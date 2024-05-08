10 Best Dash Cams for Car in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam stands out as the best dash cam for cars with its advanced features, including QHD front recording, Full HD rear recording, and built-in GPS, ensuring comprehensive coverage and accurate location tracking.

Best Picture Quality: Offering exceptional clarity and detail, the REDTIGER Dash Cam Front Rear boasts 2K+ resolution for the front camera and Full HD for the rear, along with a wide-angle lens and WDR technology for optimal image quality in various lighting conditions.

Best for Night Time: The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS Log) Dash Cam excels in low-light environments, thanks to its stable low-light performance, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), and superior night vision capabilities, ensuring clear footage even during nighttime driving.

Best Budget: With its 1080p Full HD resolution, built-in G-sensor, and support for up to 128GB SD card, the CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-W Car Dashcam offers excellent value for budget-conscious users without compromising on essential features and performance.

As the saying goes, "Precaution is better than cure." In 2022, India alone witnessed a staggering 461 thousand reported road accidents, a number that likely only scratches the surface. This alarming statistic underscores the critical need for increased vigilance and precaution on our roads.

As insurance premiums surge and fraudulent activities like crash-for-cash scams proliferate, motorists face mounting financial risks and potential legal entanglements. Amidst these challenges, equipping your vehicle with the best dash cam becomes not just a prudent choice but a crucial necessity.

A quality dash cam serves as an impartial eyewitness, capturing critical footage that can exonerate you in the event of an accident or fraudulent claim. With the best dash cam for cars in India, you gain a reliable ally on the road, offering peace of mind and protection against unwarranted blame or financial loss.

In this guide, we present a curated selection of the finest dash cams available, empowering you to make an informed choice and safeguard yourself against the uncertainties of the open road.

Crucial factors to consider when making a purchase for dash cam for your car

Video Quality: Opt for a dash cam with high-definition resolution to ensure clear and detailed footage, especially in low-light conditions.

Field of View: Choose a dash cam with a wide-angle lens to capture a broader perspective of the road ahead and peripheral areas, minimising blind spots.

Reliability and Durability: Select a dash cam known for reliability and durability, capable of withstanding varying temperatures and road vibrations without compromising performance.

Storage Capacity: Ensure the dash cam supports sufficient storage capacity or loop recording functionality to continuously capture footage without running out of space.

Parking Mode: Consider a dash cam equipped with parking mode features such as motion detection or impact sensors to monitor your vehicle while parked and capture any incidents.

GPS Functionality: Look for a dash cam with GPS functionality to record your vehicle's location and speed, providing valuable context in the event of an incident.

Ease of Installation and Use: Opt for a dash cam with straightforward installation procedures and user-friendly interface, minimising setup time and ensuring hassle-free operation.

Cloud Connectivity: Explore dash cams with cloud connectivity options for remote access to footage, real-time alerts, and backup storage, enhancing overall convenience and security.

Night Vision: Prioritise dash cams equipped with night vision capabilities to capture clear footage in low-light or nighttime conditions, ensuring comprehensive coverage round the clock.

How we picked them for you

Performance Testing: Each dash cam performance was evaluated based on factors such as video quality, reliability, durability, and ease of use to ensure they meet our stringent standards.

Comparison Analysis: We compared various dash cams across multiple criteria, including pros, cons and special features like parking mode and GPS functionality, to provide you with a comprehensive overview of available options.

Customer Feedback: We considered feedback and testimonials from real users to gauge overall satisfaction levels and identify any recurring issues or concerns, allowing us to recommend dash cams with proven track records of reliability and customer satisfaction.

Brand Credibility: We prioritised dash cams from reputable brands known for their reliability, durability, and customer satisfaction. Brands with a track record of producing high-quality automotive accessories were given preference to ensure your peace of mind.

Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition of each dash cam, considering factors such as price, features, and warranty coverage to ensure you receive maximum bang for your buck without compromising on quality or performance.

Here's a list of best dash cam for cars in India