10 Best Sunscreen for face of 2024 | Dermatologists Recommended

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Face Sunscreen Moisturizer stands out with its broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection and tinted formula, offering both sun protection and a natural-looking finish in one product.

Best Mineral Sunscreen: ISDIN 100% Mineral Sunscreen is a top choice for those seeking a mineral-based sunscreen, featuring zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for effective protection without the use of chemical filters.

Best for Sensitive Skin: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 100 caters to sensitive skin with its fragrance-free, allergy-tested, and oxybenzone-free formula, providing high SPF 100 protection without irritating sensitive skin.

Best Budget: innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 offers an affordable yet effective option with its lightweight, water-based formula infused with green tea and sunflower seed oil, providing invisible protection with a fresh, dewy glow.

Time and again, skincare gurus stress the importance of applying sunscreen daily. It doesn't matter if it's sunny or cloudy, hot or cold; sunscreen is your skin's steadfast shield. Research reveals that about 80%–90% of skin cancers are linked to exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation . So, if we want to dodge skin cancers, sunburns, and premature aging, slathering on sunscreen is a no-brainer.

Now, you might be thinking, "But I don't spend much time in the sun, so do I really need sunscreen?" The answer is yes! UV rays are sneaky; they can still reach your skin even on cloudy days or through windows indoors. That's why wearing sunscreen daily, rain or shine, is crucial for maintaining healthy skin.

But the market is flooded with countless options, each claiming to be the best. How do you sift through the sea of products to find the one that truly delivers? Don't worry, We've done the legwork to narrow down the best sunscreens for face making your search a tad bit easier.

So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the maze of sunscreens to find your perfect match. With our recommendations, you can step out into the sun with confidence, knowing your skin is shielded from harm.

Below is list of best sunscreens for safe