all skin types and tones. Water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, this oil-free, hypoallergenic sunscreen is 100% chemical-free and vegan-friendly.
Specifications:
Price: $49
Brand: Colorescience
SPF Rating: 50
Protection: Broad Spectrum
Active Ingredient: Zinc Oxide
Water Resistance: 40 minutes
Size: 1.8 fl. oz. / 55 mL
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Oil-free and hypoallergenic
|
May be a little thick for some
|
Lightweight and invisible coverage
|
Water-resistant for a good time
|
Dermatologist recommended
User feedback: “This is the best sunscreen and glow I’ve ever found. I even have 5 of my friends hooked. This is the absolute best and I hope they never discontinue it! Feels amazing and gives that beautiful glow. I highly recommend.!!!”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.5-star Amazon ratings from over 1K purchasers, ensuring reliable performance and customer satisfaction.
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
No white cast
|
Pricy for the quantity
|
Does not sting the eyes
|
Smell could be an issue for some
|
Applies evenly and easily
|
Soothes and calms the skin
User feedback: “BEST sunscreen ever! It goes on so smoothly! And it only has Zinc Oxide as its active ingredient! None of the other harmful active ingredients are in this. I've searched and searched, this is the only one I found without Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Titanium Dioxide etc. Thank you for making a sunscreen with Zinc Oxide ONLY! Love this.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its widespread customer satisfaction, with 80% of Amazon users giving it an impressive 5-star rating.
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 ensures broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB rays with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Its mineral-based formula, developed with dermatologists, is gentle on the skin, free from oxybenzone and other harmful chemicals. Featuring three essential ceramides, it helps restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. This non-greasy, fragrance-free sunscreen is suitable for sensitive skin and is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation and National Eczema Association. With hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it hydrates the skin while providing effective sun protection. Apply liberally for optimal coverage and reapply as needed for continuous protection.
Specifications:
Price: $14
Brand: CeraVe
Sun Protection: SPF 50
Size: 5 oz
Skin Type: All
Formula: 100% Mineral
Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides
Compliance: Hawaii Compliant
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Easy to apply and blend
|
May leave a white cast
|
Hydrating and lightweight formula
|
Difficult to rinse
|
Gentle on the skin
|
Non Comedogenic and oil free
User feedback: “I only barely realised that other sunblock lotions were giving me rashes on my arms (despite not applying it on my arms). After making the switch to CeraVe that weird allergic reaction went away. It does make my face look whiter like I just applied a foundation too light for my skin tone, but at least I'm not getting rashes anymore.”
Why it's worth buying: The high number of purchases on Amazon last month indicates its popularity and trust among consumers seeking reliable sun protection.
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60 shields and hydrates skin with its lightweight, broad-spectrum formula. Infused with prebiotic oat, it nourishes and softens skin while defending against harmful UVA and UVB rays. This oil-free, oxybenzone-free lotion is water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Dermatologist-recommended, it helps prevent sunburn and reduces the risk of skin cancer and premature aging. Apply liberally before sun exposure and reapply regularly for continuous protection. Stay moisturised and protected all day with Aveeno's trusted sun care solution.
Specifications:
Price: $38
Brand: Aveeno
SPF Level: SPF 60
Size: 12 fl oz
Ingredients: Prebiotic Oat
Resilience: Water-resistant (80 mins)
Formulation: Oil-free
Sun Protection: Broad spectrum
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
No white cast
|
Slightly thicker consistency
|
Water and sweat-resistant
|
May burn the eyes
|
Hydrates skin effectively
|
prevents sunburn
User feedback: “Wow, it is the best sunscreen I've ever used in my entire life because it feels like a regular lotion without all that white thickness mess. It goes on smoothly and is very moisturising. "I can't believe it's not thick" and white paste all over your skin. Highly recommend it.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.5-star rating from over 7000+ reviewers on Amazon, its effectiveness are well-proven.
Providing broad-spectrum protection with SPF 36, Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen leaves no white cast. This lightweight, water-based sunscreen is infused with green tea, cica, and sunflower seed oil to hydrate, soothe, and nourish the skin. Perfect for everyday use, it delivers invisible UVA/UVB defense and a fresh, dewy glow. Vegan and cruelty-free, it is free from parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, and other harmful ingredients. Blending seamlessly under makeup, it is ideal for all skin types, ensuring your skin remains protected and radiant throughout the day.
Specifications:
Price: $18
Brand: Innisfree
Sun Protection: SPF 36
Formula: Water-based
Key Ingredients: Green Tea, Cica
Coverage: Broad Spectrum
Size: 1.69 Fl Oz
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Hydrates and soothes skin
|
May not suit everyone
|
Leaves a fresh dewy glow
|
Easily spreads on the face
|
No white film
User feedback: “I generally am sceptical of sunscreen due to the way it affects my pale skin, but this product worked amazingly! It does recommend reapplying after 2 hours and it is a good idea to follow that but for testing purposes I left it on without touching it for about 5 hours, even with sweating it protected my skin from the sun!”
Why it's worth buying: Its high ratings and Amazon Choice status underscore its popularity and reliability among users, making it a worthwhile investment for daily sun protection.
Types of sunscreen
Chemical Sunscreens: These sunscreens absorb UV rays and convert them into heat, offering broad-spectrum protection.
Physical (Mineral) Sunscreens: These sunscreens create a barrier on the skin, reflecting and scattering UV rays away from the skin.
Combination Sunscreens: Blending both chemical and physical filters, these sunscreens offer broad-spectrum protection catering to various skin types and preferences,
Factors to consider when shopping for a sunscreen
SPF Level: Choose a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30 to effectively block UVB rays.
Broad-Spectrum Protection: Look for sunscreens that protect against both UVA and UVB rays to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer.
Skin Type: Consider your skin type (oily, dry, sensitive, etc.) and choose a sunscreen formulation that suits your needs without causing irritation or breakouts.
Water Resistance: Opt for water-resistant sunscreens if you'll be swimming or sweating, and reapply as directed for continued protection.
Ingredients: Check the ingredient list for hypoallergenic or non-comedogenic formulations if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Application: Consider the sunscreen's texture, ease of application, and compatibility with makeup or skincare products for daily use.
Fragrance: Choose fragrance-free sunscreens to minimise the risk of irritation, especially for sensitive skin types.
Active Lifestyle: If you engage in outdoor activities or sports, select a sunscreen that offers long-lasting protection and is sweat-resistant.
How we selected them for you
Dermatologist Recommended: We prioritized sunscreens recommended by dermatologists for their expertise in skincare and skin health.
Performance: Each sunscreen was assessed based on its ability to provide effective protection against both UVA and UVB rays, ensuring optimal performance.
Skin Compatibility: We considered different skin types and sensitivities, selecting sunscreens that are suitable for various skin conditions without causing irritation or breakouts.
User Feedback: We gathered insights from user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences and preferences, ensuring that the selected sunscreens meet user expectations.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated sunscreens from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality, safety, and innovation in skincare products.
Value for Money: While considering performance and quality, we also assessed the affordability and overall value offered by each sunscreen to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
How to apply a sunscreen for healthy skin
Apply sunscreen generously 15 minutes before sun exposure.
Reapply every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating.
Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.
Cover all exposed skin, including face, ears, neck, arms, and legs.
Don't forget often overlooked areas like the lips, scalp, and tops of feet.
Use sunscreen every day, even on cloudy or overcast days.
Consider wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses for added sun protection.
Frequently Questions Asked (FAQs)
Do I need a separate sunscreen for my face and body?
Yes, facial skin is typically more sensitive, so using a specialized facial sunscreen can provide better protection without clogging pores or causing irritation.
What is the best sunscreen?
The best sunscreen depends on your skin type and needs, but look for one with broad-spectrum protection (UVA and UVB) and an SPF of at least 30, and consider your skin type and any specific concerns like sensitivity or acne-prone skin.
Should sunscreen be applied before or after moisturiser?
Sunscreen should be applied after moisturiser to ensure it forms a protective barrier on the skin's surface.
Can sunscreen prevent tanning?
While sunscreen can help prevent sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer, it may not completely prevent tanning. However, it can minimise the skin's exposure to harmful UV rays.
Should I use sunscreen indoors too?
While UV exposure indoors is lower than outdoors, it's still advisable to wear sunscreen if you're near windows or spend extended periods in direct sunlight indoors.
Does sunscreen prevent vitamin D absorption?
While sunscreen reduces vitamin D synthesis by blocking UVB rays, most people can still get enough vitamin D through diet and supplements, so it's essential to prioritise sun protection.
The Bottom Line
Sunscreen is an essential part of any skincare routine to protect the skin from harmful UV rays and prevent sun damage, premature aging, and skin cancer. With a wide range of options available, it's crucial to choose a sunscreen that suits your skin type, provides broad-spectrum protection, and is comfortable to wear daily. Our recommended list offers various sunscreens that meet these criteria, ensuring you can find one that fits your needs and preferences. Investing in a quality sunscreen from our selection can help safeguard your skin's health and maintain a youthful appearance in the long run.
