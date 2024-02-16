10 Best Face Creams For Women in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best face cream for women with its blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid, delivering 24-hour hydration and restoring the skin's natural barrier, suitable for all skin types.
Best for Dry Skin: offers intense moisturization with its blend of pure ingredients like sesame oil and aloe vera, perfect for nourishing and protecting dry skin.
Best for Oily Skin: is lightweight and non-greasy, enriched with 92% snail mucin to provide hydration without clogging pores, ideal for oily skin types.
Best Budget: The offers excellent value for money, providing intense hydration with natural collagen, glycerin, and vitamin E.
Maintaining a consistent skincare routine, especially with the application of a nourishing face cream, is paramount for achieving and sustaining a radiant complexion. Irrespective of factors like climate, age, or skin type, the significance of daily moisturization cannot be overstated.
Whether aiming to diminish pigmentation, address post-acne scarring, or simply enhance radiance, selecting an appropriate cream tailored to individual skin concerns is essential. With the abundance of options available in the Indian skincare market, enriched with potent ingredients like retinol, niacinamide, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, choosing the ideal product can seem daunting.
However, fear not. Our comprehensive guide is here to illuminate your path to skincare success. By delving into the best face creams for women now available in India from some of the top brands, we aim to equip you with the knowledge needed to make an informed decision. So without any delay, let us walk you through the myriad options, empowering you to select the perfect face cream that harmonises seamlessly with your skin's unique needs and aspirations.
Types of face creams for women
Moisturisers: Hydrate the skin and prevent dryness, often containing ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter.
Anti-Aging Face Creams: Target fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots with ingredients like retinol, peptides, and antioxidants.
Brightening Face Creams: Reduce pigmentation and enhance skin radiance through ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and licorice extract.
Acne-Fighting Creams: Combat acne and prevent breakouts with ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or tea tree oil.
SPF Face Creams: Provide sun protection to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer, typically containing broad-spectrum SPF ingredients.
Night Repair Face Creams: Repair and rejuvenate the skin overnight with ingredients like ceramides, collagen, and peptides.
Hydrating Gel Creams: Lightweight formulas ideal for oily or combination skin, offering hydration without heaviness, often containing hyaluronic acid or aloe vera.
Natural/Organic Face Creams: Free from synthetic chemicals and fragrances, utilising natural ingredients like coconut oil, avocado oil, or green tea extract.
Soothing Face Creams: Calm and relieve irritated or sensitive skin with ingredients such as chamomile or oat extract.
Firming Face Creams: Improve skin elasticity and firmness with ingredients like DMAE, collagen, or peptides.
Things you should consider before buying a face cream
Skin Type: Determine whether your skin is oily, dry, combination, sensitive, or acne-prone to choose a cream suitable for your specific needs.
Ingredients: Check the ingredient list for beneficial components like hyaluronic acid, retinol, vitamin C, niacinamide, and avoid potential irritants or allergens.
Concerns: Identify any specific skin concerns such as aging, pigmentation, acne, or sensitivity, and select a face cream formulated to address those issues.
Texture: Consider the texture of the cream – whether you prefer lightweight gels, rich creams, or fast-absorbing serums based on your skin type and personal preferences.
SPF Protection: If sun protection is a priority, opt for a face cream with adequate SPF to shield your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging.
Fragrance: Determine if you prefer fragrance-free or lightly scented products, especially if you have sensitive skin prone to irritation.
How we picked them for you
Brand Reputation: We meticulously researched and selected face creams from renowned brands with a proven track record of delivering quality skincare products.
User Feedback: We analysed extensive user feedback and reviews to identify face creams that consistently received positive ratings and testimonials from satisfied customers.
Value for Money: We considered the balance between affordability and effectiveness, ensuring that each chosen face cream offers excellent value for your investment.
Dermatologist Recommendations: Our process also involved considering face creams that have garnered recommendations from dermatologists, indicating their safety and effectiveness.
Clinical Evaluations: We prioritised face creams that have undergone rigorous testing and evaluation to validate their claims
Here's is a list of best face creams for women in India along with their comprehensive review
Indulge your skin with L'Occitane Shea Butter Comforting Face Cream that is a luxurious blend enriched with 5% shea butter. This lightweight cream delivers 24-hour hydration, ensuring your skin remains nourished and supple even in harsh urban conditions. Formulated with glycerin, it effectively moisturises while protecting against external aggressors. Ideal for sensitive skin, its non-comedogenic formula is dermatologist-tested for safety. Shea butter, rich in Omega-6 and karitene, provides intense nourishment, leaving your skin feeling soft and revitalised. Experience comfort and hydration like never before with this Shea Butter Comforting Face Cream from L'Occitane, your perfect daily skincare companion that works best for dry and chapped skin. .
Specifications
Price: 3,500
Brand: L'Occitane
Scent: Shea Butter
Item Form: Cream
Active Ingredients: Glycerin
Net Quantity: 50.0 millilitres
Skin Type: Sensitive
Special Ingredients: Shea Butter
Material Type Free: Paraben Free
Pros
Cons
Hydrates effectively
Expensive
Lightweight texture
Smell may be unpleasant for some
Nourishes and softens skin
Non-comedogenic formula
Moisturise and gives a healthy glow
User’s Review: After having so much exposure to the sun, my skin was very dehydrated and tight, with redness, and with this cream I noticed a noticeable improvement on the third day. Very happy with the product. I recommend it
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hydration and nourishment, backed by 79% of Amazon reviewers awarding it a perfect 5-star rating.
Strengthen your skin's natural barrier and combat dryness and itching with CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. Infused with hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides, this cream effectively hydrates and revitalises dry to very dry skin on both the face and body. Developed with dermatologists, the non-greasy formula features MVE Technology, delivering a continuous release of moisturising ingredients for 24-hour hydration. Ceramides work to restore and maintain the skin's protective barrier, while hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture for a plump, healthy-looking complexion. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, this cream
is gentle on the skin and works diligently to repair and rejuvenate the skin.
Specifications:
Price: 2,998 (
MRP 4,00025% Off)
Size: 19 Ounce
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Ceramide, Hyaluronic Acid
Quantity: 539 gram
Form: Cream
Fragrance: Unscented
Pros
Cons
Effective hydration for dry skin
May cause initial redness in some
Restores skin's natural barrier
Fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula
Contains three essential ceramides
Developed with dermatologists
User’s Review: I love this cream! Better than the cerave lotion, a little goes a long way and spreads easily. Leaves a light sheen on your skin and makes you look slightly fairer. Great for mixing with my Retin-A cream and applying… Works for all types of skin be it dry or oily (just adjust the quantity applied as required). Superb for aging skin and works well in all seasons.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.7-star rating from nearly 109,000 Amazon users, this CeraVe Cream is worth buying for its effective hydration and proven results, making it a trusted choice for all skin types.
Experience the luxurious Forest Essentials Travel Size Soundarya Radiance Cream with 24K Gold SPF25, crafted with precious herbs and real 24 Karat Gold. This rich yet light-textured cream restores skin firmness, providing a natural facelift while moisturising deeply. Enriched with SPF 25, it shields against sun damage and boosts collagen production, revealing radiant, youthful skin. Infused with potent ingredients like Saffron and Sanjeevani herb, it preps the skin for makeup, reduces puffiness, and hydrates the under-eye area. Handcrafted with love and based on traditional Ayurvedic formulations, it deeply nourishes and hydrates, leaving your skin radiant and rejuvenated.
Specifications:
Price: 3,650
Brand: Forest Essentials
Ingredients: Gold, Saffron, Sanjeevani herb, Liquorice
Weight: 30 grams
Form: Cream
Net Quantity: 30 millilitres
Skin Type: All
SPF: 25
Pros
Cons
Boosts collagen production
Pricey for some
Protects against sun damage
May not suit all
Provides Deep hydration
Reduces under-eye puffiness
Non greasy and lightweight formula
User’s Review: I've been using this cream for 7 months. At first I didn't see much difference but after 3 months everyone started complimenting me for my glowing skin. So I realise it works. I have no regrets buying Soundarya radiance cream.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its luxurious ingredients and SPF protection, backed by a strong 4.2-star rating on Amazon, reflecting its effectiveness and premium quality.
The COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream is formulated with 92% Snail Mucin that helps to nourishe, plump, and repair damaged skin, delivering long-lasting hydration. This gel-type cream absorbs instantly, soothing irritated skin and fading dark spots for a radiant complexion and is great to use daily. Infused with 1,000 ppm sodium hyaluronate, it provides deep hydration and anti-aging benefits, leaving your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated. Ideal for all skin types, this paraben-free moisturiser is a go-to solution for redness, dullness, and dehydration. Embrace the power of snail mucin for healthy, glowing skin with COSRX.
Specifications:
Price: 1,233 (
MRP 1,65025% Off)
Brand: COSRX
Size: 100 millilitres
Scent: Unscented
Ingredients: Snail Mucin, Hyaluronic Acid
Skin Type: All
Texture: Gel-type cream
Material: Paraben Free
Pros
Cons
Repairs damaged skin effectively
May be sticky for some
Soothes irritated skin gently
May be too heavy for oily skin
Absorbs quickly into the skin
Provides long-lasting hydration
Nourishes deeply
Improves firmness and soothes skin
User’s Review: I had high expectations for the product since it's Korean and I saw a lot of reviews. And without a doubt, it's the best thing I've tried, my skin is sensitive with a mixed-oily tendency, the first changes I saw are that it doesn't irritate the skin at all, it's not heavy on the contrary, the texture is very light and undoubtedly super hydrating for my skin. In fact, the shine produced by the oil produced by my skin has even been greatly reduced. In addition, the appearance of pimples and, of course, pores were considerably reduced. I recommend it without a doubt, it's wonderful!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional effectiveness and proven results, evidenced by its 4.4-star rating from over 31,000 satisfied customers on Amazon.
The Olay Regenerist Whip Cream with SPF30 is a game changing lightweight moisturiser that hydrates, plumps, and protects your skin. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Peptides, it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin firmness for a lifted, glowing complexion. This innovative formula transforms from cream to liquid upon application, ensuring fast absorption and a matte, shine-free finish. Perfect for normal, oily, and dry skin types, it provides all-day hydration without any sticky or greasy residue. Achieve smooth, bouncy skin with the power of peptides and vitamin B3, and witness true skin transformation with daily use.
Specifications:
Price: 1,499 (
MRP 1,99925% Off)
Brand: Olay
Size: 50g
Skin Type: Normal
SPF Level: SPF30
Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Peptides
Suitable for: Normal, dry, and oily skin types
Texture: Lightweight, whipped cream
Container Type: Jar
Pros
Cons
Provides SPF30 protection
May cause breakouts in some
Hydrates and plumps skin effectively
May have effects like hyperpigmentation
Absorbs quickly with no greasy residue
Improves skin firmness and texture
Lightweight formula
Reduces fine lines
User’s Review: It is a perfect day Cream that I came across. It has spf 30 in it, it is non sticky, non oily and great for all skin types, gives a really soft and matte finish. It is very light weight on the skin, the consistency of the product is very silky and smoothly whipped texture which I'm so in love with. It glides easily on the skin and gives a lovely glow on my face. It has some very good ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, spf and much more. It's a bit on the expensive side but it's totally worth it for what it offers.
Why it's worth buying: With its lightweight, SPF30 formula and effective hydration it is a popular choice, as evidenced by over 500 purchases on Amazon last month.
The Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Cream is the ultimate solution for all the dry skin type people out there. This rich cream-gel instantly boosts moisture levels and maintains hydration for 72 hours, even after cleansing. Formulated with caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and green tea, it triggers the skin's own rehydration system and plumps skin with moisture. Infused with activated aloe water and soothing cica, it strengthens the skin's barrier and soothes dry, delicate skin. The non-greasy formula leaves skin glowing, plump, and velvety-smooth, providing relief to tight, dry skin. With its oil-free and paraben-free formula, this hydrator is suitable for all skin types, leaving your complexion dewy, deeply nourished, and protected.
Specifications:
Price: 2,259 (
MRP 3,99937% Off)
Brand: Clinique
Size: 30ml
Active Ingredients: Caffeine, Glycerin, Green Tea, Hyaluronic Acid
Skin Type: All
Material Type: Paraben Free
Volume: 0.1 Fluid Ounces
Age Range: Adult
Consistency: Gel-cream
Pros
Cons
Refreshing gel-cream texture
Small quantity for the price
Strengthens skin's barrier
May cause redness in some
Soothes and comforts dry skin
Lightweight and oil-free formula
Provides Long-lasting hydration
Absorbs quickly and instantly soothes the skin
User’s Review: The best face cream I have ever used. earlier I used to use other cream
which was a little expensive for me. Then a friend recommended this to me. I was quite sceptical in the beginning even after ordering it. I didn't use it for the next 10 days, but when I started using it I felt my skin smooth and mainly the fragrance was mild and soothing, so I kept on using it and now I am addicted to it. 10 out of 10 marks, I'm very happy with it :)
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional effectiveness and proven results, evidenced by its 4.4-star rating from over 31,000 satisfied customers on Amazon.
Nourish your skin with Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream, enriched with the goodness of pure essential oils of Rose and Jasmine. This luxurious cream, formulated with Sesame Oil, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil, deeply moisturises and softens your skin, leaving it smooth and clear. Inspired by ancient Ayurvedic texts, it provides intense hydration and barrier protection, promoting healthy-looking skin. With natural ingredients like Costus and Cardamom, it enhances skin texture and soothes irritation. This 97.5% natural face cream minimises signs of aging, keeping your skin soft, revitalised, and youthful. Embrace the tradition of Ayurveda and experience the rejuvenating benefits of Kama Ayurveda for naturally radiant skin.
Specifications:
Price: 2,045
Brand: Kama Ayurveda
Type: Face Cream
Size: 50g
Skin Type: Sensitive
Ingredients: Jasmine, Sesame Oil, Aloe Vera
Texture: Creamy
Fragrance: Jasmine scent
Pros
Cons
Deeply moisturiser sensitive skin
May feel heavy for oily skin
Enhances skin texture
Scent may be overpowering for some
Provides barrier protection
Reduces signs of aging
Soothes irritation
Formulated with natural ingredients
User’s Review: The best face cream I have ever used. earlier I used to use other cream
which was a little expensive for me. Then a friend recommended this to me. I was quite sceptical in the beginning even after ordering it. I didn't use it for the next 10 days, but when I started using it I felt my skin smooth and mainly the fragrance was mild and soothing, so I kept on using it and now I am addicted to it. 10 out of 10 marks, I'm very happy with it :)
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its natural Ayurvedic ingredients and deep moisturization, making it ideal for sensitive skin seeking gentle, effective hydration.
Get younger-looking skin with L’Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer. This non-greasy day and night cream is infused with natural collagen for intense hydration, visibly smoothing wrinkles and fine lines over time. With ingredients like glycerin and glyceryl stearate, it nourishes and plumps the skin, leaving it smooth and rejuvenated. Suitable for sensitive skin, it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it perfect for use both day and night. With proven results in just four weeks, this collagen-rich cream delivers visible improvements in skin texture and hydration, helping you achieve a more youthful and radiant complexion effortlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 1,397 (
MRP 2,39042% Off)
Brand: L’Oréal Paris
Type: Collagen Face Moisturizer
Skin Type: Sensitive
Active Ingredients: Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate
Volume: 50 Millilitres
Pros
Cons
Intense hydration for plumper skin
May not suit oily skin type people
Suitable for day and night use
May not absorb quickly
Suitable for day and night use
Non-greasy formula
Provides all day comfort
Visibly smooths wrinkles and fine lines
User’s Review: As soon as I began using this product, I noticed visible brightness and life in my facial skin. This is the first time I am using any product other than moisturiser on my face and I should say, the product really does magic to your skin. A highly recommended product for everyone who needs to replenish their face and skin.
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive rating of 4.4 stars from over 41,600+ ratings on Amazon, this face cream proves its worth with its effective hydration and visible reduction of wrinkles, making it a trusted choice for many.
Hydrate and nourish your skin with Cetaphil Moisturising Cream, a paraben and sulfate-free formula enriched with almond oil and Vitamin E. This non-greasy cream provides 24-hour hydration, soothing very dry skin on your face and body. Clinically proven to improve skin resilience, it restores the skin's natural moisture barrier, leaving it soft, supple, and healthier-looking. Formulated with a blend of niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin, it defends against skin sensitivity and provides intense hydration for up to 48 hours. Dermatologist-developed and hypoallergenic, this fragrance-free cream is gentle on sensitive skin, making it suitable for daily use.
Specifications:
Price: 1,234 (
MRP 1,2995% Off)
Brand: Cetaphil
Size: 250 grams
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Almond oil, Vitamin E
Material Type: Paraben-free
Use: Face & Body
Hydration: 24-hour
Pros
Cons
Provides Intense hydration
Contains petrolatum which some may dislike
Restores skin's moisture barrier
Gentle and non-irritating formula
Suitable for face and body.
Clinically proven effectiveness
Nourishes and soothes dry skin
User’s Review: Love the consistency. It keeps skin moisturised for a long time. Have been using it for more than 4 years now. Tried using other products as well but I keep coming back to cetaphil.
Why it's worth buying: With its effective hydration and nourishing almond oil, this clinically proven moisturiser is worth buying. Its popularity is evident as 3K people purchased it last month on Amazon.
Achieve a brighter, more even-toned complexion with Neutrogena Bright Boost Gel Face Cream. Formulated with Neoglucosamine®, a scientifically proven amino sugar, this gel cream hydrates, enhances skin cell turnover, and reduces the appearance of dark spots. In just one week, experience visibly brighter skin with improved tone and texture. The accelerated brightening complex, combined with AHA and PHA, exfoliates for instantly smoother skin. Dermatologist-preferred and suitable for all skin tones, this oil-free, alcohol-free formula is gentle and non-comedogenic. With regular use, expect radiant, makeup-free skin that's 10x more resilient to environmental stressors. Be sure to protect your skin from sun exposure while using this product, as it contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA).
Specifications:
Price: 830 (
MRP 1,24033% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Type: Gel Face Cream
Size: 50.0 millilitres
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Neoglucosamine®, Vitamin E
Material Type Free: Alcohol Free
Fragrance: Mild
Sun Protection: No
Pros
Cons
Enhances skin tone and texture
No sun protection factor included
Boosts natural cell turnover
May not work for everyone
Visible dark spot reduction
Dermatologist-preferred technology
Oil-free and non-comedogenic formula
User’s Review: This is the best moisturiser for oily and sensitive skin, very smooth and hydrating. It absorbs easily and its very light weight, loves the texture and it's affordable.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective dark spot reduction and dermatologist-preferred technology, providing visible improvements in skin tone and texture.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What are the benefits of using face creams?
Face creams provide essential hydration, help maintain skin elasticity, and may contain ingredients like antioxidants to protect against environmental damage, resulting in smoother, more radiant skin.
How often should I apply face cream?
It's generally recommended to apply face cream twice daily, in the morning and evening, after cleansing and toning your skin. However, the frequency may vary depending on the specific product and your individual skincare needs.
Can face creams help with dark spots and uneven skin tone?
Yes, certain face creams contain ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, or alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that can help fade dark spots, even out skin tone, and improve overall skin clarity with consistent use over time.
Will face creams clog pores and cause breakouts?
While some heavy or comedogenic face creams may clog pores and lead to breakouts, many modern formulations are non-comedogenic, meaning they're designed to hydrate without blocking pores, making them suitable for acne-prone skin.
How long does it take to see results from using face creams?
Results from using face creams can vary depending on factors like individual skin type, concerns addressed, and the specific ingredients in the product. However, many people notice improvements in hydration and skin texture within a few days to weeks of consistent use.
Wrapping up
Face creams for women in India play a vital role in maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. With options tailored to various skin types and concerns, such as dryness, aging, or hyperpigmentation, there's a suitable choice for everyone. Our curated list of recommendations encompasses top-quality products formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and antioxidants, providing effective hydration and nourishment. Choose from our selection for a reliable solution to achieve smooth, radiant skin.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change