10 Best Dash Cams for Car in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best dash cam for cars with its advanced features, including QHD front recording, Full HD rear recording, and built-in GPS, ensuring comprehensive coverage and accurate location tracking.
Best Picture Quality: Offering exceptional clarity and detail, the boasts 2K+ resolution for the front camera and Full HD for the rear, along with a wide-angle lens and WDR technology for optimal image quality in various lighting conditions.
Best for Night Time: The excels in low-light environments, thanks to its stable low-light performance, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), and superior night vision capabilities, ensuring clear footage even during nighttime driving.
Best Budget: With its 1080p Full HD resolution, built-in G-sensor, and support for up to 128GB SD card, the offers excellent value for budget-conscious users without compromising on essential features and performance.
As the saying goes, "Precaution is better than cure." In 2022, India alone witnessed a staggering 461 thousand reported road accidents, a number that likely only scratches the surface. This alarming statistic underscores the critical need for increased vigilance and precaution on our roads.
As insurance premiums surge and fraudulent activities like crash-for-cash scams proliferate, motorists face mounting financial risks and potential legal entanglements. Amidst these challenges, equipping your vehicle with the best dash cam becomes not just a prudent choice but a crucial necessity.
A quality dash cam serves as an impartial eyewitness, capturing critical footage that can exonerate you in the event of an accident or fraudulent claim. With the best dash cam for cars in India, you gain a reliable ally on the road, offering peace of mind and protection against unwarranted blame or financial loss.
In this guide, we present a curated selection of the finest dash cams available, empowering you to make an informed choice and safeguard yourself against the uncertainties of the open road.
Crucial factors to consider when making a purchase for dash cam for your car
Video Quality: Opt for a dash cam with high-definition resolution to ensure clear and detailed footage, especially in low-light conditions.
Field of View: Choose a dash cam with a wide-angle lens to capture a broader perspective of the road ahead and peripheral areas, minimising blind spots.
Reliability and Durability: Select a dash cam known for reliability and durability, capable of withstanding varying temperatures and road vibrations without compromising performance.
Storage Capacity: Ensure the dash cam supports sufficient storage capacity or loop recording functionality to continuously capture footage without running out of space.
Parking Mode: Consider a dash cam equipped with parking mode features such as motion detection or impact sensors to monitor your vehicle while parked and capture any incidents.
GPS Functionality: Look for a dash cam with GPS functionality to record your vehicle's location and speed, providing valuable context in the event of an incident.
Ease of Installation and Use: Opt for a dash cam with straightforward installation procedures and user-friendly interface, minimising setup time and ensuring hassle-free operation.
Cloud Connectivity: Explore dash cams with cloud connectivity options for remote access to footage, real-time alerts, and backup storage, enhancing overall convenience and security.
Night Vision: Prioritise dash cams equipped with night vision capabilities to capture clear footage in low-light or nighttime conditions, ensuring comprehensive coverage round the clock.
How we picked them for you
Performance Testing: Each dash cam performance was evaluated based on factors such as video quality, reliability, durability, and ease of use to ensure they meet our stringent standards.
Comparison Analysis: We compared various dash cams across multiple criteria, including pros, cons and special features like parking mode and GPS functionality, to provide you with a comprehensive overview of available options.
Customer Feedback: We considered feedback and testimonials from real users to gauge overall satisfaction levels and identify any recurring issues or concerns, allowing us to recommend dash cams with proven track records of reliability and customer satisfaction.
Brand Credibility: We prioritised dash cams from reputable brands known for their reliability, durability, and customer satisfaction. Brands with a track record of producing high-quality automotive accessories were given preference to ensure your peace of mind.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition of each dash cam, considering factors such as price, features, and warranty coverage to ensure you receive maximum bang for your buck without compromising on quality or performance.
Here's a list of best dash cam for cars in India
The Qubo Dashcam Pro X is a reliable and feature-rich dash cam designed for Indian roads. With its Full HD 1080p resolution, wide field of view, and superior night vision, it captures clear footage in all conditions. The loop recording feature ensures continuous recording, while the built-in Wi-Fi allows for easy access to footage via the mobile app. The dash cam's G-sensor detects collisions and locks the footage for safekeeping. It's also temperature resistant and easily detachable for convenience. Ideal for safeguarding against accidents, insurance claims, and incorrect traffic fines.
Specifications:
Price: 2,990 (
MRP 5,99050% Off)
Brand: Qubo
Resolution: 1080p FHD
Field of View: Wide-angle
Storage: Up to 1TB SD
Connectivity: WiFi-enabled
Design: 360° Rotatable
Power Source: Supercapacitor
|Pros
|Cons
|Picture quality is excellent
|App has connectivity issues
|Wide coverage angle
|Reliable performance in low light
|Durable and weather-resistant
User’s Testimonial: "Qubo Car Dash Camera is my second dash camera that I have purchased and after using it for many months I Have seen the performance and astonishing results, videos are clear both day and night, car number plates can be seen quite distinctly, and loop recording plus photos taken on jerks/instances according to the sensitivity chosen, overall picture and video quality, sound quality are really awesome!!! Worth every Paisa."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident from its 4.3-star rating and 2,000 recent purchases on Amazon, making it a trusted choice for many.
The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam provides high-resolution recording with its 1944p front and 1080p rear cameras. Equipped with a Sony IMX335 sensor and 3D-DNR technology, it delivers clear footage even in low-light conditions. The built-in ADAS provides safety features like lane departure warning and forward collision warning. With GPS logging and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily track your routes and access recordings via the mobile app. Ideal for enhancing road safety and monitoring your driving experience.
Specifications:
Price: 10,999 (
MRP 14,99927% Off)
Brand: 70mai
Resolution: 1944p Front, 1080p Rear
Sensor: Sony IMX335
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Lens Aperture: F1.8
Field of View: 140 Degrees
GPS: Built-in
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear footage day or night
|Does not always detect a vehicle
|Reliable Sony sensor
|Rear camera video is not viewable in mobile
|Compact and discreet design
|Convenient route tracking
|Decent performance and screen size
User’s Testimonial: "This is my third 70 mai dashcam and should say that it's of very good quality. The replay videos are good and the number plates of front vehicles are clearly visible. You also get a rudimentary ADAS which is at times annoying. My take is if you want peace of mind go for it"
Why it's worth buying: With 60% of customers awarding it 5 stars on Amazon and earning the "Amazon Choice" label, this dash cam proves its worth with high satisfaction and recognition for its performance and features.
The REDTIGER F7NP Dash Cam Front Rear comes with 4K+1080P dual recording capabilities, capturing ultra HD footage for enhanced detail. With its wide-angle lenses and superior night vision, it ensures clear footage even in low-light conditions. Built-in GPS allows for route tracking, while Wi-Fi connectivity enables easy access and sharing of recordings via the "Redtiger" app. Perfect for providing evidence in case of accidents with loop recording and G-sensor collision detection features.
Specifications:
Price: 12,882 (
MRP 17,99028% Off)
Brand: REDTIGER
Resolution: 4K/2.5K
Screen: 3.16" IPS
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS
Angle: 170°/140°
Special Feature: Night Vision, Parking Monitor
|Pros
|Cons
|Front camera is excellent
|Licence plates can be hard to read
|Premium build quality
|Mobile data doesn't work at times
|App is easy to use and responsive
|High-quality video resolution
|Fixation adhesive is very strong
User’s Testimonial: "Reviewing after 3 months of daily usage. The connection to the camera is hard wired to the 12v connector which is a bummer for an always-on battery drawn 12v socket. The camera works well and is sturdy when attached to the windshield. Quality of video and accessibility to such recordings are smooth."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star average rating from over 12,000 reviews, it's a reliable choice for high-quality dash cam footage, backed by extensive user satisfaction.
The DDPAI N1 Dual Channel Car Dash Camera offers crystal clear 1296P front and 1080P rear recording, ensuring comprehensive surveillance. Equipped with advanced features like H.265 encoding, Super Clear Night Vision, and Wide Angle Recording, it provides enhanced safety and peace of mind. With seamless app control via Wi-Fi, loop recording, and smart parking monitoring, it offers reliable protection for your vehicle in all conditions.
Specifications:
Price: 6,649 (
MRP 9,99934% Off)
Brand: DDPAI
Resolution: 1296P/1080P
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS
Lens: F1.8, 5G
Coverage: 260°
Storage: Up to 256GB
Mounting: Adhesive Mount
|Pros
|Cons
|Rear camera is up to the mark
|App crashes in IOS at times
|Captures crystal-clear footage
|Connection gets drop frequently
|Easy installation process
|User-friendly interface
|Supports large storage capacity
User’s Testimonial: "R bought this DDPAI dual dash cam for my Honda WRV and I almost used it for a month. The video quality and pictures seem nice. And during the night also it does a good job. The app also works precisely. You can opt for this. Thought to buy an obd hardwire but couldn't due to the high price, looked for an alternative. Go for it, it's a value for money product."
Why it's worth buying: Its advanced features, coupled with a 4-star rating on Amazon, make it a worthwhile investment for enhanced safety and peace of mind on the road.
The Philips GoSure 3001 Car Dash Camera delivers crystal clear Full HD 1080p@30FPS recording with a wide 132° super wide angle, ensuring comprehensive coverage of your surroundings. With features like G-Sensor for collision detection, loop recording, and ADAS for driver fatigue alert, it provides enhanced safety and peace of mind. The built-in Wi-Fi allows for easy access to recordings via the GoSure app. Perfect for capturing important details and ensuring safety on the road.
Specifications:
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 8,99933% Off)
Brand: Philips
Resolution: 1080p FHD
Angle: 132° Wide
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Sensor: G-Sensor
Operating Temperature: -10°C ~ 60°C
|Pros
|Cons
|Sharp video quality
|Setting up the app is difficult
|Wide angle coverage
|Issues with memory card
|Easy Wi-Fi connectivity
|Alerts for driver fatigue
|Excellent overall performance
User’s Testimonial: "Worth for money and for use, because with collision detection sensing and the most important thing is automatic fatigue driver alert warning was just lit, this is what the customer really needs to alert them when they feel tired on driving added on for the safety improvisation. Highly recommended product for dash cam"
Why it's worth buying: Its advanced features like G-Sensor collision detection and driver fatigue alerts make it a reliable and safety-enhancing investment for any driver.
Effortlessly monitor your vehicle with the Conbre Blackbox Pro. Its 1296P FHD front lens captures clear videos, while loop recording ensures continuous coverage. The smart parking mode offers added security, and the temperature-resistant design withstands extreme conditions. With Wi-Fi connectivity and a user-friendly app, accessing and managing recordings is convenient.
Specifications:
Price: 2,999 (
MRP 7,99963% Off)
Brand: Conbre
Video Resolution: 1296p FHD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Storage Capacity: Up to 256GB SD Card
Mounting Type: Adhesive Mount
Operating Temperature: -5°C to 65°C
|Pros
|Cons
|Long recording time
|Rear camera is kind of blurry
|Easy DIY setup
|Video clarity could be better
|Good picture and video quality
|Responsive app
|Sleek and compact design
User’s Testimonial: "This is a real handy and easy to record dash cam. The installation instructions and process was very simple. The app connection was also seamless. The picture clarity is very decent. It is a must have at this price."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its crystal clear videos, easy setup, and reliable performance, as evidenced by its high 5-star rating from 66% of Amazon customers.
Enhance your driving experience with the Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro GPS. Made for Indian roads, it ensures peace of mind by recording every moment on the road. With full HD 1080p recording, GPS tracking, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it provides comprehensive surveillance and accurate driving statistics. Stay safe and secure with Qubo.
Specifications:
Price: 4,190 (
MRP 6,69037% Off)
Brand: Qubo
Video Resolution: 1080p FHD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi Enabled
Sensor Type: CMOS
Mounting Type: Adhesive Mount
Storage Capacity: 256GB SD
GPS Tracking: Included
|Pros
|Cons
|Seamless footage recording
|Problems with connectivity
|Easy installation and setup
|App needs to be improved
|Ample storage capacity
|Excellent low light performance
|Reliable G-sensor
User’s Testimonial: "I am writing this review after 3 months and I have no complaints thus far. Would recommend this dashcam for everyone who wants to give importance to frequent incidents in front of our cars, as well for recording your trips. Cheers !!"
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its high-quality features and performance, as evidenced by its 4.3-star ratings on Amazon and over 1,000 recent purchases last month.
The NEXDIGITRON Prime Dual Channel Dash Camera with its advanced features offers comprehensive vehicle surveillance. With 2K+ front and full HD rear recording, in-built GPS logger, and wide vehicle compatibility, it ensures clear video evidence in various driving conditions. Its detachable design, temperature resistance, and user-friendly GAADICAM app enhance ease of use and reliability.
Specifications:
Price: 8,049 (
MRP 14,99946% Off)
Brand: NEXDIGITRON
Recording Resolution: 2K+ Front, Full HD Rear
Lens Aperture: F1.8
Viewing Angle: 140° Wide Angle
Storage Capacity: Up to 256GB
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear picture quality
|Durability issues
|Easy to install and use
|No inbuilt battery
|Reliable performance
|Wide compatibility with various vehicles
|Smooth and responsive app
User’s Testimonial: "Superb video clarity in both front and rear view cameras, has additional features like offline map route recording along with GPS, car inclination angle, speed and also acceleration of the vehicle."
Why it's worth buying: Despite a few drawbacks, its overall effectiveness earns it high ratings, making it a trusted choice for car security and surveillance.
The CP Plus CP-AD-H2B-W Car Dashcam is designed with 1080p Full HD resolution for crystal-clear video recording. With Wi-Fi and app support, G-sensor for incident detection, and easy installation, it ensures seamless operation and enhanced safety on the road. Supporting up to 512 GB SD card, H.265 video encoding, and WDR, it delivers high-quality footage in various conditions for a smarter driving experience.
Specifications:
Price: 2,980 (
MRP 5,69048% Off)
Resolution: 1080p Full HD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi Enabled
Storage: Up to 512GB SD
Sensor: Built-in G-sensor
Encoding: H.265 Video
Mounting: Adhesive Mount
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear video quality
|May need frequent SD card changes
|Ample storage capacity
|Mounting could be less sturdy
|Seamless wireless connectivity
|Night time quality is impressive
|Adjustable mount allows for flexibility
User’s Testimonial: "Very good product with great looks and strong feel from India's no. 1 safety & security brand CP Plus. I was looking for a surveillance device for my car & got to see CP Plus CarKam, Ordered it and got it timely delivered. As I opened the box all accessories were required. Have started using it & getting the desired outcome. Definitely recommended for someone who loves their car & wants to cover the safety aspect of it."
Why it's worth buying: With ample storage and easy installation, it's a reliable companion for any journey.
The DDPAI Mola E3 Rearview Mirror Dashcam is equipped with QHD 1440p front camera resolution and 1080p rear camera, ensuring clear footage of both front and rear views. With a 9.35-inch IPS screen, it provides continuous rear view streaming and supports dual-channel recording. Featuring loop recording and wide dynamic range function, it ensures optimal video quality in various conditions. Additionally, its touch screen interface and Wi-Fi connectivity allow for easy operation and video sharing via the DDPAI app.
Specifications:
Price: 9,499 (
MRP 19,99953% Off)
Brand: DDPAI
Resolution: QHD 1440p Front
Screen: 9.35" Touch
Rear Camera: 1080p
Connectivity: Wi-Fi Enabled
Storage: Up to 128GB
Lens: F1.4 Aperture
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and strong build quality
|Issues with parking cam
|Easy operation with touch screen
|May not be so durable
|Seamless connectivity
|Decent camera and video quality
|Dual-channel recording
User’s Testimonial: "Good clarity..records both front and rear footage and displays full screen. Have purchased hard wire. But I didn't see the parking video yet..just using it since the last 2 days..but nice product. True to its description."
Why it's worth buying: With a user-friendly touch screen interface and seamless connectivity, it offers convenience and peace of mind for drivers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I install a dash cam?
Dash cams are typically installed on the windshield or dashboard using adhesive mounts or suction cups. They often come with instructions for easy DIY installation, but professional installation services are also available.
Do dash cams record audio?
Some dash cams have built-in microphones to record audio along with video footage. However, it's essential to be aware of privacy laws regarding audio recording in your area.
Can dash cams be used to monitor parked cars?
Yes, some dash cams have parking mode features that allow them to record video footage when the car is parked. This can be useful for monitoring for vandalism, theft, or other incidents while the vehicle is unattended.
How much footage can a dash cam store?
The amount of footage a dash cam can store depends on the size of the memory card installed. Most dash cams support SD cards of varying capacities, with larger cards allowing for more extended recording times before overwriting older footage.
Do dash cams affect car battery life?
Dash cams typically draw power from the car's battery while in use but usually consume minimal power. However, leaving a dash cam running for extended periods while the car is parked can potentially drain the battery, so it's essential to use parking mode features judiciously.
Wrapping up
Investing in a quality dash cam for your car can provide invaluable peace of mind and protection on the road. With the ability to capture crucial evidence in the event of accidents or incidents, these devices offer an added layer of security for drivers. Considering factors like video resolution, ease of installation, and reliability, our list of recommended dash cams ensures you'll find the perfect fit for your needs. Don't wait until it's too late—choose one from our selection today and drive with confidence knowing you have reliable video documentation by your side.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change