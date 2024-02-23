10 Best Gaming Mouse in India For 2024

Our Top Picks
India's gaming community is flourishing, with a diverse range of players constantly seeking the right equipment to enhance their skills. In this competitive landscape, finding the best gaming mouse can significantly impact gameplay.
Our comprehensive guide delves into the world of gaming mice, presenting a variety of top contenders. We focus on performance, comfort, and value, helping you navigate the intricacies of each device and explore features that matter most to gamers.
From established brands known for their cutting-edge technology to emerging contenders pushing the boundaries of innovation, the Indian market offers a wide selection of gaming mice to suit every budget and gaming style.
We've curated this list of the best gaming mouse in India, providing insights, reviews, and recommendations to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a seasoned gamer seeking an upgrade or a newcomer looking to invest in your first gaming mouse, this guide aims to be your ultimate companion in navigating the vibrant landscape of gaming peripherals in India.
Essentials factors to consider before purchasing a gaming mouse
Grip Style: Determine your grip style—whether it's palm, claw, or fingertip grip—as different mice are designed to accommodate each style for optimal comfort and control.
Sensor Type: Choose between optical and laser sensors. Optical sensors are generally more accurate and responsive for gaming, while laser sensors might offer better tracking on certain surfaces.
DPI (Dots Per Inch): Consider the DPI range of the mouse, as it determines how sensitive the cursor movements are. Higher DPI settings allow for faster cursor movement, which can be beneficial for gaming, especially in fast-paced FPS games.
Polling Rate: Look at the polling rate, which indicates how often the mouse sends data to your computer. A higher polling rate results in smoother and more responsive cursor movements.
Programmable Buttons: Decide if you need programmable buttons on the mouse. These buttons can be customised to perform specific in-game actions or macros, providing an edge in gameplay.
Weight and Balance: Pay attention to the weight and balance of the mouse. Some gamers prefer heavier mice for stability, while others prefer lighter ones for quicker movements.
Wired vs. Wireless: Consider whether you prefer a wired or wireless mouse. While wireless mice offer more freedom of movement, wired mice often provide lower latency and uninterrupted connectivity.
Durability: Assess the build quality and durability of the mouse, especially if you're an avid gamer who puts in long hours of gaming.
Software Compatibility: Check if the mouse is compatible with your gaming software and operating system, as some features may require specific software or drivers to function optimally.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Performance Analysis: We evaluated the performance specifications of each mouse, including DPI, sensor type, polling rate, and programmable buttons, to ensure they meet the standards for optimal gaming performance.
User Feedback: We analysed user feedback and reviews from gaming communities and online retailers to understand real-world experiences with each gaming mouse.
Comparison of Features: We compared the features of each gaming mouse, including sensor type, DPI range, polling rate, programmable buttons, and ergonomic design, to assess their suitability for different gaming preferences and styles.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of gaming mouse brands, selecting options from well-established manufacturers known for quality and innovation in the gaming industry.
Value Assessment: We assessed the value proposition of each mouse, considering factors such as build quality, durability, and pricing, to provide you with options that offer the best value for your investment.
Below is a list of best gaming mouse in India
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate RZ01-03170100-R3A1 Gaming Mouse offers high-speed wireless connectivity and advanced customization options to cater to your gaming needs. With 11 customizable buttons, including a clutch button, and a DPI range of up to 20,000, this mouse ensures precision and versatility in gameplay. The Razer Focus+ optical sensor provides industry-leading resolution accuracy, while Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology delivers low-latency clicks for seamless gaming sessions. The ergonomic design and textured side grips ensure comfort during long gaming sessions. However, some users may find the mouse lacking in certain features compared to its competitors. Despite this drawback, the Basilisk Ultimate stands out for its customizable lighting zones, ergonomic design, and responsive performance, making it a solid choice for gamers looking for a wireless gaming mouse with advanced features.
Specifications
Price: 7,999 (
MRP 15,29948% Off)
Brand: Razer
Colour: Black
Connectivity: Wireless, USB
Sensor: Razer Focus+
DPI: Up to 20,000
Buttons: 11 customizable
Sensor Technology: Optical
Included: Charging stand
Special Features: LED lighting, ergonomic design
Battery Life: Up to 100 hour
Pros
Cons
High precision
Limited features compared to competitors
Versatile customization options
Comfortable ergonomic design
Seamless wireless connectivity
Stylish customizable lighting
Industry-leading sensor accuracy
User’s review: I feel that it's a bit heavy, probably because the mouse I've been using until now was light. Since I'm using it in games, on the contrary, that was a plus, and I felt that it was easy to use, and I feel that the charge runs out a little quickly. But as soon as you finish using it, if you turn it into a charger, it won't bother you. The reaction speed is also sufficient.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high precision, versatile customization, and comfortable design, as evidenced by its 4.5-star rating on Amazon.
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for gamers seeking lightweight performance. Weighing just 62g, it features a honeycomb shell design for durability and improved airflow. With a 2.4GHz wireless connection, this mouse offers low-latency communication and a 100-hour battery life for uninterrupted gaming sessions. The mouse is water-resistant and features TTC Golden micro dust proof switches for solid, satisfying clicks. It also includes pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for smooth gliding and customizable grip tape for added control. While some users may find the clicks initially hard, they tend to become more comfortable with use. Overall, the Pulsefire Haste delivers on its promise of ultra-lightweight design and reliable performance, making it a great choice for competitive gamers looking for a wireless gaming mouse.
Specifications
Price: 7,490 (
MRP 9,73723% Off)
Brand: HyperX
Colour: White
Weight: Ultra-light, 62g
Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless
Battery Life: Up to 100 hours
Design: Honeycomb shell for ventilation
Switches: TTC Golden micro-dustproof
Skates: Pure virgin-grade PTFE
Extras: Grip tape included
Customization: HyperX NGENUITY software compatible
Pros
Cons
Lightweight design
Clicks may feel hard initially
Enhances manoeuvrability
Long battery life
Durable honeycomb shell
Provides smooth gliding with great grip
Good performance and quality
User’s review: I play a lot of shooters whether online or offline and recently I had nerve compression in my right hand to elbow which was caused by gripping the mouse too hard while playing and moving the heavy 125g behemoth every time I saw an enemy. After my recovery I thought to myself would a light Mouse be better then what I had before and was I right. If you want a mouse that's light there's no batting an eye for under 4k this is the device to go for. Overall, just go for it, no doubts in my mind. The best budget light gaming mouse.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its ultra-lightweight design, durable build, and long battery life, as evidenced by its high rating of 4.5 stars from over 7000 Amazon ratings, indicating its popularity and customer satisfaction.
The Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse is packed with features to enhance your gaming experience. Equipped with the advanced Hero 25K sensor, it delivers precise tracking up to 25,600 DPI with zero smoothing or acceleration. With 11 programmable buttons and customizable RGB lighting, you can tailor the mouse to your gameplay preferences. The adjustable weight system allows you to fine-tune the mouse's weight and balance for optimal comfort. However, some users have reported issues with click registration and difficulty holding the click due to its heavy weight. Despite these drawbacks, the G502 Hero offers excellent tracking accuracy and responsiveness, making it a solid choice for gamers seeking a high-performance gaming mouse with customizable functionalities.
Specifications
Price: 3,895 (
MRP 5,49529% Off)
Brand:Logitech
Sensor: Hero 25K
Buttons: 11 programmable
Weight: Adjustable
DPI: Up to 25,600
Lighting: Customizable RGB
Connectivity: Wired USB
Pros
Cons
Precise tracking
Click registration issues
Customizable buttons
Heavy weight for some users
Adjustable weight system
RGB lighting options
Comfortable ergonomic design
User’s review: Want advantages? Go for this one for sure. This mouse is both good at gaming and productivity. It has a macro feature, and binding features which make a lot of games and productivity tasks done a lot faster!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its precision and customization, this logitech mouse is an Amazon Choice with over 49,000 ratings, ensuring reliability.
The Corsair Nightsword RGB gaming mouse is made for high-performance FPS/MOBA gaming. Featuring a smart tunable weight system, you can adjust the weight between 119g and 141g to fine-tune the balance. The mouse boasts Corsair's most advanced optical sensor, the Pixart PMW3391, offering 18,000 DPI sensitivity customization in 1 DPI resolution steps. Its contoured shape and high-performance rubber grips ensure professional comfort during long gaming sessions. With ten fully programmable buttons, you can customise macros and key remaps for a competitive edge. However, some users may find the weight adjustment process cumbersome, and the mouse may feel slightly heavy for those accustomed to lighter mice. Lastly, the Corsair Nightsword RGB is a versatile gaming mouse that delivers exceptional performance and customization options for serious gamers.
Specifications
Price: 6,999 (
MRP 7,4005% Off)
Brand: Corsair
Connectivity: Wired,
Colour: Black
Sensor: Pixart PMW3391
DPI: 18,000
Weight: Adjustable, 119-141g
Buttons: 10 programmable
Comfort: Contoured shape, rubber grips
Weight System: Smart, real-time detection
Precision: 1 DPI resolution steps
Customization: Extensive macros, key remaps
Pros
Cons
Highly customizable
Weight adjustment may be cumbersome
comfortable grip
Slight heaviness
Excellent performance
Precise sensor
Better responsiveness
Glides smoothly
User’s review: This mouse is best for precision work in Autocad, autodesk inventor and also for playing first person shooter games. There are a variety of settings and you can switch to any profile instantly while working or playing games.
Why it's worth buying: With precise tracking and customizable weight, this Corsair gaming mouse has earned high praise, as evidenced by its 66% 5-star ratings on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for gamers seeking top-notch performance and versatility.
Being one of the best gaming mice on the market, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro in White Edition offers an exceptional gaming experience. With an ultra-lightweight design of 64g, it provides speed and control favoured by top esports players. The Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor ensures flawless tracking performance on various surfaces, including glass, enhancing aim and control. The Gen-3 Optical Mouse Switches offer a 90-million click lifecycle with no double-clicking issues and a 0.2ms actuation for reliability and speed. With Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, you get a 25% faster connection for high-performance, low-latency gameplay. The mouse also boasts up to 90 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, some users have reported scroll wheel problems, and the mouse may be slightly larger than expected. In essence, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is a top choice for gamers seeking a lightweight, high-performance wireless gaming mouse.
Specifications
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 26,99967% Off)
Brand:Razer
Colour: White
Weight: 64g ultra-lightweight
Sensor: Focus Pro 30K Optical
Switches: Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3
Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless
Battery Life: Up to 90 hours
Special: Ergonomic design
Pros
Cons
Exceptional speed and control
Scroll wheel problems
Flawless tracking performance
Slightly larger size
Reliable and fast clicks
High-performance wireless connectivity
Long battery life
Ultra-lightweight design
Reliable switches
User’s review: I have been using this mouse for quite some time now & I have completed a lot of games in it. It is comfortable to hold. It is also extremely accurate & responsive while playing fps games like call of duty. The option to choose the size of battery as per our convenience is excellent. Since I prefer a lightweight mouse, I have been using mine with a AAA battery. You can also add weight to the mouse by using an AA battery & get more battery life too. Overall, it is an excellent choice & is very well worth the price you are paying for it.
Why it's worth buying: With 66% of Amazon users awarding it 5 stars and over 23,000 ratings, this gaming mouse proves its worth with exceptional performance and reliability, making it a top choice for gamers seeking precision and comfort.
The BenQ Zowie FK2-C Symmetrical Gaming Mouse is tailored for esports enthusiasts, offering a weight-reduced design and a paracord cable for enhanced manoeuvrability. With a 3360 sensor and adjustable DPI settings ranging from 400 to 3200, it delivers precise tracking for palm and claw grip users. The 24-step scroll wheel allows for personalised scrolling preferences. Designed with comfort in mind, it features a symmetrical design suitable for both grip styles. However, some users have reported durability issues with the mouse. Despite this drawback, the FK2-C provides additional movement flexibility and stability, thanks to its seamless design and soft resilient cable. Whether you're a professional gamer or a casual enthusiast, this gaming mouse offers reliable performance and customizable features to enhance your gaming experience.
Specifications:
Price: 5,599 (
MRP 8,50034% Off)
Brand: BenQ
Sensor: 3360 sensor
Grip: Symmetrical design
DPI: Adjustable DPI settings
Cable: Paracord cable
Scroll Wheel: 24-step scroll wheel
Report Rate: Adjustable USB report rate
Pros
Cons
Comfortable palm and claw grip
Durability issues
Enhanced manoeuvrability
Performance could be improved
Symmetrical design
Seamless and smooth scrolling
Customizable DPI settings
Adjustable USB report rate
User’s review: I have had the Zowie FK1 generation for 6 years and I am absolutely convinced of it. I recently bought the new version and I'm just as satisfied with it. Whether it's shooting games like CoD and CS:GO or other games - the mouse has never let me down!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for precise tracking and comfortable grip, enhancing gaming performance and experience. Its customizable features and seamless design offer unparalleled manoeuvrability and comfort for gamers of all levels.
The SteelSeries Rival 3 USB Gaming Mouse is engineered for durability and performance, featuring high-grade polymer construction that can withstand intense wear and tear. The TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor provides precise tracking with true 1-to-1 tracking, 8,500 CPI, 300 IPS, and 35G acceleration. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions, accommodating both finger and claw grip styles. The mouse also features brilliant Prism lighting with three zones of 16.8 million colors, customizable lighting effects, and on-board memory to save settings. However, some users have reported scroll issues and find the size to be slightly problematic. Despite these drawbacks, the Rival 3 offers a lightweight design and responsive performance, making it a reliable choice for gamers looking for a durable and comfortable gaming mouse.
Specifications
Price: 4,089 (
MRP 5,49926% Off)
Brand: SteelSeries
Material: High-grade polymer
Sensor: TrueMove Core optical
Comfort: Ergonomic construction
Lighting: Brilliant Prism RGB
Memory: On-board storage
Clicks: 60 million mechanical
Pros
Cons
Durable lightweight design
Size may be problematic for some
Comfortable ergonomic construction
Develops scroll issues
Vibrant RGB lighting
Precise tracking
Excellent performance
Good build quality
User’s review: Shape is perfect for my claw grip. It is extremely light and the RGB is gorgeous. The only flipside is the wire which is more or less average. Other than that, it is an extremely good purchase for a mid range gaming mouse. I use it for playing Valorant mostly and it has been amazing in every way.
Why it's worth buying: With its durable construction, and customizable lighting, this mouse offers an exceptional gaming experience, making it a popular choice among users with a rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon from over 8000+ ratings.
The Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse delivers exceptional performance and efficiency with its next-generation HERO sensor, delivering up to 10x the power efficiency of previous sensors. With 12,000 DPI sensitivity and 400 IPS precision, it provides incredible accuracy and responsiveness for competitive gaming. The ultra-fast LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology ensures lag-free gaming, while the lightweight design enhances manoeuvrability. The mouse boasts an impressive 250-hour battery life in Performance mode and up to 9 months in Endurance mode on a single AA battery. However, some users have reported double-clicking issues. Nevertheless , the G304 is a versatile and reliable gaming mouse, offering customizable buttons, on-board memory, and compatibility with PC/Mac systems, making it a great choice for gamers seeking a high-performance wireless gaming mouse.
Specifications
Price: 3,095 (
MRP 3,73517% Off)
Brand: Logitech
Sensor: HERO 12K
DPI: 12,000
Connectivity: LIGHTSPEED Wireless
Buttons: 6 programmable
Battery Life: 250 hours
Weight: 99 grams
Special feature: Customizable
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and efficient design
Double-clicking issues
Long-lasting battery life
Responsive and precise sensor
Lag-free wireless connectivity
Lightweight and portable design
Customizable buttons for personalised use
User’s review: Best Wireless Gaming Mouse Period. I have been using this mouse for coding, gaming and general purpose. The mouse is extremely light-weight and the softwares helps you optimise the mouse to a great extent as per the requirements. The latency is almost negligible and on par with wired mice. I simultaneously use the logitech G402 along with the G304 and I have faced no issues transitioning from one mouse to another. This mouse is perfect for competitive shooters as well as other gaming categories.
Why it's worth buying:With exceptional performance and a lag-free wireless connection, this Amazon Choice product with over 6000+ratings, offers unparalleled precision and reliability for gamers seeking top-tier equipment.
The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro USB Gaming Mouse combines precision and style, featuring a Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16,000 for accurate tracking. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during intense gaming sessions, while the six programmable buttons allow for customization via the HyperX NGenuity software. RGB lighting adds flair to your setup, and onboard memory stores customizations for on-the-go use. However, some users have noted drawbacks such as slippery side buttons and considerable drag. Despite these issues, the Pulsefire FPS Pro delivers fluid and responsive tracking, durable Omron switches for crisp feedback, and extra-large skates for smooth gliding. With its flexible braided cable and customizable features, this gaming mouse is a solid choice for gamers seeking performance and style in their peripherals.
Specifications
Price: 4,800 (
MRP 6,24023% Off)
Brand: HyperX
Sensor: Pixart 3389
DPI: Up to 16,000
Buttons: 6 programmable
Connectivity: USB
RGB: Light ring, customizable
Software: HyperX NGenuity
Memory: Onboard for customizations
Pros
Cons
Comfortable ergonomic design
Side buttons can be slippery
Customizable RGB lighting
Considerable drag
Easy customization with software
Onboard memory for profiles
Provides smooth movement
Accurate tracking
User’s review: This is by far the best mouse I have ever used for productivity. I have used SteelSeries sensei and pulsefire surge, both amazing mice but the Raid takes the cake for CAD and 3D modelling. The customization is endless and very comfortable to use for long work hours. Bought one more cause I liked it so much.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its precise tracking, ergonomic design, and customizable features. Rated 4.3 stars on Amazon for its performance and user satisfaction.
The Razer Naga Trinity Wired Gaming Mouse is a powerhouse designed for MOBA/MMO gameplay, offering unparalleled control and customization. With a true 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, precision and speed are guaranteed, ensuring accurate movements and swift actions in intense battles. Its 3 interchangeable side plates allow for 2, 7, or 12-button configurations, providing flexibility to suit different gaming needs. With up to 19 programmable buttons, players have instant access to essential commands or can fully customise their gameplay experience. The mouse's enhanced right-handed form factor ensures comfort during long gaming sessions, while Razer Mechanical Switches offer durability up to 50 million clicks. However, some users have noted potential durability issues. Nevertheless, the Razer Naga Trinity delivers unmatched performance and customization options for competitive gamers seeking the ultimate edge.
Specifications
Price: 6,459 (
MRP 8,99928% Off)
Brand: Razer
DPI: 16,000 Optical Sensor
Side Plates: Interchangeable (3 options)
Buttons: Up to 19 Programmable
Form Factor: Enhanced Right-Handed
Lighting: Razer Chroma Customization
Switches: Razer Mechanical
Pros
Cons
Provides comfortable grip
Potential durability issues
Effective precision
Versatile button configurations
Durable switches can withstands heavy usage
Vibrant RGB lighting
Suitable for long sessions
Excellent performance
User’s review: I love this mouse so much that I bought another one. The seven button side is my favourite as it allows positive thumb placement without the risk of accidentally hitting a button and the radial setup of the buttons makes for easy selection of the correct macro button. Swapping sides on the mouse is simple and easy and auto loads my preset macros making working in AutoCAD or swapping to play a game quick. Razor Synapse is also easy to work with allowing me to quickly create custom macros for specific projects. The mouse wheel gives good tactile feedback and doesn’t accidentally scroll with fast movement of the mouse. Tracking is precise on most surfaces, even when I’m lazily browsing kicks back in my chair using my leg as a mouse pad.
Why it's worth buying: With its exceptional precision and extensive customization options, this mouse offers versatile performance tailored to individual needs, earning it a stellar rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How is a gaming mouse different from a regular mouse?
A gaming mouse is specifically designed for gaming purposes, featuring higher DPI settings, customizable buttons, and ergonomic designs for improved performance and comfort during long gaming sessions, unlike regular mice which are more general-purpose.
What is DPI and why is it important in a gaming mouse?
DPI (dots per inch) measures the sensitivity of a mouse; higher DPI settings allow for faster cursor movement with less physical mouse movement, crucial in gaming for precise aiming and quick reactions to in-game events.
Are wired gaming mice better than wireless ones?
Wired gaming mice typically offer lower latency and uninterrupted connectivity, ideal for competitive gaming where split-second reactions are crucial, while wireless mice offer more freedom of movement but may introduce input lag.
How many programmable buttons should a gaming mouse have?
The number of programmable buttons depends on personal preference and gaming needs; some prefer simpler designs with fewer buttons for fast-paced FPS games, while others opt for mice with more buttons for MMOs or strategy games.
How do I know if a gaming mouse will fit my hand comfortably?
Choosing a gaming mouse with an ergonomic design that matches your hand size and grip style is crucial for comfort during extended gaming sessions; many manufacturers provide sizing guides and ergonomic features to help users find the right fit.
In Conclusion
A gaming mouse is an essential tool for any serious gamer, offering precision, speed, and comfort during intense gaming sessions. With customizable buttons, ergonomic designs, and high DPI sensors, our curated list provides options to suit every gaming style and preference.
So why wait? Upgrade your setup today and level up your gaming performance with one of our recommended gaming mice. Choose from our curated list and take your gaming to the next level.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change