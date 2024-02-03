10 Best IFB Washing Machines in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The (TL-SBRS 8.0 KG Aqua, Brown) secures the top spot for the best IFB washing machine with its 5-star energy rating, 8 Kg capacity, and a powerful Triadic Pulsator for deep cleaning.
Best Front Load Washing Machine: The (DIVA AQUA MXS 7010, 2023 Model, Mocha) takes the lead, offering a perfect blend of a 5-star energy rating, 7 Kg capacity, and AI-powered wash optimization.
Best Top Load Washing Machine: For an exceptional top-loading experience, the (TL-REWS 6.5KG AQUA) stands out with its 5-star energy rating, Aqua Conserve feature, and 2X Power Steam capability.
Best Budget: The (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, 2023 Model, Grey) emerges as the budget-friendly choice, offering a 5-star energy rating, 6 Kg capacity, and AI-powered wash optimization.